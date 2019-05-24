Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s lives as officially single

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship was a turbulent one from the start. From the married Pitt divorcing Jennifer Aniston just so he can be with Jolie, to their bitter custody battle, Pitt and Jolie are now officially single. They were granted a single status by a judge, but there are still some things they need to work out before they officially divorce. A month later, they are moving on with their lives, and there are no more scandals as there used to be.

“They both knew they needed to move forward with their lives. There’s no more drama. All of the dust has settled,” an insider shared with ET. “They are and have always been focused on what is best for the children.” Their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are happy with their parents, and they see Pitt ‘’several times a week.’’

Us Weekly shared some details on Jolie’s private life as an official single woman. “Her kids are her life,” an insider shared to Us Weekly, stating, “every day is a new adventure.” Jolie “cooks with them, does crafting and art projects.”

The insider also said to the outlet how Jolie and Vivienne have a tight bond. “They’re incredibly close and enjoy being together,” the insider revealed.

