Best Travel Accessory Ever: The Hoodie Pillow

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I’ve never been able to bring myself to buy one of those inflatable neck pillow, mostly because they look so dorky (I’m sorry, I’m shallow), but man do I ever regret that decision whenever I have a long flight — there’s nothing like starting a vacation with severe neck pain! I think I’ve finally found a solution to my troubles: the hoodie travel pillow. It’s an inflatable travel pillow covered in soft sweatshirt fabric, with a hood you can pull over your head for extra comfort and privacy. Hoodie pillows are available in black, gray, and red, and you can get your own for just $20 on Amazon. Life dream status.

Original by: