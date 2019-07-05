Everything you need to know about wearing braces

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Dental braces are a perfect way of correcting crooked and crowded teeth, as well as a misaligned jaw. Even though they are often worn at a young age, there are numerous adults who wear braces as well. They aren’t exactly fun to wear as they need to be cleaned, they can be painful, and the choice of food you can eat becomes a bit limited. However, they are very efficient and can make your smile look perfect. There are different types and styles of braces so you can choose the one you like the most, of course, after consulting with your orthodontist.

It’s going to be uncomfortable. Of course, as time goes by, you will get used to them and they won’t bother you as much, but in the beginning, you might feel slight discomfort, pressure, and even an occasional headache is more than common. Don’t let this demotivate you as you will be able to get used to them quite quickly and in the end, they’re worth it.

There is no rule saying how long you’d have to wear them. The truth is that it all depends on your situation. Sometimes, there is no need for braces where Invisalign can help, while on different occasions regular braces need to be worn for a year, two, and sometimes more in order to perfectly correct your teeth. Often, braces are taken off after around 12 to 18 months, but sometimes that isn’t enough. Your orthodontist is the only one who can tell you exactly how long it will take for your braces to do their job. Exeter Orthodontics says that you can consider getting clear brackets with wires that are hardly noticeable. This might help you feel better about having to wear braces for a longer period of time. There are a lot of options you can consider in Reading Pennsylvania, so do your research and prepare mentally for your new braces.

You can choose to wear Invisalign if your orthodontist recommends it. Sometimes, there is no need for traditional metal braces, but you can opt for a more discreet option. Invisalign are transparent aligners that go over your teeth and gradually push them into the right positions. However, sometimes braces are necessary and Invisalign won’t be able to do a good enough job. This is also something your orthodontist will tell you after the examination.

You have to properly maintain your braces and choose your food carefully. Washing your teeth might be a bit more difficult when you have your braces on. It’s important to follow the advice the orthodontist gave you and make sure your braces are always clean. With aligners, it’s a bit easier as you can take them out while eating and put them back on after you’ve brushed your teeth. However, going through the process of taking your aligners off, washing your teeth and the aligners, and putting them back on can be a bit challenging when you’re not at home. For that reason, traditional braces are often a better choice.