Top 10 Brands to Shop on Black Friday in Germany – 2020 Guide

Shoppers from all around the world have a holiday they look forward to every year. That’s right. We are talking about Black Friday. In recent years, it has been marked in every corner of the world, so it isn’t surprising that people make shopping lists of things they want to get. How could they not? After all, it is a great opportunity to purchase merchandise that might be out of your price range.

It is a perfect opportunity to treat yourself. Maybe get the latest iPhone? Or Sony PlayStation 5? If you are currently in Germany, keep reading this article because we will discuss some of the most popular brands. However, due to coronavirus and this whole situation we are in, it is probably a good idea to opt for online shopping instead of visiting stores and malls. Since this holiday is only a month away, our advice is to visit diebestengustcheine.de, inquire about discounts, and start making your shopping list.

1. Orsay

We have to begin our text with this famous clothing brand. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a winter coat or jacket, a pair of new jeans, or an elegant dress for New Year’s Eve – you will find all the clothing items you need here. Alongside these, check out their online store to find multiple types of accessories such as bags and belts. There is another thing ladies love about this company. You can find entire outfits on their website, which makes the whole shopping experiences that much easier and more enjoyable.

2. NA-KD

Even though this brand is fairly new (the company was founded in 2015), it has managed to become one of the top 20 leading brands in Europe. This should say enough about their business and high-quality products. When it comes to the merchandise they sell, you can buy whatever you need. Yes, we mean anything – for popular trendy outfits, sleepwear and lingerie, to beachwear and accessories such as gloves, scarves, bags, etc.

3. C&A

Without a doubt, C&A is one of the most beloved clothing brands. Not only do they offer a wide range of merchandise, but their prices are also quite affordable. By combining these prices with the Black Friday discounts, you will be able to purchase many items and still save a lot of money. If you are bored with the clothes you have in your closet and what to refresh it up a bit, this is the best opportunity to do that.

4. Tom Tailor

If you are specifically looking for a German brand, Tom Tailor is your answer. Even though this company primarily focused on men’s fashion, in the late 90s, they launched the first Woman Casual collection. The best part is that the company launches twelve new collections every year, so you will probably need some time to go over every item.

5. Nike

Now, let’s move to sportswear. If you are a professional athlete or simply feel more comfortable in traditional T-shirts and hoodies, this is probably one of your favorite brands. In addition, if you are thinking about going to the gym for the first time, you will need some clothes and equipment. Is it really necessary to explain why Nike should be on your list of brands to consider during Black Friday?

6. New Balance

New Balance is another well-known sportswear brand. The company takes pride in its footwear design and special features such as heel counters and blended gel inserts. Due to this reason, some of their products are a bit more expensive than its competitors’ merchandise. However, Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to treat yourself to the latest pair of running or everyday shoes.

7. Deichmann

While on the subject of shoes, we have to mention one of the biggest German brands – Deichmann. This brand is so adored all over Europe that there almost isn’t a city without at least one of their stores. Besides new collections for every season, here, you will be able to get a footwear of great quality at fairly affordable prices. Its store is great for a shopping spree, and you can rest assured that you will find shoes for your entire family.

8. Flaconi

Black Friday sale isn’t only a holiday when you should purchase clothing items. It is also the time when you should stock up on cosmetic products, make-up items, and everyone’s favorite – perfumes. When it comes to the last one, you have to invest some time and effort to find the right one for you, but once you fall in love with a certain scent, you will always return to it.

9. MADE

Now that we have presented you with a wide range of clothing, as well as cosmetic brands, let’s move on to furniture and home accessorize. Decorating your house and purchasing new furniture is always a significant investment, which is why most people choose to wait for discounts and vouchers they can use to save some money. This company collaborates with multiple independent designers, which makes their merchandise quite diverse. Take your time, go over their website to inspect every piece, or simply look for some designing inspiration.

10. DELIFE

On the contrary, if you have a specific style of furniture pieces in mind and are looking for something that could be described as “luxurious,” you should not miss this brand’s merchandise. Why? Well, first of all, DELIFE is not only proud of its variety of pieces, but also of their quality. It basically means that you can purchase furniture for your entire house in their store, and rest assured that you have opted for high-quality pieces. Their motto is “buying furniture doesn’t have to last forever,” which means that all the items are available and will be delivered to your address as soon as possible.

Conclusion

To sum up, in this text, we have only mentioned ten popular brands in Germany that will participate in this year’s Black Friday Sale. As you can assume, there are many more that will be on the list of participants. You might have to invest some time to learn what other brands will be available, but considering how much money you can save during this sale, we believe this effort to be utterly worth it.