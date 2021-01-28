Look Back at the Best December 2020 Holiday Shopping Deals

It was a wild and crazy 2020 holiday shopping season – very different from what we have seen. We saw big-box retailers put the “sale” sign up earlier than ever before. But, what were the most interesting deals from this holiday season you ask? Good question. Let’s take a look back…

In this list, we’ll take you through some of the best deals we saw this holiday season and discuss what you can expect for next years holiday online shopping.

Handcrafted Christmas Trees by Inside My Locket

Inside My Locket is a trendy, blooming independent brand that started out of creator Anna Hudick’s home in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Featuring handcrafted jewelry with natural gemstones, freshwater pearls, and top-grade materials like sterling silver and gold, Inside My Locket is the perfect pick to brighten up anyone’s festive celebration or give as a gift for any occassion.

This year, Inside My Locket created a hand-forged Christmas tree that would make for great home decorations or even be worn as a necklace for a touch of a bohemian vibe. Made of copper wire for ideal affordability, the hand-forged Christmas tree only retails at $79, not including shipping. There’s also a bundle discount with bulk purchases, so be sure to check that out too.

And during the holiday shopping season, this Christmas tree was going for $29. How crazy is that? Stellar deal!

Ugly Christmas Sweaters by Tipsy Elves

If you’ve ever wanted to own an “ugly” Christmas sweater, then Tipsy Elves has got you covered – quite literally. These Christmas sweaters, albeit not to the best in fashion, will keep you and your loved ones warm with up to 60% in discounts. They feature very unique, and oddly humorous fashions that are definitely one of a kind! Everything from ugly Christmas sweaters and tanks & tees for Mardi Gras to Ski Suits for cold-weather recreation and adorable adult onsies.

For this season in particular, there are a variety of other Christmas goodies on the Tipsy Elves website for grabs, so you can dress up for all 12 nights of Christmas or wear a sweater or two for some laughs this festive season. First-time visitors will also receive a 15% discount on your purchase and receive free shipping on order $75 or more.

Kid’s Bracelets by Wishbeads Kids Collection

Founded by actress Alexa Fischer, Wishbeads is an online jewelry store that features a variety of handmade bracelets and necklaces to suit your unique style.

A meaningful gift, and tucked within each accessory is a paper with your custom written wish so that you can keep your wishes or motivation close to your heart every day.

There is a new Wishbeads Kids Collection also! It features vibrant colors in every kid bracelet so you can present your little ones with your hopes and dreams for them.

Let your child put on your wish and gift them a reminder that your love will always be with them this festive season. Christmas discounts go up to 25% while stocks last. More ideas for meaningful gifts at beingfrugal.net.

STEM Coding Kit by LINGO and Groupon

Coding for children is all the rage today, and what better way to kickstart the interest in your children by gifting them a STEM coding kit by LINGO. Ideal for beginners with little to no experience in coding, these coding kits will take your child from zero to hero in no time.

During the Black Friday rush, these coding kits received a 35% discount from Groupon. You’ll also receive a series of pre-recorded webinars by experts to help answer your burning questions on coding and more. This is a Groupon exclusive that you won’t find anywhere else, so you best grab this deal while it’s here.

Limited Edition The Mandalorian™ Polaroid Camera by Polaroid

Calling all the family and friends of Star Wars fans and fanatics!! This was the gift giving opportunity for you! In a collaborative effort with LucasFilms, classic camera maker giant Polaroid has launched a limited edition The Mandalorian™ Polaroid Now i-Type Instant Camera. Now, you too can capture the beauty that you can see with your eyes and keep them close with an instant film print – just like the good ole days. This special, limited edition, Poloraid camera gift would make for the perfect nostalgic keepsake for any Star Wars lover.

Perfect for any Star Wars or Mandalorian fans, the camera featured a $20 discount throughout December 2020.

Premium Chocolates by Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Vosges Haut-Chocolat is a female-owned chocolatier brand from Chicago, started by Katrina Markoff – Founder & Chocolatier. Featuring luxury chocolates in beautiful gift wraps, creative combinations, and though provoking twists, this could be your season for bringing sweet joys to your friends and family. All during the 2020 holiday season, Vosges Haut-Chocolat gave holiday shoppers a generous 35% discount. For chocolates this beautiful and refined, that was one heck of a deal. The creative takes on classic cacao treats at Vosges Haut-Chocolat is unmatched.

This is a great time to try their new and limited edition The Healer series—a chocolate box with 17 handpicked truffles infused with healing ingredients like Reishi mushrooms, Japanese yuzu citrus, and more. All chocolates must be consumed within 14 days to ensure freshness.

You will not disappoint with the giving of this gift for the holiday season or any gift giving occasion.

Conclusion

There were tons of other great online pickings for the 2020 holiday season, but these were just a few of the hottest!. For 2021, we believe things could very well go back to normal and in-store shelves will be stock piled full of holiday items to hand pick for your family, friends, and loved ones. But, even with these soon to return in-store deals, we don’t expect online shopping bonanzas to go away any time soon! If our “return to normal” is prolonged until the 2021 holiday season, we can can actually expect even more super saving deals and hopefully we will see some of these super deals return this year! Happy Belated Holidays everyone! 😊