Best Places to Live in the Phoenix Area in 2020

Filled with natural beauty, mesmerizing views, and wonders such a The Grand Canyon, Arizona might be a perfect place for starting a new chapter of your life. And, if you are thinking about moving to the Phoenix area, you might be wondering – what are some of the best places that I can choose?

If you are looking for an answer to this question, you are reading the right article. The text below is going to feature a list of some of the best places in the Phoenix area that you can choose if you are looking to purchase or rent a house or apartment in. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

1. Gilbert

Residents: 248.279

You might be looking for a warm area, and if so, you should know that Gilbert has more than 300 warm days annually. With its versatile and strong employment market, excellent schools, as well as a wide range of opportunities for leisure activities, it is one of the best places you can choose for starting a new life.

Perfect for families that want to make themselves at home, you can enlist your kids in highly praised schools, extremely low crime rates, as well as various outdoor activities such as golfing, hiking, and so on. Additionally, it has a vibrant town center and a lot of restaurants that you can go to.

2. Tucson

Residents: 545.975

When you take a look at some of the pictures from Tucson, you might realize that it has an artistic vibe that attracts both tourists and locals to various indie stores, amazing restaurants that’ll leave your taste buds craving for more, and various bike tracks that people often utilize for commuting.

There are a lot of students living in Tucson, which is one of the reasons why the price can vary drastically. The downtown area is quite expensive if you are looking for renting a house or apartment, however, it is doable, especially since it comes with all the utilities. Do not forget to take care of those electricity bills since your air conditioning will be your best friend during the summer.

3. Mesa

Residents: 508.958

Individuals and families who are looking for a place where they can launch their careers most commonly take advantage of this fast-growing town. Additionally, a lot of these people enjoy the fact that renting fees are quite affordable. Unlike the other places on this list, landlords here have low property taxes, which means that the rents are often low.

There are various websites such as renterspad.com that offer affordable housing for people thinking about moving to Mesa, hence, you might want to check out what options you have. It is located in the middle of the desert, which features various rivers and lakes, so, if you love nature, this place might be quite suitable for you.

4. Tempe

Residents: 192.364

Popular with students and the home of Arizona State University, Tempe features a wide range of clubs, live gigs, bars, and casinos. If you are looking for a place to start your career, you might feel just right in this city. Although there are a lot of young people and students, its natural beauty does not go unnoticed, especially since you can see the mountains from anywhere in the city.

During the day, you’ll see that a lot of residents love riding their bikes, you’ll see various street performers, and you’ll be able to browse a wide range of shops. Additionally, there is a house or apartment for everyone, which means that all you’ll need to do is choose the best spot and you are good to go.

5. Glendale

Residents: 201.361

Made from 6 districts, this town offers a different atmosphere in each corner. And, if you do a little digging, you’ll easily learn why it is one of the best locations to live in the Phoenix area – there are a lot of stores, historical facts, luxury, as well as nightclubs, all of which is perfect for young individuals and students.

If you are thinking about moving to this city, you should know that there are 6 districts to choose from, all of which has something different to offer, hence, you should definitely do some digging in order to determine what might work best for you, your roommates, or your family members.

What to Consider When Looking For an Apartment/House

Before we conclude this article, it is worth mentioning that there are some things that you should consider before opting for a specific house or apartment. The things that you might want to consider include:

Your Budget – the very first thing that you’ll want to do is set a budget. Why? Well, if you do so, you’ll be able to know which houses and apartments you can rent, hence, you’ll make everything easier, less time-consuming, and less stressful because you’ll know exactly what you can get. The Size – depending on the number of people that you’ll be living with, you’ll need to determine how much space – rooms – you’ll need in the residence. You do not want one of your roommates sleeping on the couch, hence, ensure that you choose a residence that can suit all of the needs you have. Parking – if you are planning on renting an apartment, you might want to check if there is a parking lot on the estate. This will ensure that you always have a place to park your vehicle instead of parking it further from the building. If there is no parking lot, you might want to consider a different option.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of locations in the Phoenix area that you can choose to purchase or rent a house or apartment in. All of the places mentioned above are family-friendly and affordable, which makes them perfect for living there with your spouse and children.

So, now that you know what places you can choose to live in, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you might want to go back to the beginning of this article and go through it once again. This will allow you to opt for a location that will suit your and your family’s needs.