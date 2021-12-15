What Is an Age Calculator and How Does It Work – 2021 Guide

Nowadays, technology has advanced so much that it gives us more and more useful tools that we can use for good purposes. If you enjoy life and want to celebrate every day then you just need some mini occasion. And let’s be realistic, there’s no better occasion to celebrate than a birthday. However, they only come once a year… But do they? With the right perspective, you will realize that birthdays can come much more often and give you some more reasons to celebrate life. In the text below you can read more about what an age calculator is and find out how it works.

What is an age calculator?

Age calculator is a useful tool that allows you to calculate different birthdays. For example, there is a half birthday that you can calculate for yourself and your friends and ensure that each of you celebrates your big day twice a year. Imagine how much fun it is! You can also use the age calculator to determine how old you and several of your friends or family members are and determine which day is your joint birthday. Wouldn’t you like to dedicate one day a year to your friends and get together to celebrate what you’ve found for each other, as well as the phenomenal relationship you have? Well, you don’t have to use an imaginary day, you can really pinpoint it.

Age calculators such as Age.Ninja gives you the ability to enter your day of birth and get accurate information about how many days your birthday is, when your half birthday is, and how many more days need to pass until the next one. You will find out how old you are in years, months, weeks, hours, minutes, and seconds. You will get interesting information about yourself that comes from your date of birth. And this is not all! At the same time, you can enter data about 6 of your friends (or celebrities) and compare the information you will get as a result.

How does this age calculator work?

Using an age calculator is actually quite simple. All you need to do is enter your nickname and choose the month, day and year of birth. After that, click on the “calculate” button and you will get a lot of interesting information about yourself. The next step is to take the time to read all this, have a good time and plan all the fun events you will organize this and every year to come. After all, you want to celebrate a few of your birthdays with loved ones, and also encourage them to celebrate their own. The more reasons to celebrate the better. And the best part is that it is completely free! All you need is goodwill and some time to enjoy the whole process.

What information will a good age calculator provide you with?

Good age calculators will ensure that you get detailed and accurate information about your birthdays and all the information that comes from your date of birth. Here’s what you can expect after entering your day of birth:

Your half birthday

In the last few years, it has become a trend for people to celebrate their half birthday. It is a day that is exactly between two birthdays and can be a great occasion to celebrate. Why would you celebrate just one birthday if you can double the enjoyment with your friends and family? Age calculator will also tell you exactly how many days your half birthday is so you can get organized on time and plan everything. Don’t wait a whole year to celebrate your beautiful life again, but take the time to find out what your half birthday is and plan your half-birthday party. Isn’t that fun?

Animal age calculator

In case you love animals and have a few pets, you will surely be interested in the part of this calculator called the animal age calculator. This section allows you to calculate how old you would be if you were a particular animal. You will find out which birthday you would celebrate this year if you were a cat, a dog, an elephant, a turtle, a horse and a cow. You can compare whether you are older or younger than your cat or dog and celebrate birthdays with your pets. They will surely be thrilled!

How old would you be if you lived on another planet?

Another fun piece of information you can find out using an age calculator is how old you would be to live on another planet. We are all used to measuring the number of years in accordance with the length of the year on planet Earth. However, wouldn’t it be interesting to look at things from a different perspective? What if you were born on Mars, Jupiter and Venus – how old would you be then?

For example, on Mercury, you would be a bit more than 4 times older. Also, it means you can celebrate Mercury’s birthday 4 times a year! On the other hand, on Saturn, you will need to wait for your first birthday for nearly 30 years. Mars is a good planet to live on. Your age will be cut in half and your wait will be only 1/3 thanks to lower gravity.

This useful tool will surely make you wonder about your life and how everything would be different if you were born on a planet other than Earth.

Which celebrity was born and which died on your birthday and which songs were popular when you were born

Another fun piece of information you will find out if you use an age calculator is which celebrity has the same birthday as you, as well as which celebrity died the day you were born. Isn’t it weird to think about it? Also, you will find TOP 5 songs that were popular in the week of your birthday. Age calculator gives you a kind of time machine that allows you to go back decades and feel what it was like to live at the time you were born.

Conclusion: Today, technology provides us with more and more useful tools that allow us to live a happier and more beautiful life. Age calculator is another one that gives us some new insights and ensures that we find out when our half-birthday is, which is the joint birthday of you and your friends, how old you would be if you were a certain animal or born on another planet. This kind of information will ensure that you gain a new outlook on life and no longer wait for your birthday, which is once a year. Now, you will have many more reasons to celebrate!