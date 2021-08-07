6 Best Beach Tents for 2021

Spending time on the beach is always fun, and being there as long as possible is always a good thing. However, if you want to stay on the beach, and if you want to be protected from the sand, environment, the sun, and small animals you need some type of protection. Beach tents are a great option for those who don’t want to travel to and from the beach, and who want to spend a lot of time there no matter if they are alone, with friends, or with small children. Choosing the best unit can be a bit difficult, especially these days when you have so many options to choose from. In this article, we are going to list some of the best beach tents for 2021 and we will tell you why they are so popular with users. Continue reading if you want to find the right unit for you and your personal needs.

1. WolfWise

The first unit we are going to talk about is the user’s favorite when it comes to lightweight and budget-friendly tents that are simple and easy to set up. If you know that you are not going to use this unit too much, and if you don’t expect luxury, then this is the one to go with.

You don’t have to worry about setting it up or packing it, and even if this is the first unit like this that you’ve ever touched, you won’t need more than a few minutes to put it on the beach. You can easily carry it around without hurting your back or shoulder, and it is fit for most casual users.

Note that since it is really lightweight it is not fit for wind, and if there are extreme conditions or rain, it may get damaged.

2. Coleman Weatherproof

This unit is one of the most popular ones when it comes to tents that are specifically made for every type of weather. No matter if it is really sunny outside or if it is raining, you don’t have to worry about your wellbeing. You can even set it up near the water and enjoy the waves up close.

It is made from high-quality materials, so you don’t have to worry about the durability of the unit. Users suggest that it is pretty difficult to damage, and it can fit up to four people. The only negative side of it is that it is a bit tricky to set up, so make sure you bring the instructions with you.

3. Instant shader

If you are looking for a great way to shield yourself from the sun and the UV rays, then this is a great option to pick. It is specifically made to block more than 97 percent of the harmful UVA and UVB rays, and it will provide more than 90 percent protection from the sun.

On websites like easthillsoutdoors.com, you can see that this unit can easily shelter up to four adults, and the design makes it easy to set up and pack.

It has a zipper so that you can close yourself inside it if you need additional privacy and if you want to rest without someone bothering you.

4. Keumer

This unit is said to be fit not only for the beach but also for camping at other locations as well. Users chose it as one of the best there is because of its durability and strength. It is large enough to fit at least four individuals inside, and you won’t have to worry about being comfortable because it is overall pretty spacious.

It is completely waterproof and windproof, and it is pretty easy to maintain and clean. It won’t get damaged with ease, and the only thing about it that you may not like is that it is not as user-friendly as other units on this list. It is made with an accent on the quality and not comfort, so if you are looking for a child-friendly option that will provide additional coziness, this may not be the best option for you.

5. Easthills

Now let’s talk about something that is said to be the best of all worlds. This unit is pretty budget-friendly, and at the same time, it is spacious and it is comfortable. It is weather-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about the sun, wind, or rain. You can easily set it up or pack it in your car, and it is lightweight enough so you don’t have to worry when you need to carry it around.

The only thing that users don’t seem to like about it is the overall quality, and if you are not careful enough, you may end up breaking or damaging it. So if you choose to go with it, make sure you handle it properly.

6. Sport-Brella

As the name suggests, this tent is in the shape of an umbrella and that makes it even more interesting for people all over the world. It is a cool and unique unit that will make you feel special when you are at the beach. It is pretty lightweight, and you don’t have to worry about feeling suffocated in it. It has several openings and with that, there is pretty good ventilation.

It is a stable unit, so even if it is windy outside, you won’t have to worry about chasing it around. It is strong and of excellent quality, so it won’t get damaged easily. One thing that you may not like is its size, and you should know that this is one of the biggest tents you can find on the market for this purpose.

These are some of the best and currently most popular beach tents that you can find on the market. Pick the one for you depending on your needs, family size, and overall habits. Note that some are going to be heavier than others, and some are relatively difficult to set up. Plan ahead, and know that at the end of the day, the experience you have is all that matters. If you are going on vacation with your family, it is better to opt for a unit that is weather-proof and that will protect you from the sun and UV rays.