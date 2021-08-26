BMW X7 – This Car Was Not Made For The European Market

BMW X7 is the largest SUV in the Bavarian brand’s lineup. With luxurious equipment, it can confidently compete with the 7 Series limousine, offering more versatility and even more looks on the road.

The BMW X7 was not created with the European market in mind, although it will find a circle of buyers here too. This is a model created primarily for China, Russia and the United States. This is evidenced by the location of its production line – the largest German SUV is produced … in South Carolina in the USA.

According to the boowiki.info, the BMW X7 is the largest car in the history of the Munich brand. This is its first representative in the F segment, where Mercedes-Benz or Range Rover have already settled with their luxurious and powerful SUVs.

The BMW X7 was first shown in 2018

The doors that allow you to take seats in the second and third rows of seats are much larger than those of the driver. Keep this in mind when looking for a parking spot.

The BMW X7 is already at first glance angular, massive and simply powerful. And although in an empty parking lot, when the new X5 drives past it, it might seem like it’s not such a big car, just a few minutes to change your mind. The X7 is the largest passenger car in BMW history. Its body measures 515 cm in length, which is 22 cm longer than the largest X5 to date. However, we must pay tribute – the BMW 7 Series limousine in the Long version is 11 cm longer. But this is not the length, this is the main thing. The new X7 also compensates for a width of about 222 cm (including mirrors) and a body height of 180.5 cm.

All this is complemented by additional 22-inch rims and a monstrous grille. The last characteristic BMW styling element has grown in recent years with each successive model. Every time he is faced with criticism and ridicule, but, as evidenced by the BMW Concept 4, the Munich designers do nothing, playing critics on the nose.

The interior of the BMW X7

The biggest advantage of the BMW X7 is even the three rows of seats, with the option to customize the interior in three variants. In a configuration for 5 or 7 people, the second row will be a three-seater sofa. You can also opt for a 6-seater option with three rows for two passengers each. It is this enriched configuration with leather upholstery and luxurious accessories that comes closest to the 7 Series flagship limousine.

This 6-seater configuration is used in the tested version of the BMW X7 xDrive40i. Passengers in the second row have at their disposal adjustable air vents, two USB ports, a 12V jack, a headphone jack, two LCD monitors and, above all, two separate seats with electrically adjustable armrests. Their doors were also fitted with electrically operated solar blinds.

Seating in the third row makes it easier to electrically fold and move the center seats. For a chair, one button is enough to tilt the back and move forward as much as possible, which makes it easier for even an adult to enter the rear sofa with a double bed.

Unlike most seven-person SUVs, two adults can travel here even on a longer route. However, they lack rear amenities like second-row passengers (especially LCD screens with an entertainment system) – they should be pleased with the armrests and drink holders, as well as zone air conditioning. Thanks to ISOFIX attachments, this can also accommodate the smallest passengers.

The BMW X7 offers a boot capacity from 750 to 2120 liters. But for the BMW X7 xDrive40i behind the third row of seats, the luggage space is 326 liters.

The third row of seats is folded and unfolded automatically using a button. It doesn’t take a single gram of human strength to adapt the BMW X7 to carry 6 people or a large amount of luggage in a matter of seconds. Using the luggage compartment on a daily basis also makes it easier, as in the BMW X5, to have a split boot.

Engine, economy and performance of the BMW X7

The tried and tested BMW X7 xDrive40i hides under the bonnet a three-liter six-cylinder petrol engine producing 340 hp. with. It works with a sports automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Weighing almost 2.4 tons (without passengers and cargo), the SUV can reach a top speed of 245 km / h. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h even in 6.1 seconds.

The fuel consumption declared by the manufacturer in the combined cycle is 10.9-11.7 l / 100 km. During tests on a distance of a total of 890 km, the average consumption was 10.3 l / 100 km. When driving on highways and highways, it dropped another liter. On the contrary, in urban traffic jams, achieving a result close to 20 l / 100 km is not a big problem. The tank holds 83 liters of fuel.

Driving a BMW X7

According to zcarsales.com, the BMW X7 combines the luxury and convenience of a 7-Series with all the trappings of an SUV for an even greater sense of safety and space, and the confidence to drive even off the beaten track. It’s not an SUV, however, especially on 22-inch rims.

Adaptive suspension and active steering allow you to customize the BMW X7 to your liking and driving conditions. At the touch of a button, you can raise it so that, from behind the wheel, a head above the urban jungle of cars and smoothly overcome bumps, or lower it, and when you switch to “Sport” mode, in order to – despite the fact that it is large – it showed a little sharpness.

When traveling on tour, it is extremely comfortable, which also has ventilated front seats with massage function. Details in the form of ambient lighting, gesture controls, induction charger and cupholders with heating or cooling function are just the icing on the cake.

He remembers his size only in the city. This long, wide and tall car is worth remembering when maneuvering in narrow village streets or cramped underground parking lots. The rear view camera, sensors and parking assistance in this car are not a gadget, but simply necessary equipment. This is where the remote parking option also comes in handy – because while the BMW X7 fits into most parking spaces, in many of them you can almost forget to open the door or tailgate.

BMW’s largest SUV fills them up with almost everything efficiently. Simply put, a relatively new reversing assistant in BMW – it helps to safely evacuate from hard-to-reach places, remembering the last 50 meters of the road traveled.

Equipment

It comes standard with a sports leather steering wheel, LCD key, easy access, high beam assistant and head display, plus ConnectedDrive services, gesture support and wireless smartphone charging.

The 6-seater version requires a surcharge; aluminum sills along the side doors cost a little less.

What makes the BMW X7 a real limousine on 22-inch wheels is also a premium for the First Class package, which includes, among others, a panoramic glass roof, a Harman-Kardon sound system, a crystal gear knob, the mentioned ventilated and massage seats. leather dashboard.