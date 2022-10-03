15 Best Outdoor Cat House For Winter Season 2022 – Cozy Place to Stay Warm

It’s that time of year again when the temperature starts to drop and you start to see more cats huddled up on porches and in alleyways. While some cats are lucky enough to have a warm home to retreat to, others are not so fortunate.
That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best outdoor cat houses for winter so that every feline can have a cozy place to stay warm this season!
Contents
- The Best Outdoor Cat Houses for Winter
- Why You Need an Outdoor Cat House
- How to Pick the Right Size
- How to Insulate Your Cat’s House
- What Other Features to Look For?
- Conclusion
The Best Outdoor Cat Houses for Winter
- Made with ecoFLEX, the Albany will never fade, warp, splinter, crack, rot, or succumb to bugs
- Two entry/exit points that outdoor cats need
- Easy, no-tools-required assembly
- Weather-proof, bug-proof and rot-proof
- EASY TO ASSEMBLE & NO TOOL NEEDED: The cat house can be easily disassembled and installed in a matter of seconds. No tool needed. Durable and sturdy....
- MAKE WITH HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL: Our outdoor cat shelter made with durable and Waterproof Oxford material and the enclose space to make your cat feel...
- EASY CLEANING: Use non-abrasive soap and warm water to keep your indoor / outdoor cat house clean. Our removable mat can be machine washed and dry at...
- NON-SLIP SAFETY & USE TIPS: Non-skid bottom keeps the cat bed in place for worry-free placement on tile and hardwood floors in the home. When first...
- DEDICATED CUSTOMER SERVICE - Love's cabin Trademarked Products - NO risk shopping. Love's cabin strives to provide 1-Month return and replacement...
- THE ONLY CAT HOUSE TO HAVE AN ELEVATED WATERPROOF BASE TO AVOID ELEMENTS: There is no need to worry about our elevated cat houses for outdoor cats...
- HEATING PAD TO KEEP YOUR CAT WARM: If you’ve always wanted to go the extra mile for your pet or feral cats, now you can. The elevated outdoor cat...
- UNIQUE WATERPROOF ROOF AND BASE: In addition to having insulated water-resistant walls, our pet house bed has a completely 100% waterproof roof and...
- EXTRA FEATURES FOR COMFORT: Our insulated cat house with a door was created to provide a weather proof calming bed cave for your fury friend....
- EASY TO ASSEMBLE: Our Elevated Luxury Outdoor Cat Bed is very easy to assemble in minutes, with hook and loop fasteners. No tools required! It is...
- PROTECTION: Our cozy cat heated house measures 19" x 22" x 17"; the perfect home for protecting outdoor cats, community cats, and feral cats
- WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep all cats of any shape and size protected and comfortable in this easy-to-assemble heated, weather resistant, insulted cat...
- STAY WARM: The featured 20-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated cat bed inside the K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty House keeps your kitties warm -- even in...
- NEVER TRAPPED: The two exits provide multiple escape routes from predators and include removable clear door flaps to protect cats from the harsh...
- MULTI-USE: Perfect for cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in colder parts of the house providing a nice cat cave with a cat...
- [Fit for 1-2 Cats] - Cute Cat house for outdoor use. overall dimension: 24.8"Lx20.9"Wx21.3"H, Inner dimension is 21.5”Lx19.7”Wx17.7”H inches....
- [Eye-catching Clear Windows] - With a wider visual view from the bubble dome, allowing pets to observe the outside and enjoy the view from inside,...
- [Raised Floor & Escape Door] - A traditional way to provide extra protection from wet ground, make your pet dry, comfortable and healthy. The escape...
- [100% Natural Wood] - Wood outdoor cat houses have solid and durable wood constructure, applied water-base paint, weatherproof asphalt roof, covered...
- [Easy to Assemble & Clean] - Deblue cat house easy to assemble, comes with attached hardware, assembly instructions and pre-drilled holes. Removable...
- ❤【EASY TO ASSEMBLE WITHOUT TOOLS】Toozey heated cat house is very easy to assemble or disassemble in one minute with hook and loop fasteners and...
- ❤【DURABLE AND STURDY】Our outdoor cat house makes with high-quality material, durable and insulated. The heated outdoor cat house has a...
- ❤【UNIQUE HEATING PAD DESIGN】Protect pets from chewing wires with dual resistant cord protection to ensure safety. Ultra-soft, machine-washable...
- ❤【PERFECT GIFT】This convenient and durable heated cat house is a great fit for cats and small dogs. It has two exits including removable clear...
- ❤【WHAT'S IN THE PACKAGE】Removable cat house (16.2"x18.1"x17.7"), heated pad with 59" chew-proof cord, plush inner pad, 2 clear door flaps, 118"...
- 【Outdoor cat house】 recommend for 3-4 cats under 15lbs. Please check the photo for more size details if you want a large cat house outside.
- 【Easy to assemble】 With all necessary parts included, the house can be easily assembled (All you need is a Phillip's screw driver). Once correctly...
- 【Easy to clean】Both the middle and the bottom floor can be removed and it's easy to gain access to the inside by the openings for daily cleaning.
- 【Cat friendly design】With two openings cats can get away quickly if needed.
- 【Weatherproof Wooden House】The roof is treated with real asphalt shingles. Both openings are covered with acrylic flap door and asphalt rain...
- [Waterproof, warm and durable]: cat houses for outdoor cats in winter is made of 600D waterproof Oxford cloth and sponge compartment, and the outdoor...
- [Foldable and easy to store]: outside cat houses for winter waterproof can be folded, you can easily carry and store cat bed cave, Shelter for Outdoor...
- [Installation-free]: Thickened Weatherproof Foldable Cat Tent Winter Warm adopts one-piece sewing. Outdoor Kitty House does not need to be installed,...
- [Outdoor pet shelter]: outdoor cat shelter for winter is specially made for Outside cats. The waterproof cat shelter outdoor can be placed anywhere,...
- [Different animals]: Due to the warmth and water resistance of Foldable Pet Shelter Outdoor, cat kennels for outside can be used as dog houses for...
- PROTECTION: Our cozy cat heated house measures 21.5" x 26.5" x 15.5"; the perfect home for protecting multiple cats, large cats, or cats that just...
- WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep all cats of any shape and size protected and comfortable in this easy-to-assemble heated, weather resistant, insulted cat...
- STAY WARM: The featured 20-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated cat bed inside the K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty House keeps your kitties warm -- even in...
- NEVER TRAPPED: The two exits provide multiple escape routes from predators and include removable clear door flaps to protect cats from the harsh...
- MULTI-USE: Perfect for cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in colder parts of the house providing a nice cat cave with a cat...
- [Fit for Small Animals] Outdoor Cat House for Cats, Bunnies, Rabbits, Tortoise, Guinea Pigs, Hedgehogs and other small animals. Inner dimension is...
- [Elevated Floor & 4 Adjustable Feets] The weatherproof cat house provides extra protection from wet ground, make your pet dry, comfortable and...
- [100% Natural Wood] Solid and durable wood constructure, applied water-base paint, weatherproof asphalt roof, coverred with PVC door flap, provide a...
- [Easy to Assemble and Clean ] Easy to assemble it with attached hardware, assemble instruction and pre-drilled holes. The open weatherproof asphalt...
- [Quality and After-sales Service Guarantee] 1 year warranty by Deblue.
- STABLE & STRONG STRUCTURE: Our heated cat houses made of durable and sturdy waterproof PVC material, makes it can hold up to 33lbs on its top. This...
- CAT HOUSE WITH THERMOSTATIC HEATING PAD: You have 6 adjustable temps and timer settings, the temperature is set at 86℉~131℉(30℃~55℃) to...
- SAFETY DESIGN AND WATERPROOF MATERIALS: This heated kitty house is made of non-toxic and waterproof PVC materials, its safe and durable for cats to...
- SPACIOUS SPACE FOR YOUR CATS: The dimensions of our heating cat house is 13.4*13.4*11.8inches, maximum allows for 31lbs(13kg) cats to sleep curled up....
- CAN BE STACKED AND COMBINED IN A VARIETY OF WAYS: The unique cube structure allows our cat house to be stacked and combined as you need, can create an...
- PROTECTION: Our cozy outdoor cat heated house measures 14" x 21" x 13"; the perfect heated pet house for protecting outdoor cats, community cats, and...
- WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep cats of any shape and size protected and comfortable in this easy-to-assemble heated, and insulted cat shelter with waterproof...
- The featured 25-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated cat bed inside the K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty House keeps your kitties warm -- even in sub-zero...
- Perfect for cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in colder parts of the house providing a nice cat cave with a cat warming...
- K&H doesn't just use safety listed parts, we safety certify the entire product; this outdoor cat house has been tested & certified by MET Labs and...
- ★100% solid Fir wood of this wooden pet house with water based painting. ECO-friendly to protect your small animals.
- ★Waterproof Asphalt roof and extend small roof of the door are perfect for indoor and outdoor use. Your pets will enjoy the sunlight .
- ★The Cats Condo designed with balcony,rest room and side stairs, provide comfortable playing and sleeping room.
- ★Highest quality craftsmanship cat house Uniform surface,the floor is laying Flat.
- ★Each part is stamped seperately, all the screw holes are aligned properly to be easy assemble.
- YOUR KITTY WILL LOVE IT – Thanks to the clear wall your cat can keep a watchful eye on the outside world while feeling protected inside the cat...
- OUTDOOR & INDOOR – Use this cat tent as a stylish addition to your backyard, porch or garden or place it inside your house; This house is perfect...
- SMART DESIGN - The inside of the Mona pet house is designed to fit a standard heating pad; The flap doors are removable - Simply unscrew the 2 screws...
- STRONG & DURABLE: Our cat furniture is made from an innovative, highly rigid composite plastic; Lightweight and easy to move around, sealed and...
- CAT HOUSE DIMENSIONS – Outside dimensions: W: 20.35" x H: 21.7" x L: 23.7" ; Inside space: W 20" x H: 18.9" x L: 22.5; Arrives flat-packed with easy...
As the weather gets colder, it’s important to make sure your outdoor cat has a warm, safe place to shelter. Here are some of the best outdoor cat houses for winter:
1. The K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House
The K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House is a great option for those cold winter nights. It features a heated floor and bed, as well as an insulated design to keep your kitty warm.
2. The Petmate Igloo-Style Cat House
The Petmate Igloo-Style Cat House is another great choice for a winter cat house. It’s made with durable, weather-resistant materials and features an insulation barrier to help keep your cat warm.
3. The Petsafe Outback Log Cabin Cat House
The Petsafe Outback Log Cabin Cat House is perfect for those who want their cat to have a stylish winter home. It features a log cabin design with a shingled roof and includes a removable door flap for easy access.
4. The Arf Pets Outdoor Heated Cat House
The Arf Pets Outdoor Heated Cat House is perfect for keeping your cat warm in even the coldest weather. It features a waterproof design and includes a removable door flap for easy access.
5. The Pawhut Deluxe Outdoor Wooden Cat House
The Pawhut Deluxe Outdoor Wooden Cat House is perfect for those who want a stylish and sturdy cat house for winter. It’s made from solid wood construction and features a weather-resistant design.
Why You Need an Outdoor Cat House
If you have a cat, then you know that they love to spend time outdoors. However, during the winter months, it can be difficult for them to find a warm place to stay. This is where an outdoor cat house comes in handy.
It is a great way to keep your cat warm and protected from the elements. It will also give them a place to sleep and relax. There are many different types of outdoor cat houses available on the market, so it is important to choose one that is right for your cat.
Here are a few things to consider when choosing a winter cat house:
Size:
Make sure that the house is large enough for your cat to move around in. They should also be able to stand up and stretch out.
Insulation:
A good outdoor cat house will be well insulated so that your cat can stay warm even on the coldest days.
Construction:
It should be made from sturdy materials that can withstand the elements. It should also be easy to assemble and disassemble so that you can easily move it if necessary.
Location:
Choose a location for the outdoor cat house that is away from any busy areas. This will help to keep your cat safe and sound.
How to Pick the Right Size
When shopping for an outdoor cat house, it’s important to pick the right size. If the house is too small, your cat won’t be able to comfortably move around inside. If it’s too big, your cat may not feel safe and secure.
Here are some tips for picking the right size of outdoor cat house:
- Measure your cat from nose to tail. This will give you a good idea of how much space your cat will need.
- Think about how your cat likes to sleep. If your cat likes to curl up in a ball, a smaller house will be fine. But if your cat likes to stretch out, you’ll need a larger house.
- Consider where you’ll be placing the cat house. If it’s going in a corner or other small space, you’ll need a smaller house. But if you have plenty of room, you can go to a larger house.
How to Insulate Your Cat’s House
As the temperatures start to drop, you may be wondering how to keep your outdoor cat warm and comfortable. One way to do this is to insulate their house.
There are a few things to consider. First, you’ll want to make sure that the house is weatherproof and draft-free. You can do this by sealing any cracks or gaps around the door and windows.
Next, you’ll need to add some insulation. This can be done by lining the walls and ceiling with straw, hay, or shredded newspaper. You can also use Reflectix or bubble wrap for extra warmth. Just be sure not to use anything that will retain moisture, like fiberglass insulation.
Finally, you’ll want to add a layer of protection from the elements. This can be done by covering the roof and walls with tar paper or heavy-duty plastic sheeting. You can also use weatherstripping around the doors and windows to help keep out the cold air.
By following these tips, you can help your outdoor cat stay warm and comfortable all winter long.
What Other Features to Look For?
When you’re looking for an outdoor cat house, there are a few other features you might want to consider.
First, think about the climate where you live. If it gets very cold in the winter, you’ll want a heated outdoor cat house. Some models come with a built-in heater, while others have a hole for you to plug in your own heating element.
You’ll also want to consider how easy the cat house is to assemble and take apart. If you plan on moving it around or storing it away during the off-season, look for something that’s light and easy to disassemble.
Finally, think about the design of the cat house. Some models are more aesthetically pleasing than others, and some even come in different colors. Choose something that will look good in your yard or on your patio.
Conclusion
If you are looking for an outdoor cat house that will keep your feline friend warm and dry during the winter months, then any one of the models on our list would make a great choice. We highly recommend the K&H Pet Products Outdoor Heated Kitty House as it is affordably priced and features a removable heater for easy cleaning. Whichever model you choose, be sure to pick one that has been made with high-quality materials and construction methods to ensure it will withstand years of use.
- [Non-Toxic & PVC Waterproof Material]: Our heated cat house is made of waterproof and non-toxic PVC material, the structure is reliable and strong....
- [Cat House with Thermostatic Heating Pad]: The heating pad is made of fireproof and waterproof material. Its design and function meet UL standards,...
- [Large Internal Space & Unique Look]: Our heated cat houses is designed by a professional pet designer. Cat house size is 13*20*15 inches, large...
- [Two Removable Flaps & Anti-Bite Wire]: 71"/180 cm wire takes an anti-bite design, use high-quality cord to greatly enhance durability and safety!...
- [Easy to Assemble & Easy Care]: No tools are required to install our outdoor cat house easy to fold, unfold, store and carry. Our PVC waterproof...
- [Luxury Large Cat House] 󠇇 It's fit for 1-2 cats under 15lbs. Please refer to 2nd&3rd photos with detail dimension.
- [Keep Cat Warm and Safe] Made of 100% fir wood, solid and durable constructure. The escape door at back could protect cats against predators. Attached...
- [Easy Maintenance] The open weatherproof asphalt roof and removable floor make daily cleaning easy!
- [Easy to Assemble] Including marked hardware and assemble instruction, use a Phillip's screw driver against the pre-drilled holes, you would find the...
- [Extra Cosy Fleece Mat] Soft and warm fleece mat is a gift for your little furry friends.
- 🐕【THE GREAT CAT HOUSE】 Our Heated Cat Houses for Outdoor Cats tops the charts in quality, beauty, and innovation. It makes a great water...
- 🐕【HEATING PAD TO KEEP YOUR CAT WARM】: If you’ve always wanted to go the extra mile for your pet or feral cats, now you can. The elevated...
- 🐕【Premium Quality】: This cat hiding place consists of stable engineered wood panels, durable linenette fabric outside, and felt on the...
- 🐕【EASY TO ASSEMBLE】: Our Elevated Luxury Outdoor Cat Bed is very easy to assemble in minutes, with hook and loop fasteners. No tools required!...
- 🐕【2 Year Warranty】：Marunda customer service will 24/7 Live Customer World Class Support with Free Return Policy,Marunda is always at your...
- HEATED PROTECTION: Our cozy cat heated house is the perfect home for protecting cats that just need a little warmth and shelter such as feral and...
- STAY WARM: The featured 20-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated cat bed inside the K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty House keeps your kitties warm -- even in...
- PROTECTION: The two exits include removable clear door flaps to protect kitty from the harsh elements of winter
- MULTI-USE: Perfect for cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in colder parts of the house providing a nice cat cave with a cat...
- SAFETY: All K&H heated cat houses have been tested & are certified by MET Labs and exceeds USA/CA electrical safety standards; K&H doesn't just use...
- PROTECTION: Our cozy cat unheated house is the perfect home for protecting outdoor cats, community cats, and feral cats
- WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep all cats of any shape and size protected and comfortable in this easy-to-assemble, weather resistant, insulted cat shelter
- NEVER TRAPPED: The two exits provide multiple escape routes from predators and include removable clear door flaps to protect cats from the harsh...
- EASY ASSEMBLY: This K&H cat house is designed to arrive flat for easy storage and assembles in minutes with no tools required
- USES: Perfect for cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in your home
- Ideal Size for Shelter: Outside - 20"L x20"W x21"H, inside - 18"L x17"W x20"H; front/back door – 7.8"Hx5.5"W; fits 2 small cats or 1 adult cat....
- Waterproof for Protection: House with extra escape doors attracts timid feral kitties more to prevent them from being trapped. Pitched roof is made up...
- Sturdy to Use: 100% made of Finnish spruce wood with water-based coating, thicker panels than others ensure sturdiness to hold up well in the weather....
- Convenience: 2 removable floor boards with small holes to grab for easy cleaning up. Assemble with ease, places for screws are all pre-drilled. Small...
- Tips for Use: If you are in heavy rain area, consider to caulk the pitched roof joints before putting the ridge piece on, and put the house under...
- New Gen 4 Design The Kitty Tube – Outdoor insulated cat house with custom pet pillow. The Kitty Tube is Guaranteed to keep the weather out. The...
- The newly designed Gen 4 features: 15% thicker floor insulation than previous models. Floor insulation that is elevated which keeps it higher off the...
- The Kitty Tube includes a custom, machine washable pet bed on top of the fully insulated floor. The floor, walls, and roof are all insulated with a...
- Comes with awnings and removable clear flap door. The Kitty Tube provides a safe and secure home for up to 2 cats, or a Mama cat and her babies. The...
- The Kitty Tube is environmentally friendly, made from post consumer recycled content, and is proudly made in the USA. Purchasing Kitty Tube products...
- PROTECTION: Our cozy cat heated house measures 19" x 22" x 17"; the perfect home for protecting outdoor cats, community cats, and feral cats
- WEATHER RESISTANT: Keep all cats of any shape and size protected and comfortable in this easy-to-assemble heated, weather resistant, insulted cat...
- STAY WARM: The featured 20-watt MET Safety Listed plush heated cat bed inside the K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty House keeps your kitties warm -- even in...
- NEVER TRAPPED: The two exits provide multiple escape routes from predators and include removable clear door flaps to protect cats from the harsh...
- MULTI-USE OUTSIDE CAT SHELTER: Perfect winter cat house for outside cats that prefer to sleep in garages, porches, barns, or even in colder parts of...