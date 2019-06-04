Broiler Pan – What Is the Best One?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A broiler pan is perfect when it comes to cooking meat. The heat in the oven perfectly cooks the meat on both sides, and having a broiler pan is fantastic if you want your food to be healthy and delicious.

Before we start on what is the best broiler pan, take a look at these reasons to why you should even own a broiler pan in the first place.

Oil

Oils add more calories, and the fantastic thing about broiler pans is that you need no oil or just a little. Sometimes you will need just to grease up the grating of the broiler pan, depending on the type of meat you are cooking, but in some cases, oil is not required.

Fat

Almost like grilling, preparing meat in the broiler pan leaves all the grease below the grate.

Speed

Due to the oven and its delivery of heat equally on both sides of the meat, cooking becomes much faster and easier when you use broiler pan in the oven.

Delicate

Chicken pieces are usually cut thin, and when you flip the meat inside the pan, or on the grill, the meat falls apart. Since we mentioned that the oven is evenly cooking the meat, and there is no need for flipping it, the broiler pan is perfect for such things.

Now that you decided to get yourself a broiler pan, here are some things you need to look into to find the perfect one.

Material

Stainless steel, carbon steel, cast iron, and ceramic are the best ones, but there is a catch. Cast iron does the job perfectly, but if you want to roast, then stainless steel is the thing to go for.

Maintenance

Cleaning can be such a tiresome job, and the thing about the broiler pan is that it leaves much more grease below the grate that it can be a pain to clean. Try and look for a dishwasher safe broiler pain to save yourself some time.

Food

You should think about what do you cook the most. If you prepare vegetables most of the time, look for a broiler pan that has more cover region on the top frame, and in case of meat, look for a grill-style frame or a grate with broad slits.

Dimensions

It needs to fit in your oven, so measure your oven first before buying the broiler pan.

What is the best broiler pan out there?

Granite Ware Bake, Broil and Grill Pan

This granite pan has a carbon steel core. The outer layer is made from enamel, and it doesn’t release any chemicals into the food during cooking. Porcelain is joined with steel, and it protects the pan and thus makes it dishwasher friendly. You can also cook vegetables and roast. The size is 14 x 9 x 2 inches.

General Electric WB48X10056

It is made from black ceramic, and it has many slits. It is dishwasher safe, but cleaning it by hand can be a problem sometimes, due to its many slits and the fact that meat will stick to the surface. You can cook meat, vegetables and even seafood. The dimensions are 15 ½ x 12 x ½ inches.

Norpro 273 Broil and Roast Pan

It is made from stainless steel, dishwasher safe and it is very durable. However, you will need to use more oil or butter because the meat sticks to the pan easily. You can prepare meat and vegetables, and the dimensions are 12 x 9 x 1 ½ inch.

Range Kleen Porcelain Broil and Bake Pan

This one is smaller than the rest of the pans on our list. It has a steel core which can last for a long time, and it also has porcelain, which refuses to let your meat stick to the pan. In some cases, you don’t even have to use oil when you prepare your dish. Cleaning it will be a difficult task, and if you want to have it cleaned in a dishwasher, you might need to go hand cleaning first, to prepare it for the dishwasher. You can make meat, vegetables, and fish. The dimensions are 8 ½ x 13 inches.

Frigidaire 5304442087 Broiler Pan

Its outer layer is made of porcelain and it is easy to maintain. The problem with this broiler pan is that is expensive, and some say that the pan expressed discoloration after a short time using it. It has a top tray and a scraper, and its size is 14 x 11 inches.