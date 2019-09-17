Anna Elisabet Eberstein Marriage, Children, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Anna Elisabet Eberstein?

Anna Elisabet Eberstein is a woman who stole a heart of a self-proclaimed lifetime bachelor Hugh Grant. His marriage came as a surprise to many because of his previous comments regarding marriage and settling down.

One of the most memorable statement about marriage the famous actor said in 2016, on The Howard Stern radio show. He said:

“Do I think humans are meant to be in 40-year-long faithful relationships? No, No, No. I think there’s something unromantic about marriage. You’re closing yourself off.”

Although Anna is best known for being a wife of Hugh Grant, she has a successful career, too. She is Sweden television producer, business person and also the director at the Ace&ME, company specialized in producing traditional Swedish slipper socks.

If you want to know how the two met, are they having children or not and what’s Anna’s career path, we have all of the answers.

Marriage with Hugh Grant

Anna and Hugh met in 2011 at a bar in London. They felt sparkles between them immediately, so they started dating. After years of on and off dating, they decided to get married on 25th May 2018 finally. The wedding was very simple in the presence of only close friends and family. The ceremony was at Chelsea register office near their $10million West London home.

Hugh Grant became a father for the first time in September 2011 but not with Anna, but with a Chinese restaurant receptionist named Tinglan Hong. According to the Tabloids, Tinglan and Hugh had a fleeting relationship back then. They named their daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi.

After one year, Anna gave birth to their and first child. They have a son named John.

But again in the same year, Hugh became a father for the third time on December 2012. On massive disapproval of public, Hugh made Hong pregnant again, and she gave birth to a son named Felix Chang.

Back then, rumor has it that Hugh and Anna might break-up. The stories turned out to be shortlived since they are still together.

Anna and Hugh welcomed two more kids. In 2015 was born a daughter. Furthermore, in March 2018, they became parents for the third time. Eberstein was previously seen with her pregnancy bump at the Golden Globes award in January 2018.

After marrying in May 2018, the couple went to Paris for their honeymoon. Things turned out badly when the taxi driver reportedly kidnaped Anna as Hugh could pay him. The ATM was not working at the time. Hugh and Anna were pretty ruined about the whole situation, but in interviews, they laughed it off as a funny memory.

Anyway, the two are enjoying married life, and Grant changed his mind about marriages in general. In one of the interviews, he said that he regrets not marrying Anna sooner as she makes an amazing wife and that he loves his married life so much.

Career

In December 2008, after completing her graduation, Anna joined ESPN. There she served as the promotions producer for marketing and sales, and she has to organize the monthly workload and versioning of promos for 5 ESPN channels in 7 languages across EMEA.

After that, she served more than two years as an assistant producer on ESPN shoots. She got promoted to producer for marketing and sales in April 2011. She was also the key communicator between the creative department and the marketing and sales department.

After five years in ESPN, she started working as a freelance creative producer and director. In March 2014, she founded the online kids’ retail brand ‘Ace&Me’ in London, UK and has been serving as the director for the apparel and fashion company for over four years now. Anna earns a significant amount of money from her company.

Biography

Anna Eberstein was born on 15th February 1979 in Sweeden. Her parents are Susanne Eberstein and Hans Eberstein. She has a brother named Christian Eberstein.

She attended Oxford Brookes University and studied English Literature and political science from 1998 to 1999.

After graduating from Oxford Brookes University where she studied English Literature and political science from 1998 to 1999, Anna enrolled at Uppsala University. She completed her Master’s degree in Economics in 2003.

In the meantime, she attended the Business School of Lincoln Memorial University from 2001 to 2002.