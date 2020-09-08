7 Best Vitamins to Accelerate Your Surgery Recovery

If you asked the doctors, they would tell you that no operation is an easy one. Only some are more or less routine. Postoperative recovery is certainly a period that carries with it certain risks. There are so many different situations in which wounds can appear on the human body. Whatever the reason for its occurrence – the wound, especially after surgery – must be adequately treated to avoid complications. However, you can help yourself by taking certain vitamins and minerals that will help accelerate your surgery recovery.

Postoperative Recovery: A Process That Begins Even Before It Begins

No operation is a pleasant life event – and so is not the postoperative rehabilitation that follows it. These are moments or periods filled with fears, re-examinations, traumas, physical and mental – but also objective risks, starting from anesthesia, to potential complications. We are not saying this to scare you. It is simply human, and so it is for each of us – even if it is a routine operation or a complex surgical procedure. What we would like to point out is that the care of the recovery process is sometimes neglected – and it is taken into account only when the postoperative recovery should begin. And we should be dealing with the recovery process in advance.

What is important is that we should give some time to the body, but also ourselves – to fully regenerate after the operation. Without haste, give yourself time so that the results and outcomes of the whole process are long-term and lasting. Moreover, you can help your postoperative recovery and wound healing from surgery – by using certain minerals, vitamins, or supplements.

Postoperative Period At Home – Give Yourself Time

You have had surgery and now your mind is persistently telling you that it is time to get back to your old routine as soon as possible – and to get back to all those habits and activities that make up your regular life. On a psychological level, that’s normal, we want to be good and we want to prove it, right? But our body still knows better and says: Not so fast. The truth is, before you go back to work and start doing things, as usual, you will probably have to invest some time in the recovery process to regain your strength completely and sufficiently, and your body to recover from the trauma of the operation.

Vitamins And Minerals Are Needed To Accelerate Your Recovery

Ask your doctor if you will need to follow a certain diet. It is important to plan this in a timely and careful manner. Also, you need to know what vitamins and minerals are necessary to help you recover after the surgery. According to zennutrients.com, vitamins are very important for boosting your immunity, improving your blood count, restoring your strength and energy – and some supplements also help with wound healing. Therefore, it is important to focus on the vitamins and minerals that you need when recovering after surgery. We will try to help you with that. Here are 7 vitamins and minerals that will speed up your recovery.

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps create collagen, a protein that participates in the building of bone tissue, and thus, the intake of this vitamin promotes faster healing of operation wounds and broken bones. Old food products, or food products that have been thermally processed, can lose a significant part of this vitamin, so it is better to consume fresh foods or frozen ones. It is found in vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, green vegetables, and fruits, especially citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges, kiwis, but also in berries and other fruits. That is why the best choice is fresh fruits and vegetables.

2. Vitamin D

This vitamin also helps heal broken bones faster. It helps to transport calcium from the blood to the bone and builds its mineral structure. Naturally, vitamin D is also created in the skin of people under the influence of the sun’s rays. Therefore, it is recommended to spend at least some time in the daylight every day.

3. Vitamin B

The B complex consists of vitamins, which in their way help the better functioning of our body. Vitamin B can easily break down carbohydrates, accelerate muscle recovery – and help the development of new cells and tissues, and thus favors wound healing after surgery. Lack of this vitamin complex is manifested through muscle cramps and pain. Insufficient vitamin B12 affects many processes, and in terms of immunity – it reduces the number of your white blood cells, increasing your vulnerability to infections.

4. Vitamin A

Vitamin A rightly has a reputation as a key element for good eyesight, but it also has a great impact on our immune system – and the work of all key organs in our body. Source: organic meat, salmon, milk, pumpkin, melon, carrot, and apricot.

5. Zinc

Zinc is another mineral that is very important in healing after surgery. This is especially true for operations due to a broken bone. Zinc is especially important for the repair of bone-related-tissues. For this reason, you need to keep in mind the intake of this mineral through food on a daily basis.

6. Vitamin E

Vitamin E improves blood circulation by dilating blood vessels to allow blood to flow freely. This is especially significant after surgery when many bedridden patients subsequently experience circulatory problems. Vitamin E is also needed in the production of red blood cells – and the prevention of blood clots. Foods rich in vitamin E include green vegetables, nuts, seeds, and vegetable oils.

7. Vitamin K

Vitamin K is crucial for preventing the formation of blood clots, which is postoperatively extremely important for patients. Its deficiency leads to excessive bleeding that can start with bleeding from the nose or gums. Studies show that increased intake of vitamin K can reduce the risk of bleeding due to liver disease, syndromes associated with poor absorption or long-term use of antibiotics. Foods high in vitamin K include kale, spinach, green tea, lettuce, cabbage, and asparagus.