Aviator glasses exude an uncanny charm and coolness. They are one of the most popular styles of eyewear and are loved by both normalises and celebrities. Originally designed for pilots, they have a rich and fascinating history that dates back to 1936. The US Army Air Corps asked the luxurious Italian/American Company – Ray-Ban to design sunglasses that would protect pilots from the harsh glares of the sun in the sky. The result was the aviator – a pair of sunnies with thin wireframes and green lenses.

In 1937 aviator sunnies were made available to the public. However, they garnered monumental popularity in 1942, when pictures of General Douglas MacArthur appeared on the first page of the newspaper during World War II. Thereafter, there has been no looking for aviator glasses and sunglasses. They are among the top picks of renowned celebrities, frequently flaunted by personas like Tom Cruise, Freddy Mercury, Gloria Steinem, and more.

In 2023, the popularity of aviators is more than ever, and for obvious reasons. They are classy, versatile, and also highly flattering. In this post, we will check out some of the best outfit combinations that go extremely well with aviator glasses and sunglasses!

Top 5 Outfit Combinations to Pair with Aviator Glasses and Sunglasses

1. Go Boho

Aviator prescription glasses and sunglasses have an inherently casual personality. Thus, they are ideal for boho-inspired looks and outfits. Whether you are going for an indie or grunge vibe, aviators can put the entire look together. If your goal is to look casual and laid back, oversized aviators will do the trick.

However, if the objective is to appear more dressy, then aviators in a thick black frame will be cut. Likewise, you can consider other options like aviators with a gold frame and tortoiseshell arms.

2. Take the Retro Route`

Aviator glasses have a retro appeal. Thus, styling vintage outfits gets much easier with these glasses. For a classic retro look, pair polka-dotted skirts and collared shirts with a slim aviator frame with amber-tinted lenses. Likewise, retro accessories such as scarfs, pearl jewellery, etc., also look phenomenal with aviators.

3. Opt for Athleisure

Athleisure and aviators are a match made in heaven. An athleisure look includes sporty and casual elements, like joggers, hoodies, and T-shirts. All these pieces pair incredibly well with aviators. You can finish off the look with a classy baseball cap and finish off the entire ensemble with a pair of white sneakers. The entire attire is great for running errands or chilling with friends.

4. Ace the Business Casual Look

Another very interesting outfit that you can pair with aviator glasses is business casual. They sprinkle modern sophistication to your business casual look. So, whether you are wearing a blazer and denim or a long pinstripe skirt with a waistcoat, aviators are sure to finish off the look with pizazz and flair.

Aviators, of course, look amazing with a range of different colours and styles of outfits. However, to create a cohesive look, try pairing them with jewellery of a similar colour. For instance, if you have opted for gold-toned aviator glasses, wearing gold-tinted earrings or a dainty necklace will elevate the outfit by two notches.

5. Basic Looks Better with Aviator Glasses

Last but not least, basic T-shirts and denim pants look great with aviator glasses. If you are a fan of casual and easy-peasy outfits like a plain white T-shirt or casual shirt and loose-fit denim, then aviator glasses will, undoubtedly, become your best friend. The cool and vibrant charm of your outfit can become all the more stylish with the right aviator glasses.

Wearing Tips and Tricks

Avoid combining your aviator eyeglasses with too many accessories. As aviators are a prominent accessory and thus simplicity speaks louder when you are wearing them. So, keep your accessories simple and cohesive.

Make sure that the aviators you choose do not overpower your face. Thus, the size of the aviator glasses you choose should be moderate and follow your face shape. So, don’t feel that you have to wear the original shape, and you can go for the smaller size, as well.

History of The Aviator Glasses

Discover the origins of Aviator Glass. The US Army Air Corps turned to optical maker Bausch & Lomb for help. Their objective was to develop sun-blocking eyewear. The teardrop form of these spectacles encompassed the entire eye. As a result, regardless of the weather, pilots can always see their way around and avoid danger.

The Reason Behind Its Popularity

Aviator glasses are popular for many reasons. These are the perfect fashion accessory, excellent for eye protection, and even ideal for moderate vision correction. They not only look beautiful on everyone, but they also look outstanding on most facial types, including oval, heart-shaped, and square faces.

Reason 1: Usefulness

The combination of aviator glass and a broad field of view makes it ideal for other sunglasses (for flight and military usage). This also makes them an excellent option for glasses for sitting on the beach or engaging in activities in the searing summer heat. The style is popular not just because of its celebrity, but also because it is adaptable. Nonetheless, its practical use probably had a substantial role in garnering public attention and resulting in widespread adoption.

Reason 2: Celebrity Orientation

These aviator sunglasses with aviator glass become an embodiment of the American ideal. From then, American film arose, and most of Hollywood used aviator sunglasses to protect themselves from the intense rays of the California sun. These spectacles were worn by Sylvester Stallone and Tom Cruise in films such as Top Gun and Cobra. They’re also popular among celebs including Paul McCartney, Freddie Mercury, Brad Pitt, David Bowie, Steve McQueen, Diana Ross and Elvis Presley. Aviator glasses are already ingrained in the soul of American society and media, offering up prospects for global application.

So, there it was, a crisp overview of how to style aviator glasses and the outfit recommendations that go extremely well with them. Whether you are planning to buy an aviator glass or already have one, these styling tips will look amazing!