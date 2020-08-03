Wondering if You’re in a Bad Relationship? Here Are the 10 Signs

Being in a relationship not only brightens your day but also helps you feel motivated and inspired in life. However, the opposite happens if you’re in an unhealthy one. The signs can be hard to realize if you’re head over heels, which is normal. Your perspective is different if you’re inside a relationship after all.

A bad relationship affects your self-worth

Staying in a dysfunctional relationship does not simply affect your health and wellbeing, but also decreases your self-worth. This is why you should always make sure that your relationship helps you become a better person. Loving someone is never a bad thing, though, you have to make sure you’re also giving yourself enough care and attention.

Watch out for the following signs:

If you feel that there’s something wrong with your current relationship, here are some of the signs that it might be a bad one.

1. Your partner is abusive

Experiencing any form of abuse is one of the significant signs of an unhealthy relationship. Your partner may display abusive behavior in many ways. It can be physically, mentally, or emotionally.

2. You’re being controlled

Does your partner always want to make all the decisions for your relationship? This is one of the signs you should watch out for. Making decisions for your relationship should be a collaborative effort and shouldn’t depend on one person alone. Having a manipulative partner doesn’t bring any good into the relationship and makes it a bad one.

3. All the effort comes from you

During the onset of a relationship, both parties will do anything to make each other happy. The flame will begin to subside as time passes, which is not an unusual occurrence. But it’s different if you’re the only one doing all the work to keep things running.

A relationship requires time and effort from two people or else everything will be in vain. If there’s any problem within the relationship, you and your partner should look for solutions together and help each other to improve the situation.

4. You always feel tired

A healthy relationship gives you life. It fuels you to keep going no matter how hard it is. However, do you find yourself feeling exhausted lately? Or do you feel that things between you are not the same anymore? It may be a sign that there’s something off with your relationship. Staying in an unhealthy relationship is emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausting.

5. There is no regular communication

When was the last time you and your partner had deep talks? Communication is a vital part of every relationship. There are days that you might be physically apart from each other, but you two should still have at least a few interactions. A simple conversation on how your day went makes a huge difference. Lack of communication can eventually lead to misunderstanding and make your relationship unstable.

Thanks to technology, you can now talk to your loved one even if you are miles apart. There are no problems with getting in touch every single day.

6. You can’t show your true self around your partner

A relationship is like a home, where you can relax and unwind after a day’s hard work. That’s why when you have to pretend like someone else, the relationship may not be the best one for you. Changing yourself just to please your partner is never a good thing.

Being your true self is the key to finding your forever partner. A relationship that forms because of lies or deception will not last long.

7. Your relationship is changing you…in a bad way

In a relationship, it’s not all about yours and your partner’s happiness. You should also consider if the relationship causes you any harm. Ask yourself if you’ve developed bad habits like smoking or if the people around you observed negative changes in your attitude. Always remember that a healthy relationship helps you be a better version of yourself, not the other way around.

8. No freedom to do the things you want

Do you feel that you need to ask your partner’s permission every time you have a gathering with your family or friends? Getting the consent of your partner about your plans is normal, but if you have to do it every single time, that’s a different issue. Both of you should understand that you have a separate business outside the relationship, and your life doesn’t only revolve around it.

9. Lack of trust is apparent

Trust is needed to build a strong foundation for a relationship. If both parties don’t trust each other, this may lead to potential conflicts that will eventually shake up the relationship. You and your partner should work hard to be faithful and earn each other’s trust at all times.

10. None of your problems are resolved

Facing hurdles is part of every relationship and overcoming them makes your bond stronger than before. However, in a bad relationship, it seems like your problems can’t get to the resolution part. You and your partner are just going around a circle of fights without any progress. This is a red flag that you should also take note of.

Can I still fix a bad relationship?

Ending a relationship and moving on is not always the solution. Yes, you can still save your dysfunctional relationship. You can’t change it overnight and all by yourself, though. It requires effort, understanding, and respect from both parties to turn a bad relationship into a good one.

The process might feel that you're starting from scratch, but it's okay as long as both of you are willing to fix the relationship. You can try seeking professional help or taking a vacation with just the two of you, so you can also have ample time to talk things out.