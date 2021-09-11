Air Jordan 5 Shattered Backboard Release 2021 – What to Expect

Air Jordan 5 Shattered Backboard sneakers were planned to be released on September 25th this year, as a part of the fall collection. But, according to the news reports, the new release date is October 2nd. This brand offers recognizable, but still unique and interesting designs, by using different materials. The most recent model, which will be released later this month comes in white color, the upper material is leather, and the sole is specially designed to provide foot support.

Many fans of this brand call the new model “Orange Blaze”. You can easily find it on many websites for pre-order, which means you can reserve a pair for yourself and have that unique feeling while wearing them. You can check on GOAT or any other verified seller to see the offer.

The colors and design

The new Air Jordan’s come in a unique combination of milky white base, and the color scheme is known as Sail, Orange Blaze, Metallic Silver, and Black. They are designed to resemble a “Shattered Backboard”. Your new pair is made of leather combined with textile. The tongue is silver and reflective, and o course, the recognizable logo is there too.

When it comes to the design, you can expect everything other than just a usual model, that you can wear for every purpose. As you know Air Jordan’s are a statement piece of fashion and style, and it’s understandable that not everyone likes them, but we are sure they also have loyal fans that will enjoy the most recent release, the well-known “Shattered Backboard” with reflective tongues.

Price and retailers

Even though the original release date is postponed, we already know that a pair of the new Air Jordan’s will cost $190, and they will be offered in a selected number of retailers around the world, and of course, Nike’s website and shops.

The new style code is DS1060-100, and you need this information to check on the offers and compare the numbers, in order to avoid scams from untrusted resellers.

Why does this model seem familiar?

If you think that you know these sneakers already, probably you are right because the color scheme is the same as Air Jordan 1 from a few years ago, so we can say that with the new Air Jordan 5, you are getting modernized, but still retro model, that won’t ever disappoint you.

One thing is for sure. Through the years, the experience showed us these sneakers are worth the investment, and we are sure it will be the same with the “Shattered Backboard” as soon as they are released. Only by looking at the pictures, we are sure the soil is stable, and the quality materials will support your feet, and you will be able to stay loyal to your style.

We are very excited about the new release date, and we know every Jordan fan is too.

Is it worth the wait? Probably we will get to know this very soon, in less than a month. Until then, we can hope that our expectations are realistic and the new Jordan’s are the real thing.