Alienware Aurora 2019 Gaming Desktop Review – Specifications & Features

Alienware has been a brand synonymous with high-end gaming desktops for many years. And their latest offering, the Aurora, is no exception. But is it really worth the price?

In this Alienware Aurora 2019 gaming desktop review, we take a look at what makes this machine so special and whether or not it’s worth the money. We’ll also discuss some of the downsides, so you can make an informed decision before purchasing one.

Performance Overview: Dell’s Latest Gaming Desktop is a Total Package

The Alienware Aurora 2019 from Dell is a high-end gaming desktop that offers an impressive combination of performance, features and value. It comes with an Intel 9th Generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce 8GB RTX 2070 graphics card that provide great performance for gaming and other demanding tasks.

It also has 16GB of DDR4 2933 MHz memory and a 512GB SSD NVME hard drive for storage. It has a sleek design with a black and blue color scheme, making it perfect for playing games on.

This gaming desktop is bundled with the most popular gaming software titles, such as Overwatch, Battlefield 1, and League of Legends. It is also backed by a 2-year warranty from Alienware. Overall, the Alienware Aurora provides great value for your money and is perfect for gamers who want to get the most out of their gaming experience.

Specifications

Alienware’s Aurora gaming desktop is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, and its components have been optimized for high-end gaming. It features an Intel 9th Generation Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 780 graphics card, making it a great option for gamers who want the best performance possible.

It also has a wide variety of ports, including 3 USB Type A, 1 USB Type C, a headphone jack, and microphone on the front, and RJ45 Ethernet, 5 USB Type A, a Displayport, and USB Type C, a microphone, and speaker ports on the back.

The PC is also very thin and lightweight, making it easy to transport and use at home or in your office.

Features

It comes loaded with features galore, including a GeForce GTX 2070 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, and a 1920×1080 resolution display.

This desktop also has some nifty design touches. The front of the computer has a glass screen that flips open to reveal the hardware inside, and the back sports an illuminated Alienware logo. The overall design is slick and sexy.

Running this machine is a breeze thanks to its intuitive Windows 10 interface. The Aurora gives you access to all your favorite games and software without having to spend hours tweaking settings or navigating through complicated menus. Plus, Alienware’s customer service is top-notch – if something goes wrong with your machine, they’re always happy to help out.

Overall, the Alienware Aurora gaming desktop is an excellent choice for anyone looking for high-performance computing at an affordable price point. It’s easy to set up and use, making it perfect for any level of gamer.

Design and Ergonomics

Aurora 2019 is designed to provide an immersive gaming experience. The desktop has a sleek design that is easy to work with. It also comes with comfortable ergonomic features that will make you feel at ease while you are gaming.

It is a high-performance desktop that offers users a sleek, futuristic design and impressive graphics. The design is based on the popular Alienware gaming laptop line, but has been tailored to accommodate a larger desktop display.

Value for the Money

Alienware’s Aurora gaming desktop is great value for the money. It features a high-performance processor, a solid graphics card and plenty of storage. Overall, though, it’s a great choice for gamers on a budget.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Tons of features and options for gamers

Powerful graphics card

Sleek design

Cons:

People have complained about the price tag.

Some users find that the Alienware Aurora runs hot and can be difficult to keep cool.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a powerful gaming desktop that can handle most mainstream games, the Alienware Aurora 2019 is definitely worth your consideration.