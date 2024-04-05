What to Know about Venetian Castle District

Beyond its famous sites like the lively San Marco Square and the enchanting Grand Canal, Venice, the city of canals and gondolas, has much more to offer.

The charming Castle District is located beyond the well-traveled roads and is frequently missed by first-time visitors. But there are still a lot of mysteries to be unearthed in this largest of Venice’s six districts.

Venezia and its Sestieri

Venice is separated into “Sestieri,” or six different districts. While the San Marco district and the relative Square attract the most attention, neighboring districts like Santa Croce, San Polo, Cannaregio, and Dorsoduro—which includes Giudecca—are just as fascinating.

But the area furthest from the train station, the Castle District, or Sestiere di Castello, captivates with its tranquil and subdued elegance.

Castello

The word “Castello” refers to the area’s medieval stronghold, which highlighted Venice’s defensive capabilities. Remnants of this history can still be heard today in the magnificent Arsenale, a representation of the city’s naval might during the Venetian Republic.

When you get past the tourist locations, you see a different Venice, where people live their daily lives among larger streets and lush gardens.

Arsenale and Giardini

The Arsenal is much more than just a mere shipyard. It originally constituted the center of gravity for Venice’s naval might, covering an area of around 48 hectares. Its peak employment of around 5000 people spoke to the Republic of Venice’s nautical might.

The Arsenal has been revitalized and is now used as a venue for the Venice Biennale, with displays of modern art taking place in places like the Garden of the Virgins and the Bridge of Thoughts.

At the edge of the Castle District lies the Biennale Gardens, named after Napoleon, who commissioned their creation in 1807. Amidst the lush greenery stands a statue of Giuseppe Zolli, a figure steeped in local legend. According to folklore, Zolli’s statue banished a mysterious red shadow that plagued Venice, ensuring the city’s protection for generations to come.

Libreria Acqua Alta

The eccentric Libreria Acqua Alta, where antique books coexist with contemporary volumes in a surreal atmosphere, is one of the most popular attractions in the Castle District. The resident cats watch over the busy bookstore, while books act as both useful furnishings and literary gems.

San Zaccaria and Santa Maria Formosa Churches

The ancient Santa Maria Formosa Church, which was built in 639 AD, lies hidden in the Castle District. Even though the architect Mauro Codussi supervised the building’s construction in the 16th century, the elegant Renaissance design of the present structure keeps captivating passersby.

Nearby, the San Zaccaria Church whose facade is also crafted by the Renaissant architect Codussi, showcases the real splendor, while its interior houses the tombs of Venetian doges and masterpieces by famous Venetian artists.

Church of San Francesco della Vigna

The Church of San Francesco della Vigna also entices guests with its breathtaking architecture and history. The Franciscan order founded this imposing church in the 16th century. Its exterior is covered with sculptures, and its stunning bell tower rises over the surrounding landscape.

Step inside to discover a treasure trove of artistic masterpieces, including works by renowned Venetian artists such as Titian and Bellini. The inside is decorated with altarpieces and frescoes that each tell a tale of faith and devotion, they’re worth to take a moment to admire them.

Campo SS. Giovanni e Paolo

Another highlight of the Castle District is the picturesque Campo SS. Giovanni e Paolo, one of Venice’s largest and most historic squares. This vivid piazza is also an excursion to the city’s past.

Marvel at the Basilica di San Giovanni e Paolo, also known as the “Pantheon of Venice,” which houses the tombs of many Doges and has a stunning facade adorned with sculptures. Explore the surrounding streets and alleys with their hidden treasures.

Campo SS. Giovanni e Paolo is a hub of activity which hosts shops and cafes, where locals and visitors come together to enjoy the Venetian dolce vita.

Querini Stampalia Foundation

For people seeking a deeper understanding of Venetian culture and history, the Querini Stampalia Foundation offers a wealth of exhibits and attractions. Housed in a historic palazzo overlooking a tranquil canal, this cultural institution showcases a diverse collection of artwork, artifacts, and documents that shed light on Venice’s history and cultural roots.

Explore the restored interiors with rooms and ornate furnishings that communicate nostalgia of Venetian nobility. With its thought-provoking exhibitions and experiences, the Querini Stampalia Foundation is a great cultural point of interest for anyone interested in deeper understanding of one of the most mysterious cities in the world.

Ponte dei Tre Archi

One of the most picturesque bridges in Venice’s Castle District is the Ponte dei Tre Archi, or Bridge of the Three Arches. This historic bridge spans the peaceful waters of the Cannaregio Canal, providing wonderful views of the surrounding scenery. Pause to admire the intricate details of its design and the beauty of the canal below.

From the bridge, you’ll have a panoramic vista of gondolas gliding past colorful buildings lining the water’s edge. Great to visit during the day or at sunset, the Ponte dei Tre Archi will surely enchant you.

Campo Ruga

Tucked away in the heart of the Castle District, Campo Ruga is a charming square that shows the very essence of Venetian life. Surrounded by old-fashioned beautiful buildings and cafes, this piazza is a popular gathering spot for the locals.

Situated away from the main tourist areas, Campo Ruga offers a view of everyday life in Venice, where residents go about their daily routines and exchange lively conversations with friends and neighbors.

Take a seat at one of the outdoor cafes or explore the surrounding streets and alleys. Whether you will be sipping espresso in the sunshine or browsing the local shops, Campo Ruga is a very delightful destination that for sure won’t disappoint you.

Fondamenta della Tana

Fondamenta della Tana is a scenic promenade along the peaceful waters of Venice’s canals. This picturesque waterfront walkway is ideal for strolls and scenic boat trips. Here the elegant buildings and antique churches are reflected glinting in the soft ripples of the river.

The Bridge of Sighs

At the end, a walk along the famous Bridge of Sighs, which links the Palazzo Ducale and the New Prisons, reveals Venice’s maritime grandeur where grand palaces line the coastline.

The hidden Venetian gems are worth seeing and exploring, whether by yourself or by taking an authentic Castello District Tour. Once there, don’t miss the opportunity to explore them to learn what most people don’t even imagine about the place.