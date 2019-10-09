Burning Fat Within Minutes – Micro Exercises

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are finding it hard to manage your daily routine and still get time for exercise, there is a way you can keep fit without spending hours in the gym. With micro exercises, there is a way to squeeze in a few calorie-burning sessions in your busy schedule.

Just as the term suggests, micro exercises are short and quick workout styles done anywhere at any time. In most cases, a micro exercise will not last any more than 10 minutes. They include brisk walks or jumping jacks, or any other exercise that can get your heart up and race. They are both times effective and easy to accomplish, helping people to overcome the constraints of space and time. These exercises are mostly ideal for people who are limited by time. It is slowly becoming a trend, especially in the modern-day. Gym classes over lunch breaks are springing up almost in every city. Similarly, corporate groups provide micro exercises as a wellness measure in the workplace.

Do micro exercises work?

Micro exercise do bear results, definitely. As a matter of fact, compared to an hourly cardio session on the treadmill, micro exercises have way better results. The best part about this kind of exercises is that you get to do what you want – it could be jogging, skipping, planks, squats, push-ups, among others. It depends on your physical ability and capabilities. It is the best option for people who have very little spare time.

While doing micro exercises, your focus should be on the intensity and speed of the workouts. The rules are simple; the faster you exercise, the better the results yielded. This concept was developed by Tabata, a training practice employed by Japanese athletes. The idea here is to get your heart to race up for a few seconds, then rest for a few more seconds. Repeat this for not more than ten minutes. This variation in heart rate will force the body to convert fat into energy.

These exercises improve your muscular and cardiovascular functionalities, which will, in turn, enhance your strength and stamina. Unfortunately, the calories burnt in micro exercises are not as much as in typical gym workout sessions. The body metabolism will still be improved, nonetheless. Although you will only be burning between 40-50 calories in every four minutes of micro exercise, the session will definitely improve your body’s calorie-burning capacity. It’s not much, but the results are worthwhile.

Is there a catch?

Although these workouts sessions are short, they are nothing close to being comfortable. Since you will be doing them at a high intensity and speed, you are required to push yourself harder than in the normal workout sessions. You have to push your body with all the might that can possibly get so that each and every muscle of your body gets worked up. This can result in having a heavy head, which is the main goal in a micro exercise. They have to be done very hard and very fast so that by the end of it, you are totally worn. For most people, sustaining, this is almost impossible.