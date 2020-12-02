Over the last few years, the market has become absolutely flooded with new models of electric bikes. This presents a kind of catch-22 for consumers: there are now more options than ever to choose from, but there are also more bikes than ever to sort through. We’ve done the sifting so that you don’t have to — here are the 11 best electric bikes for 2021:

1. Luna Cycle X1 Enduro EBIKE

Though decidedly pricier than some of the other bikes found below, the Luna Cycle X1 Enduro EBIKE is actually one of the most affordable options in its class. Its mountain bike-style frame means that offroad and uneven terrain are fair game with this one, a difficult quality to come by in the world of electric bikes. When it comes to full-suspension electric bike options, the Luna Cycle X1 stands in a league of its own.

2. Tower Electric Beach Cruiser

If an appearance on Shark Tank and an investment from Mark Cuban doesn't convince you, perhaps the sophisticated look and market price will. You can check out Tower's website to find the electric bikes currently available on the market today, all of which are highly effective and very affordable. Tower Electric Cruiser Bikes have great crossover potential, meaning that they can be used for commuting, exercise, and everything in between — all at one of the market's best prices.

3. Ribble Hybrid AL e

For those wary of purchasing an electric bike due to their clunky, often cumbersome frames, the Ribble Hybrid Al e should be a top choice on your list. Ribble’s bikes are visually indistinguishable from traditional cycles, with a slim and lightweight frame allowing for easy conveyance. The drawback is a slightly reduced motor ability: the Ribble Hybrid is better suited for pedallers looking for an electric boost than those looking to cruise on their own.

4. Specialized Turbo Vado 4.0

This one might cost a pretty penny compared to some of the others on this list, but the Turbo Vado 4.0 from Specialized Bikes is and will likely remain the standard-bearer for a number of top electric bike categories. The Turbo Vado 4.0’s design is the perfect crossover, making it an effective cruiser while still being fully equipped to take on steep hills and rugged terrain. For those willing to foot the bill, the latest model of the Turbo Vado is a tough one to beat.

5. Ampler Curt e-bike

The Ampler Curt e-bike, like the Ribble Hybrid Al e, is virtually indistinguishable from a normal bicycle with a slim frame and a surprisingly light weight. Unlike the Ribble models, the Ample Curt e-bike can operate as a single-speed cruiser without pedal assistance for up to 45 miles. The added power and range makes the price on this one noticeably higher than some of the others on this list, but its versatility, capability, and transportability make it a top-of-the-line model regardless.

6. Electra Townie Go! 8D EQ Step-Thru

As the name suggests, the Electra Townie Go! 8D EQ Step-Thru is specially designed for low-impact, urban commutes. The powerful motor and 70-mile range, however, mean that this bike can do far more than just take you to the office. The electric motor offers 4 different modes to choose from ranging from Eco to Turbo, meaning that you can adjust the bike to suit whatever kind of ride you’re hoping to have — commuting or otherwise.

7. Aventon Pace 500 E-Bike

Slick, effective, and affordable, the new Aventon Pace 500 E-Bike is a great model for those hoping to add a little extra oomph to their cycling activities. The big differentiator between the Aventon Pace 500 and the other entries on this list is the LCD display that comes built into each bike, telling you how fast you’re going, how far you’ve gone, and how much range remains on your battery. It’s a great diagnostic screen that helps make managing your e-bike excursions that much easier.

8. Vintage Electric Roadster

Those searching for all the style with plenty of substance behind it need to look no further than the Vintage Electric Roadster. The elegant design calls back to some classic models of the motorcycle without compromising on the range, power, or usability. With a 75-mile range and a max speed of 36 miles per hour, the Vintage Electric Roadster has quickly emerged as the joyrider’s dream electric bike.

9. The Batch E-Bike

Perfect for cyclists looking to have a little bit of extra power behind each pedal, the Batch E-Bike is about as close to a “utility” E-Bike as you’re going to get. Simple, affordable, and easy-to-use, the Batch E-Bike is as great for commuting as it is for adventuring. Those who know exactly what they want out of their electric bike may be inclined to go for more specialized models, but this one is for those who want to do just about everything.

10. Brompton Electric

The lone folding bike to be found on this list, the Brompton Electric model is the perfect bike for those who need to maximize transportability above all other factors. The bike can be easily folded up and stored, racked, or carried onto public transportation. Not much is sacrificed in the compact design, either — the Brompton Electric has a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge.

11. VanMoof S3

Simply put, the VanMoof S3 is the electric bike of the future. The bike is equipped with a GPS locator so it never gets lost, an automatic gear shifter so your ride is always optimized, and a cutting-edge battery capable of journeys over 90 miles in length on a single charge. Add onto all of this the signature elegance of the VanMoof bike design, and you’ve got a recipe for one of the best electric bikes on the market today.

The list isn’t the end-all compendium of must-have bikes; think of it rather as a starting point for figuring out which models of electric bikes are the ones to measure against. No matter what your price range or style is, there is an e-bike out there with your name on it — you just have to know what you’re looking for.