Be Your Own Interior Designer – Transform Your Space to Match Your Style

A farmhouse is a place where people usually go to relax or party. Your farmhouse has to match your style for it to be a comfortable place to relax in. The living room has a great impact on the look of your house. There are so many options to design your living room as it is a huge space.

A modern farmhouse looks very bright and fresh with a lot of space to relax in. If you like a rustic look while having a modern touch as well, you have to make sure that the place is spacious and light, but has materials that suit a rustic look. If you are an artist and like abstract paintings, you can paint your walls accordingly.

Many people do not prefer to get their house designed by an interior designer because it might look different from what you are expecting. Some do not have a budget to hire an interior designer. Well, we are here to help you in such cases.

If you want to design your space to match your style, you must pick a style that matches your space. The design of a farmhouse, which is expected to hold parties, will differ from the design of a farmhouse that is built for relaxation.

A bold yet spacious look will be perfect for a party-style whereas a light and open look will suit a person who likes to relax. If you want to choose two styles at the same time, you must make sure that your styles blend.

How to design your living room?

This might be your first time in transforming your space to match your style. You might be confused with what to do and what not to do. If you can’t find inspiration for your design, you are in the right place!

Everyone likes a modern décor for their farmhouse but some want to blend it with other styles. First, let’s see how to balance your design, which is modern yet stylish. Here are some basic requirements for a modern style living room decoration:

A large rug that will probably be placed under your coffee table/sofa table. The color and shape of the rug must match well with the table and the sofa.

Lights and lamps, probably, fairy lights surrounding the windows and decorative lamps on the side table.

Cushions in bright and fresh colors in contrast with your walls and sofa.

A wall art painting matching your style and areas of interest.

Here’s your guide to decorate your farmhouse if you are a first-timer

Choose light colors – Well, if you want to make your farmhouse look spacious and open, then light-colored walls and a wooden floor will be best for you. In case, you want to add color to your walls try to match a color with white and paint alternative walls. A wooden floor looks very authentic and blends with white very well.

Accessories that match your style – Choose accessories that match your style and helps you relax. If you love fairy tales, you might pick a birdcage with fairy light and dreamcatchers for your windows. If you like vintage, you might choose mason jars, baskets, antique bowls, and other things that match a vintage look.

Furniture – You must choose your furniture matching your style and the color of your walls. If your wall is white, you must choose furniture which is either painted or wood, which is not very dark and not very light.

Shelves -For a living room, the best option to make your shelves look nice is to keep it open. Well, open shelves might require a lot of maintenance, but it will attract the attention of your guests. You can keep antique plates and vases on these shelves or even books of your choice.

A gift from your ancestors -You might want to show off your ancestral artworks and your family heirlooms to people or you might want to keep it as an open memory for you to see all the time. You can place such things in your open shelves or hang it on your walls.

You can also use things that your family members gave to you that are not expensive, but are priceless to you. A family heirloom might not be expensive, but is priceless for one’s memories.

Natural fabric – Use natural fabrics for your sofas and cushion covers and avoid synthetic ones. Natural fabric like cotton is very comfortable and looks very authentic and light. It is good for relaxation.

Wall arts – What is the better way to express you than using wall art? You can place it anywhere on an empty wall. It must match your theme and style. If you like murder mysteries or a fan of Halloween, or you might want to hold a Halloween party at your farmhouse, and you can use wall arts to design your living room that way.

The best part about wall arts is that you can change them anytime according to your mood. Widdlytinks is an online store where you can buy wall arts matching your style. They have many designs like Halloween, vintage, quotes, and many more

Farmhouse Country Décor

If you like a warm and welcoming environment with patterns and designs, which make it look more like a country-themed farmhouse, then this style is the best for you. There are three different styles you can choose under this design.