4 Tips to Help You Book the Cheapest Hotel in 2023

When you travel, choosing the right accommodation will lead to a more comfortable sleep experience and a more energetic trip the next day. Of course, comfortable accommodations mean higher costs. For Americans who like to travel, hotels account for almost half or more of the total cost of a trip every time they go out, and the cost is even higher for a long trip. In order to ease the financial burden without compromising quality, it is extremely important to learn how to find cheap hotels online. Whether you are a new traveler or an experienced adventurer, you can find helpful tips about hotel accommodation savings here.

1. Choose the right time to travel

No hotel booking site can escape the impact of the overall price fluctuations of the hotel. In addition, travel in the United States is relatively seasonal, which also affects price changes. Therefore, in the peak season, if you do not book in advance, not only there are fewer rooms available, but prices are also rising. With efficient room management and accurate price predictions, prices are likely to skyrocket the closer you get to your date. In general, the summer vacation is the most prosperous, there are more people everywhere, and the hotels are more expensive. Winter vacation is less popular, but there is an exception, namely ski resorts (Aspen, Vail, etc.).

During the statutory small holidays, travel people are not less. Where capacity is limited, hotel prices soar during peak seasons. So, for example, Vermont looks at the fall scenery every fall. But you should look out for big events like New York Fashion Week, E3 in Los Angeles, CES in Las Vegas, etc. Also try to book in advance for unusual views (like The View Hotel in Monument Valley) or B&Bs with few rooms to begin with.

While traveling during peak season, you can also avoid holidays. For example, July is a great time to go to Seattle, but Independence Day is a dead end. Some scenic spots are in good season, and non-travel enthusiasts won’t go there. For example, it’s too cold in Yellowstone in June and it’s snowing in Yosemite in December.

2. Use the hotel booking site or app wisely

Whether you want to book a star hotel, a B&B, or a budget hotel, it helps to choose a good booking platform. If you like homestays, Airbnb is your first choice. Airbnb is a collection of homestay hosts. If you spend some time searching and comparing, you can often find one with a great stay. Airbnb also offers regular promotions and rewards. If you recommend a friend to stay on Airbnb, or if you stay on someone else’s recommendation, you both receive a reward fund that you can offset on your next stay.

Hostels, apartment-style hotels, and hotels can be booked through various hotel booking websites or apps. Some common hotel Booking sites are Booking, Expedia, Hotels, Priceline, etc. When booking a hotel, you can compare the price of multiple platforms and choose the most affordable platform.

These platforms also have different characteristics. For example, if you check into a hotel three times through Booking, you become a Genius member, who can enjoy discount rates and other services when booking a hotel. Expedia is very user-friendly. In addition to the convenience of booking hotels and offering discounts, the car booking service is also very helpful. When booking a car, you can see a cross-sectional comparison of the prices of different models from several rental companies, allowing you to choose the best model for you at a glance.

3. Take advantage of Tripadvisor to compare prices

Once you have set your travel time, price comparison is the first thing you should do before you book a hotel. You need to know about hotel booking status and price ranges in the area you want to stay in, and generally know how prices vary from site to site. This is one way to help you choose a hotel. It is recommended that you use TripAdvisor, a website where you can find professional travel-related information. In addition to price comparison, the professional user evaluation is also very high. Search for the destination you want to visit, add in the price range, hotel type, hotel location, and other filters, and you can make several alternatives according to the ranking.

4. Save money with coupons, cashback apps, and credit cards

You can apply for some local credit cards in the United States, and hotel reservations with credit cards will offer reward points. Many credit card trips come with 2% rewards, such as Chase Sapphire, Barclay Arrival Plus, Bank of America Reward. You can also get 20% off hotel reservations with Chase Sapphire credit card points. If you’re a regular customer of the booking site, get one of their credit cards as well. Priceline and Orbitz offer 5% back on purchases made on their site. You can also visit shopping sites and search for the hotel you want to book to see if there is a cash-back service.

Not all hotels will participate, but don’t pass up every opportunity to save money. If you’re lucky enough to find that the hotel you’re planning to stay at offers cash back, check to see if it comes back to you in cash or as a gift card. Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the hotel’s official website or visit the coupon website. You may receive coupons in your mailbox to help you save money.

The secret to saving money when booking a hotel is to choose the right time and take advantage of all available elements. You can try all of the above to find the tips that work best for you and help you save on your budget the next time you travel