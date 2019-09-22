Baby Shits All Over Dad’s Terrible Tribal Tattoo

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Parents Mark and Shayna Resnick had a specific must-get shot in mind when they made an appointment for a newborn photoshoot at Gigi O’Dea’s studio.

“[It] was particularly important to them as they really wanted a special image where they could showcase baby Asher with the dad’s wing tattoo on his back,” O’Dea told the Huffington Post UK. Understandably unhappy about sharing the spotlight with dad’s terrible tribal ink — I’m sorry, it’s true, tribal tattoos are an across the board NOPE — Asher quite literally shit all over that idea. Nice job, little guy. Now, if only crappy tattoos could be wiped away with a few baby wipes.

[Mic]

Original by Amelia McDonell-Parry