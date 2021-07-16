5 Best Casino Scenes from the Movies

Casinos are the home of the lucky ones. It is the home of gambling and good and big money. Whoever once made a profit is worth coming back and trying to achieve such success again. They are powerful places that radiate their energy. That’s why some people who cultivate a powerful and serious lifestyle often visit these places. In addition, these places are very attractive for other things. For example, they are very attractive to filmmakers. These are ideal places to shoot movie scenes that capture a gambling scene and that is why directors often choose them as suitable and desirable locations.

You can’t beat a good casino scene. It provides opportunities for drama and suspense, as seen in several James Bond films, and it also gives scriptwriters and directors some golden comedy moments, as with Last Vegas. This alone shows how perfect these places are to capture the moment that is being targeted by the director and the film crew. There is no better location to shoot scenes like this, and movie studios look very fake and not convincing enough.

1. Casino Royale, Texas Hold’em Scene

Casino Royale is a 2006 Bond film that introduced us to the brilliant Daniel Craig. One of the most famous scenes in the film shows Bond playing a game of high-stakes Texas Hold’em with supervillain Le Chiffre, played by the equally excellent Mads Mikkelsen. It’s a suspenseful, dramatic, and edge-of-your-seat scene that perfectly embodies the franchise. The scene looked incredibly good and incredibly true. The whole acting of the actors and the perfect atmosphere give a perfect feeling, as if you are there the moment you see the stage.

2. Casino, All Scenes

Martin Scorsese’s Casino is one of the best films ever set in Las Vegas. It introduces us to some memorable characters, including Ginger, played by Sharon Stone. Ginger’s introduction is actually one of the most memorable in the film, depicting her winning big (and stealing chips) at the gaming tables, before meeting Sam, played by Robert De Niro. Such scenes are difficult to capture in your studio or other makeshift location. Casinos have proven to be a great place to play such scenes and roles why not elsewhere. However, the team that is engaged in the shooting also plays a role here, because not everyone can play well what should be played.

3. Rounders, Final Poker Scene

Although it took place in an underground cardroom and not a casino, the final poker scene in Rounders is one of the best in cinematic history. The film is considered to be a classic by all poker fans, even though it flew under the radar at the time of its release. It introduces us to a poker genius played by Matt Damon, and in the final scene, we see him get the better of the antagonist and clear up with a brilliantly played game of cards. The stage is equal to perfect acting and wonderful performance that the audience enjoys with confidence. The cast and their acting skills make the whole moment even better and better. The scene is brought to perfection and rarely does anyone succeed.

Matt Damon played a lot of Texas Hold’em to prepare for the film and he continues to play to this day, appearing in live events all over the world. Rounders also introduced a generation of players to the game of Texas Hold’em and is easily the most iconic Hold’em film ever. So you can see how difficult it is to shoot a scene like this. Reactions are easy to act out, but it is difficult to imitate some moves such as playing poker for which it was better to practice for a while. The most interesting thing is that after some time the team managed to bring the whole scene to perfection presented on the movie screen.

4. The Hangover, Blackjack Scene

The Hangover is proof that casino films can be comical, as well as dramatic. This film is a proof that everything can be presented in the right way, and especially a film in which there are comedic moments and serious moments, and it is even harder to play a perfect casino game. Few have succeeded in that, and some of those who have succeeded are the actors from this team.

The scene in question begins when Alan, played by Zach Galifianakis, finds a book titled The World’s Greatest Blackjack Book (an actual book often referred to as the “blackjack player’s bible”) before hitting the casino floor with his friends. The whole way that part of the film is played is equal to perfection.

A montage follows in which Alan assumes the “Rain Man” role and cleans up by counting cards while his friends create a distraction alongside him. It is also a great acting part that shows that to be an actor today you must first of all be a huge professional in the field.

5. 21, Ben Plays Blackjack

21 is a blackjack film that’s based on a real story, following a group of MIT students as they clean up at the casino. It’s all about card counting and one of the most memorable scenes follows Ben Campbell as he walks up to the blackjack table, buys $10,000 in chips, and then walks us through the count as the game is played.

21 is often considered to be a cult classic, one that is mostly enjoyed by blackjack players and gamblers in general. But it earned nearly $160 million at the Box Office and had a budget of just $35 million, so it’s fair to say that it was a commercial success, as well.

If you are a fan of movies, gambling or both then we have now given you a great idea for Friday or Saturday night. First play a game of gambling, then find a movie of that caliber and watch it with friends or family.