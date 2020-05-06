How to Build a PC With Intel i9 9900k

The enthusiast PC build represents components that are close to the top markets. They mostly take on the responsibility of judging the products by writing reviews for the public and allow them to gain from their knowledge on the preferable components or parts to get their gaming setup. This article would show you how to build a PC with an intel i9 9900k processor that is equipped with a 3.60 processor base frequency, 16 MB intel smart cache, bus speed of 8 GT/s. Its memory specs are excellent as its memory type is advanced to a DDR4-2666, with dual memory channels and 41.6GB bandwidth per second. It has excellent graphic resolution and frequency, as well as many other additives.

This fantastic processor is equipped with 8 cores, 16 number of threads, and soldering of IHS to the dye, which ensures heat management at 80-degree Celsius to the maximum overclocking speed. In a bid to use excellently working products that are highly functional and durable for this wonderful processor, we know where to draw the line, so we do not cut through a reasonable budget. So, if you are up for a great PC build with intel i9 9900k, below is the list of the best parts to use in building your PC with a great value for the cost.

Parts to Use in Building Your PC with intel i9 9900k

Build your PC with intel core i9 9900k processor and other highly functional parts without exceeding a fairly reasonable budget. Your PC’s parts determine its functionality and performance rate. Therefore, it is recommended that you use the best Motherboard for intel i9 9900k and to ensure that the other parts you use in the PC’s build-up would suit the function of your high-end processor. Intel Core i9 9900k is an exclusive processor, suitable for running serious tasks like high-end gaming and severe editing. To meet this CPUs full potential, it is necessary to match it up with quality parts.

Motherboard

The Motherboard is one of the most important parts of your CPU and is employed for the task of running your system to its highest potential. It also allows for communication between the essential parts of your PC and provides connectors for other parts, so it is important to get the top Motherboard for a great performance. Visit here to find the best Motherboard for intel i9 9900k.

Gigabyte Z390 AORUS Master is simply the beast you need to run your CPU, as the VRM set up, high-quality RAM and overclocking prowess. And it is relatively cheap with amazing features to connect top-notch RAMs, significant audio boost (in-built), wireless connections as well as several USB ports adequate for external connectivity. It also has quality heatsinks that aid in temperature moderation.

CPU Cooler

Getting your CPU to function at its peak includes keeping it in good condition. Since high temperature is a common problem with CPUs, it is important to keep your CPU cool with efficient CPU coolers. For our PC build, we choose Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black, which is the best air-cooling option in the market and comes at a very affordable price. With its dual 140mm fans and six heat pipe arrangement, it is sure to keep your CPU cool and quiet at all times.

RAM

When you think of RAM, you think of high clock speed, low Column Address Signal (CAS), and a good heat spreader with excellent hardware design. For a standard budget, TEAM FORCE Dark Pro 3200MHz CL14(T-Force Dark Pro)is the best option as it is very efficient, durable, and speedy. It would back your CPU with maximum support and ensure your PC runs smoothly.

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

You don’t want poor graphics, image display, and video processing limiting the function of your intel i9 9900k processor, so you should opt for the best affordable graphics card in the market. EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super XC Gaming would give you the best Graphics support with the advanced tech behind its build at a very affordable cost. It would allow you to play almost all games in 4k 60FPS with a setting upgrade and perfectly runs 1440p 144hs. With the memory of 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, ray-tracing, and a boost clock of 1830MHz with other amazing features. This excellently working graphic card would give you the best visual efficiency possible. It has a great performance rate and is highly cost-efficient.

SSD

For this PC build, we would be getting a quality SSD that will offer you lots of room for storage with a speedy performance at an affordable price. May not be the best in the market but functions excellent with high performance to price ratio. The Sabrent Rocket 1TB NVMe PCIesuits your intel i9 9900k processor great function and would be a great option to run your PC by. This SSD is very reliable, efficient, and safe, and its durability stance is solid.

PSU

Don’ t forget you need a great power supply unit to run your PC, after determining the watt load you would need. You need to pick from the highest quality PSU available to ensure reliable and durable power supply a bad PSUs could crash your whole system. Corsair RMX Series, RM850x, is super efficient and dependable and would run at an overclocked 2080 speed and even more. It is very suitable for the i9 900k processor and is recommended for top-notch performance and has been highly rated and reviewed for its commendable performance.

Case

Your case pick depends on your aesthetic preference; nevertheless, a case that would allow for airflow is recommended as this would boost your cooling system and increase performance rate. A fact built with quality materials with a tad of RGB lighting seems to be the best option. Lian-Li PCO11 Dynamic XL is a delectable case with exclusive features and design. It would surely allow for the convenient running of your CPU and PC quietly. It will enable maximum air circulation and keeps your system running quietly. Although it comes with no case fans, the addition of the Noctua NF-F12 Chromax (x5) would be a high mount on the exhaust of your CPU and would help to cut down the temperature of your CPU consistently

Conclusion

Building a PC with the use of advanced technology and high-quality materials at a very affordable price is not farfetched after all. You get top-notch parts for your PC, including the best Motherboard for intel i9 9900k and other compartments and accessories. Build this edge cutting beast at about $2300 and enjoy the best gameplay with super-speed like never before. Excellent graphic resolution from 1440p to 4k with an ultra-effective CPU cooler and fast RAM and GPU, and don’t forget, a motherboard with great overclocking prowess/ability to keep you on the very top of the game.