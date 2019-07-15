Best amusement parks to visit in Germany

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When it comes to having fun and screaming at the same time, amusement parks are the right places for it. If you’ve never been on a roller-coaster before, you probably don’t know what we’re talking about, but believe it or not, you’ll have to do it at least once in your life.

There are many fun activities that help us have a great time, but nothing compares to those that fill us with adrenaline and leave us breathless from all the excitement.

Today we are talking about the most famous amusement parks in Germany, so keep on reading!

The Europa Amusement Park

The Europa Park is the biggest amusement park in Germany, and it is the second largest amusement park in Europe. It offers high-quality rides of any kind, tons of fun activities and something to do for everyone.

There is a statistic which shows us that this amusement park brings more than six million visitors every year, which is a quite mind-blowing number. This amusement park is unlike anything you’ve seen before, and it offers more than twenty different roller-coaster rides, has three resorts that you can settle in, and it has surprises at each corner. The food stands offer some really tasty things that you can eat while exploring the park, and there is free internet connection throughout the entire place. The Europa amusement park is just something that we highly recommend if you need some adrenaline in your life. If you want to learn more about amusement parks in general, feel free to visit Freitzpark Schloss Thurn.

Phantasialand

This is one of the most adventurous amusement parks in the entire country, so if you really like exotic rides that will leave you breathless, this is definitely the place to be at. Unlike other amusement parks, this one is made for those who really love adventure and Indiana Jones types of situations. The rides are not the usual roller-coaster rides, and some of them are placed above rivers, waterfalls and other very exciting locations. We are not really going to spoil the experience for you, so if you are the adventurous type, definitely visit this place and see for yourself. Remember, this one goes at extremes, so if you want more “chill” amusement parks, you might find a better option.

Tropical Islands

Just about an hour ride from the famous city of Berlin, the Tropical Islands amusement park awaits with a beachy and sandy atmosphere, ready for you to enjoy. This amusement park is more of the summer-themed kind of one, and it includes water rides and the golden, sunny atmosphere that really makes you wonder if you’re at a real island or not. It features Germany’s larger water slide, so if you want to experience an adrenaline-filled downslide, this is the place to be. Tropical Islands is definitely one of the best amusement parks in all of Germany, and a place that you have to visit.