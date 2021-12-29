Should You Follow Your Heart Or Mind When Betting On Sports and eSports

Do you like sports betting and everything that has to do with it? How could you not? It’s one of those things that lift your adrenaline and mood – especially if you’re holding a winning ticket. But when you play sports betting – you have to be cool sometimes. So should you follow your heart or mind when playing sports bets? Maybe things will become clearer to you after reading this text.

Sports Betting – Emotional Roller Coaster

Sports betting can be your hobby or a way to have a good time. And that’s OK – until you overdo it and start losing large sums of money. This is most often due to the predominance of our emotions over being reasonable. You are already familiar with those situations when your favorite football team loses three times in a row – but you are still loyal to the same club and your inner feeling that they will finally win. After all, they can’t lose 4 times in a row, right? And then – boom! Great disappointment! Your intuition deceived you again. Your team lost the game – and you lost the money. This is the most common mistake that many sports betting players make. Playing spontaneously, on large sums and from the heart – does not always pay off. To make a profit and join a group of successful and profitable sports betting players, you need a cool head, some knowledge – and a lot of self-control.

Sports Betting Is Great Stress For Players

Sports betting is the simplest, but also the most widespread form of gambling. Although many will deny that sports betting is the same as gambling – let’s not be fooled. It is up to you to guess and pray Fortune to be on your side to win money. True, some people have managed to get rich overnight like this – but there are still few of them. There are more of those who have succumbed to their own emotions – and destroyed themselves financially. So this is a double-edged sword that you need to know how to handle carefully so that you don’t stab yourself. Of course, waiting for the results of sports matches can sometimes be huge stress – especially if you are waiting for the last one in a row that should bring you a winning ticket. Such situations are a well-known scenario that happens to many people who play sports betting online, so we can’t help but wonder: Can we better control our emotions and play with our mind and not our heart?

Why Playing eSports Betting With Your Mind And Not Your Heart?

eSports betting is, as we said, great stress in itself. When we are under stress, we are not always able to rationally assess the situation or think tactically. So we often make some of the typical mistakes like playing on our favorite teams, betting without any rational analysis (relying on luck) – and finally, frenetic betting in an attempt to make up for previous losses. According to N1bet, even though these are typical mistakes, not only beginners in sports betting are prone to it – but also players with experience. Therefore, here are the reasons why it is better to think with your head and not go with your heart when you play esports betting.

Money Shouldn’t Be The Main Motive

Although this sounds a bit pointless because everyone bets with the desire to make money – this should still be your guiding thought. You should just leave big bets to professionals. They know more about betting – and they have the necessary information and coolness to be able to make good estimates for winning tickets. What you need to know is that shouldn’t be your main motive when you bet. This is a game of chance, where with a little knowledge, you can achieve a positive score. The amount you win doesn’t have to be huge. It is enough that you are not at a loss compared to the bets you made. Never put too much money on bets, especially if you don’t have a sure betting tip. Ultimately, play the way you think you should. Don’t try to follow professional players or outsmart gambling houses – because that’s where you lose money.

Play Smart: Limit Your Betting Budget

This is a rule that applies to everyone who gambles, even for those who like sports betting. This means that before you place a bet, you should first limit the budget you have set for betting. Don’t exceed that budget at any cost. Many players found themselves in trouble because they later lacked money for rent, bills – or other daily expenses. It is recommended that you don’t bet the amount over five percent of your income – and only on the condition that you will not need that money for something else. Play smart because it is better to make a small profit than to go home empty-handed.

Bet Responsibly

For most people, sports betting is a form of entertainment. However, like other gambling games, betting on sports matches can also take you to the other extreme. If you notice that sports betting is becoming the only entertainment that suits you – be sure that you already have a problem. So you should bet, but responsibly. Don’t allow yourself to grow into any form of addiction because that problem is hard to solve later. In addition, playing with your heart on large sums can create great losses for you – and great losses sometimes lead us to a state of despair. Then we try to make up for losses with new bets – and by chasing losses we put ourselves in an even worse situation. So let the voice of reason prevail and bring you back to a normal state of mind every time you lose a feeling.

The Bottom Line

Although some of us would heartily follow our favorite team – this is not a good choice in sports betting. So if you are in a dilemma: Sense or heart? – let your reason rule. That way, you won’t have to face big losses.