6 Fun Activities You Can Do in the Negev Desert

Israel is known for many things, including its stunning landscapes and history. But one thing that may not be as well-known is the Negev Desert. If you’re looking for a place to escape the hustle and bustle of life, the Negev Desert is definitely worth a visit. From camel riding to hiking, there’s definitely something for everyone.

What is so special about the Negev desert?

The Negev desert is a fascinating place, and there are many things that make it so special. First of all, it is the largest desert in the world. It covers over 1 million square kilometers, which is about the size of Texas.

The desert is very dry. Only 5% of its surface has any water at all. This means that it is a great place to study climate change. Scientists can study how the weather changes in the desert and learn a lot about how climate change affects our planet.

It is home to a lot of interesting animals and plants. There are plenty of animals that live here, such as camels and ostriches, but the Negev also has lots of unusual plants that you won’t find anywhere else. For example, there are plants that grow upside down or plants that look like Saguaro cacti.

This desert is an important part of Israel’s history. It has been used for farming for centuries, and it was one of the first places where Israel was created in 1948. The Negev also played a big role in Israel’s military victories during the Six-Day War in 1967 and during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Hiking and trekking

Trekking and hiking in the Negev Desert are some of the best ways to get a feel for this arid landscape. The most popular hikes are Tel Hazor, an 8-kilometer hike that starts from Negev National Park, and Tufah Hill, which is a 5-kilometer hike near Ein Gedi National Park. There are also plenty of shorter hikes available that offer stunning views of the desert and its many wadis (dry riverbeds).

Hiking boots are a must for any trip into the desert, as there is plenty of sand and gravel to walk on and sharp rocks to avoid. A water bottle is also essential, as there is usually little else to be found in this remote area.

Visiting archaeological sites

There is so much to see and do in the Negev Desert that visitors will never run out of things to do. If you’re looking for something fun and different, consider visiting some of Israel’s archaeological sites.

A few of the most popular archaeological sites in the Negev are Tel Megiddo, Jericho, Hazor, Sheikh Abd al-Qader, and Khirbet Qeiyafa. All of these sites offer a fascinating glimpse into ancient Israel and its history.

Enjoying the natural beauty of the Negev Desert

The desert in Southern Israel is a world-famous natural beauty spot and offers plenty of activities to enjoy. Whether you’re a nature lover or just looking for some fun things to do, here are some great suggestions:

-Visit the stunning city of Aqaba, situated on the shores of the Red Sea. This delightful town has plenty of ancient sites to explore, as well as trendy cafes and bars.

-Take a hike in the dramatic Wadi Rum National Park, home to towering sandstone cliffs and numerous cedar and juniper trees. This park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is renowned for its extreme hiking conditions.

-Delve into the fascinating history of ancient Jerusalem at the local archaeological site. Take in the stunning views of the city from atop one of its hills, or visit one of its churches for an interesting glimpse into Middle Eastern religious architecture.

-Explore the vast open spaces and striking rock formations of The Dead Sea Valley. Float along its crystal clear waters or take a refreshing walk on one of its many beaches.

Taking a camel ride

If you’re looking for an adventure in the Negev Desert, consider taking a camel ride. You’ll be able to explore some of the most remote and beautiful areas of Israel while getting a unique perspective on the country’s history and culture.

There are a few different companies that offer camel rides, so it’s worth doing some research before making your reservations. Make sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes, since you’ll be spending a lot of time in the saddle. And remember to bring sunscreen and water – it can get surprisingly hot out in the desert!

Watching the sunset

If you’re looking for an incredibly relaxing evening activity, check out the sunset in the Negev Desert. The sky will turn a deep pink and orange, with strips of yellow and red stretching across the horizon. There are several places to watch the sunset in the Negev Desert, so be sure to choose one that’s comfortable and peaceful for you.

One great place to watch the sunset is at Tel Gezer National Park, which features spectacular geological features like cliffs and plateaus. At viewpoints throughout Tel Gezer National Park, visitors can enjoy a stunning panorama of the surrounding desert landscape while sipping on some Israeli wine or local beer.

If you want to get up close and personal with the sunset, head to Yeruham National Park. Here, you’ll be able to witness it from atop some of Israel’s tallest sand dunes. If you’re up for an adventure, make your way down into the dunes via camel or ATV; both have been known to get lost in these remote areas!

Going for a swim in the Dead Sea

In the Negev Desert, there are many places where you can go swimming. One of these places is the Dead Sea. The Dead Sea is a very special place because it is one of the most saline lakes in the world. This means that the water is extremely salty and has a very high mineral content.

The best way to experience the Dead Sea is to take a swim in it. You will feel like you are floating on top of the water! You can also go for a walk or bike ride along its banks.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, take a trip to the Negev Desert. Not only is it an amazing place to visit, but there are plenty of fun activities you can do while there as well. From hiking and exploring ancient ruins to sunbathing and swimming in natural pools, there’s something for everyone who visits the Negev Desert. So, pack your bag, passport, sunscreen, and water bottle, and head on down!