Best MacBooks so far and what we can expect in 2020

Shopping for a new laptop can be a time-consuming process. All the research can last for weeks if you’re unsure about what you’re planning to get. Finding everything you’re looking for in a laptop for an affordable price is challenging especially if you’re in search of a Windows OS as there are so many choices out there. Macs are a bit simpler, but they still can make you nervous as they, often, don’t come cheap. Which one you’re going to choose depends on what you need it for and how much money you’re willing to spend.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch)

In 2018, Apple released this beast which is now a potential favorite among MacBook fans. It resembles MacBook Pro models as it features a 13-inch Retina display, a very responsive trackpad, a keyboard that comes with a dust shield, decent speaker, and 2 USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports for charging. Also, a 1.6 GHz dual-core eight-generation Intel Core i5 processor won’t disappoint, and neither will the 16 GB of RAM and a 128-gigabyte solid-state drive. However, for a couple of hundreds of dollars more, you can get the 256 GB MacBook Air.

It has an attractive, small, lighter design and comes with over 10 hours of battery life. If you’re ready to give 1,200 dollars on a new laptop, then you probably won’t be disappointed with this MacBook.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13 inch)

In 2019, Apple released this, pretty expensive, but a very decent laptop. It is perfect for anyone doing a lot of 4K video editing or something similar. The 2.4GHz quad-core processor, much faster-integrated graphics, 8GB memory, and 256GB SSD storage are all quite enough to please a Mac fan. It is small, compact, and lightweight. Also, it comes with four Thunderbolt 3 ports so you don’t have to worry about running out of ports. This is a quite pricey device and you can get it for around 2,000 dollars. For 500 dollars more, you can get Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15 inches) which features a bigger screen and more powerful components.

As for what we can expect in the future, I’m not sure whether we should be excited. It seems that Apple is planning to ditch the butterfly keyboard that has been used in all of the MacBooks since 2015. A scissor-switch design is about to replace the old design and it will use glass fiber to reinforce the keys. The new MacBook Air that’s coming this year will be the first one to feature the new keyboard. In 2020, we can expect to see a new MacBook Pro. It wasn’t uncommon for the MacBook keyboards to stop working or to start acting unpredictably in the past. They seem to have had a fair share of issues with the keyboard so this is an innovation that should change all of that.