15 Best Outdoor Cat House For Winter Season 2022 – Cozy Place to Stay Warm

It’s that time of year again when the temperature starts to drop and you start to see more cats huddled up on porches and in alleyways. While some cats are lucky enough to have a warm home to retreat to, others are not so fortunate.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best outdoor cat houses for winter so that every feline can have a cozy place to stay warm this season!

The Best Outdoor Cat Houses for Winter

As the weather gets colder, it’s important to make sure your outdoor cat has a warm, safe place to shelter. Here are some of the best outdoor cat houses for winter:

1. The K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House

The K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House is a great option for those cold winter nights. It features a heated floor and bed, as well as an insulated design to keep your kitty warm.

2. The Petmate Igloo-Style Cat House

The Petmate Igloo-Style Cat House is another great choice for a winter cat house. It’s made with durable, weather-resistant materials and features an insulation barrier to help keep your cat warm.

3. The Petsafe Outback Log Cabin Cat House

The Petsafe Outback Log Cabin Cat House is perfect for those who want their cat to have a stylish winter home. It features a log cabin design with a shingled roof and includes a removable door flap for easy access.

4. The Arf Pets Outdoor Heated Cat House

The Arf Pets Outdoor Heated Cat House is perfect for keeping your cat warm in even the coldest weather. It features a waterproof design and includes a removable door flap for easy access.

5. The Pawhut Deluxe Outdoor Wooden Cat House

The Pawhut Deluxe Outdoor Wooden Cat House is perfect for those who want a stylish and sturdy cat house for winter. It’s made from solid wood construction and features a weather-resistant design.

Why You Need an Outdoor Cat House

If you have a cat, then you know that they love to spend time outdoors. However, during the winter months, it can be difficult for them to find a warm place to stay. This is where an outdoor cat house comes in handy.

It is a great way to keep your cat warm and protected from the elements. It will also give them a place to sleep and relax. There are many different types of outdoor cat houses available on the market, so it is important to choose one that is right for your cat.

Here are a few things to consider when choosing a winter cat house:

Size:

Make sure that the house is large enough for your cat to move around in. They should also be able to stand up and stretch out.

Insulation:

A good outdoor cat house will be well insulated so that your cat can stay warm even on the coldest days.

Construction:

It should be made from sturdy materials that can withstand the elements. It should also be easy to assemble and disassemble so that you can easily move it if necessary.

Location:

Choose a location for the outdoor cat house that is away from any busy areas. This will help to keep your cat safe and sound.

How to Pick the Right Size

When shopping for an outdoor cat house, it’s important to pick the right size. If the house is too small, your cat won’t be able to comfortably move around inside. If it’s too big, your cat may not feel safe and secure.

Here are some tips for picking the right size of outdoor cat house:

Measure your cat from nose to tail. This will give you a good idea of how much space your cat will need.

Think about how your cat likes to sleep. If your cat likes to curl up in a ball, a smaller house will be fine. But if your cat likes to stretch out, you’ll need a larger house.

Consider where you’ll be placing the cat house. If it’s going in a corner or other small space, you’ll need a smaller house. But if you have plenty of room, you can go to a larger house.

How to Insulate Your Cat’s House

As the temperatures start to drop, you may be wondering how to keep your outdoor cat warm and comfortable. One way to do this is to insulate their house.

There are a few things to consider. First, you’ll want to make sure that the house is weatherproof and draft-free. You can do this by sealing any cracks or gaps around the door and windows.

Next, you’ll need to add some insulation. This can be done by lining the walls and ceiling with straw, hay, or shredded newspaper. You can also use Reflectix or bubble wrap for extra warmth. Just be sure not to use anything that will retain moisture, like fiberglass insulation.

Finally, you’ll want to add a layer of protection from the elements. This can be done by covering the roof and walls with tar paper or heavy-duty plastic sheeting. You can also use weatherstripping around the doors and windows to help keep out the cold air.

By following these tips, you can help your outdoor cat stay warm and comfortable all winter long.

What Other Features to Look For?

When you’re looking for an outdoor cat house, there are a few other features you might want to consider.

First, think about the climate where you live. If it gets very cold in the winter, you’ll want a heated outdoor cat house. Some models come with a built-in heater, while others have a hole for you to plug in your own heating element.

You’ll also want to consider how easy the cat house is to assemble and take apart. If you plan on moving it around or storing it away during the off-season, look for something that’s light and easy to disassemble.

Finally, think about the design of the cat house. Some models are more aesthetically pleasing than others, and some even come in different colors. Choose something that will look good in your yard or on your patio.

Conclusion

If you are looking for an outdoor cat house that will keep your feline friend warm and dry during the winter months, then any one of the models on our list would make a great choice. We highly recommend the K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House as it is affordably priced and features a removable heater for easy cleaning. Whichever model you choose, be sure to pick one that has been made with high-quality materials and construction methods to ensure it will withstand years of use.