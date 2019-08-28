All Of The ‘Sex And The City’ Plot Lines Were Actually Real

Say what??
Cynthia Nixon, one of the stars of the most popular HBO show ever, Sex and the City just revealed that the stories on the show were all 100% totally real. Turns out, that this was actually a rule for the writers – that the sexcapades could not be fiction. It makes sense to be honest, because as a woman who was single or in and out of a relationship in New York City for over a decade, too many of the experiences mirrored my own.
Nixon was quoted as saying: “They had a rule . . . Nothing can be written that didn’t literally happen to someone in the writers’ room or someone they knew firsthand. It couldn’t be my father’s brother’s sister’s shoe repair guy — the outlandish physical, sexual things that happened . . . really did happen.”
Really cool inside scoop on a show that continues to influence and entertain single and coupled women across the globe.
Original by: Katrin Higher