AMD Zen 2 to Take over the CPU Market | Intel Ice Lake Benchmark Leaked

Right now, Intel controls most of the CPU market thanks to their Coffe Lake series CPUs. Intel released new CPUs right when AMD Ryzen was released. Ryzen was doing really well at first but, after a while, Intel released CPUs that easily surpassed Ryzen in gaming. It seems like that’s not going to happen again with AMD Zen 2 as Intel Ice Lake benchmarks are a bit disappointing.

Ice Lake Benchmarks

Thanks to Ultragamerz News website, NotebookCheck and recent leaks in other tech news and social media, we have gotten our hands on benchmarks for Intel’s next-gen Core i7-1065G7. As you can see below, the 10nm Core i7-1065G7 destroys the Ryzen 5 3500U in the single threaded and multi-threaded portion of the benchmark. Of course, you have to consider the fact that the Ryzen 5 3500U uses AMD’s last-gen architecture which means that it doesn’t feature the numerous improvements introduced by the 7nm Zen 2 architecture. AMD Zen 2 brings massive improvements to Zen+ CPUs which means that Intel Ice Lake will most likely be beaten by AMD Zen 2 especially in the multi-threaded portion of the benchmark.

AMD Zen 2 Blows Away Intel in Leaked Benchmarks

The Geekbench scores for AMD’s next-gen 7nm Zen 2 CPU shows that it’s going to be an absolute beast as it features 16 cores and 32 threads for only $750. On Geekbench it says that the CPU features a boost clock of 4.3 GHz but, it is reported that the actual boost clock is 4.70 GHz.

As you can see above, the Zen 2 CPU was able to score 5,868 on the single-core and 61,072 on the multi-core portion of the test. These scores are absolutely phenomenal as it is said that it’s going to be priced at $750. For comparison, the high-end $2000 Intel Core i9-9980XE scored about 5300 in single-core and 42000 points in the multi-core portion of the test. The Zen 2 CPU was able to abolish Intel’s high-end $2000 CPU for $1250 less!

What About Threadripper?

Well, when AMD Ryzen CPUs are providing this level of performance, it’s hard to imagine what AMD’s next-gen 7nm Threadripper chips are going to be able to accomplish. 16 cores/32 threads for only $750 is absolutely crazy as you have to spend way more than $750 for this kind of power right now. It’ll be interesting to see what Intel puts out to compete with AMD’s Threadripper and Zen 2 CPUs. Ice Lake is still quite a bit away from release and Intel doesn’t seem like they’re going to release 7nm CPUs anytime soon hence, AMD will most likely start eating up more and more of the CPU market.

AMD Has Intel Beat

AMD is going to beat Intel in all different price points in the CPU market, all the way from budget CPUs to the high-end CPUs that cost more than $1000. Intel seriously has to step up their game if they want to beat AMD. Coffee Lake doesn’t stand a chance against Zen 2 and Ice Lake doesn’t seem like it’s going to be all that powerful either.