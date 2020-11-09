Artist Nidhi Moghariya Uses Fragments And Colors To Represent The Energy And Emotions Of Women

Nidhi Moghariya who over a short span of time has been featured in an array of publications and exhibitions in the United States for her unique representation of women has worked her way up from being a small-town girl to an engineer and from an engineer to an artist with an amazing eye for detail, whose works of art are quickly turning into the talk of the town.

Even as a child she loved colors and patterns while and had fallen in love with the different patterns that naturally occur in nature. Born and brought up in a Hindu Culture she had always loved the patterns and colors used in the vibrant and colorful Indian festivals, however, her move to the U.S enabled her to see a different side to life and it was life experiences that drove her to break the mold and transform herself from an architect to an artist. “ It was only after moving here that I felt the need to create something by breaking an existing portrait into fragments of shapes and colors. I got inspired by every step I climbed in my life, curiosity while growing up, becoming a woman, practicing dance, studying science, the changing ways of life, and meeting new people, have all inspired me”.

The San Francisco based artist, whose vibrant portraits celebrate the beauty of women has redefined the meaning of beauty by tearing down the facade hidden behind the smile of a woman and showcasing the true colors of their emotions. Over the past couple of years, she has been working intensely to give color and pattern to the emotions of women and the energy that surrounds them.

Revealing Women’s Power through Art

Nidhi’s aim is not so much to represent her subject realistically but rather to portray their energy in the painting’. She has always wanted to expose the energy of women through the medium of colors and patterns as she has always had a deep sense of responsibility towards women, especially those in vulnerable situations. It is these women who even in the darkest of times keep pushing for survival and their strength that Nidhi tries to recreate through the strokes of her paintbrush. Her form of art can closely be linked to the Raudra Rasa form of art in the Hindu culture. Raudra meaning the ferocity of expression and display of energy possessed through colors and patterns– This form of art is usually used to represent the power of women as Shakti( the goddess of destruction).

Similar to this ancient art form each color and pattern Nidhi uses represents the different emotions, such as red represents the form of energy, anger and so on, green represents the attraction, love affection, the blue deep sense of holding the power- peace, yellow represents the friendship and inner strength may have represented by dark reddish-brown. She uses this technique to explore the complexity of relationships and the feelings that accompany them – love, desire, longing, fear – subjects familiar to us all. Spending countless hours breaking down her subject into patterns and fragments of color Nidhi creates artworks that are not only striking but deep and powerful.

Awards and Exhibitions