Are Online Casinos Fair or Are They Rigged – 2020 Guide

When signing up for online casino games, a major concern amongst people of Thailand is whether the website is trustworthy or not. Well, sometimes, it is hard to tell. That is because the internet is an entire world in itself that has both good and bad sides to it. So, it is common to carefully consider something before signing up for an online casino website. This leaves us with the most important question – whether online casinos in Thailand are trustworthy or rigged?

Are Online Casinos Rigged? – How to Spot Them?

It can be difficult to spot whether an online casino is rigged or not, especially for those who are new to these games. But there are a few aspects that you can keep an eye on to gauge whether the online casino plays fair or not:

Gambling Laws – Gambling rules and regulations play a crucial role in the safety of a player’s personal data and credentials when it comes to online casinos. That is why gambling laws have been brought into power by governments across the globe to keep an eye on the practices of online casinos.

Data Manipulation – Another practice under the radar is using data manipulation to kill the player’s odds of winning a game. Many websites have been accused of this practice in the past and the relevant laws and regulations have helped keep them in check.

Random Number Generators – Several games are randomly programmed that give players streaks of bad luck. Even if it does not feel random, this is no indication of a rigged online casino game. Many card games like Blackjack and Baccarat have a mathematical percentage that favours the online casino website even though the payout percentage varies by the skill level of the player. Online games use random number generators to ensure that the odds match the payout of land-based casinos.

Betting Odds Are in Favour – The most regular accusations against online casinos occur around card rooms. Online casinos configure poker tables to improve profitability. This happens when some inexperienced players receive higher-than-natural odds. Alternatively, many have seen an advantage given to skew all-in scenarios in favour of an underdog.

For instance, many gamblers have spoken about how odds that should fall 78-22 are changed by 80-20. But such scams, if reported, would be easily detected by gaming officials. If that is the case, odds could be shifted in favour of a player that calls all-in versus players who bet all-in. Even here, it is too easy to detect a rigid gameplay.

Calling The Bets – Another thing is that non-all-in hands are altered in favour of players who call bets. These ramifications allow some players to have inside information that would not be available to other participants in any way. An understanding of online casino games and its betting patterns will allow an observant player to realise when this form of rigging might be taking place.

Those are some reasons why not all websites are rigged. You can thoroughly research and take your pick from some of the top trusted online casinos in Thailand. But what are the things that should be kept in mind while selecting one?

Secure and Fair Play

Here are some of the most important things that you should consider before investing your time and money in online casino games.

Licensed Websites – When looking for an online poker website, you want a site that you can trust on. It is essential to find a site with a proven track record of security with hardly any complaints from. Most reputable and known online casino websites are licensed by legal gaming jurisdictions around Thailand or Asia and go to great lengths to establish rigid gaming requirements to ensure fair play to every player who signs up on their sites.

Security Measures – The basic requirements heavily rely on the random number generators and other security features of online casino websites. All of the security measures and precautions should have been well established by sites even before dealing its first ever game to online players. Ideally, the security measures of the online casino should be posted on the site’s home page. The sites usually display logos of independent auditors used to oversee their gambling software. Also, look for gaming industry awards or recognition received by sites from reputable organisations.

Reputation In The Industry – Keep a tab on what the world says about the casino platforms you are considering to invest your money. Read the reviews that have been posted online on their websites. Also, check other websites who review online casinos and talk about the advantages and disadvantages of playing on that platform. You could also have a look at what kind of responses the platform has been receiving on various social media platforms.

You also need to check whether the online casino has any complaints filed against them. It is in your best interest to verify a site before investing your valuable time and money with a particular one.

Security Policies – Be sure to review the security policies of websites that address concerns related to depositing money, collection user information, privacy, etc. You should check how the online casino accepts payments and whether the server is secured. Also, check whether the site takes precautions during financial transactions. If you think the site is not safe or secure, find another casino or online poker room.

Conclusion

Here are the key takeaways from this article – If the casino has a license, then you can be sure it is entirely fair and legit. Don’t expect to win each time you place a bet. However, don’t think that the algorithm of the online casino always works against you.