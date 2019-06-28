Will A Treadmill Desk Actually Improve Your Health Or Will You Just Feel Like A Giant Hamster

1.3k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People already try to avoid exercise as much as possible, so why is the newest desk trend a treadmill?

For starters, we sit way too much during the day.

Most of us have a desk job where we work at least 8 hours a day. With all that sitting, we struggle with bad posture and even blood flow. Plus, sitting actually promotes weight gain and a slower metabolism. And, some people become restless when they don’t move around a lot.

But seriously, a treadmill? Isn’t work unpleasant enough as it is?

It may seem funny and/or hard to believe, but treadmill desks can actually improve your health and help you lose weight. And due to the slow walking speed, they’re not actually that difficult to use.

Health Benefits From Using A Treadmill Desk

The first health benefit of using a treadmill desk is a lower body weight. When we sit down, we aren’t being active. The less active we are, the more likely our metabolism is to slow down. A high-quality treadmill desk like these ones reviewed by 10Desks.com will actually promote being active without decreasing your productivity. So, if you’ve been looking to lose a little extra weight, using a treadmill desk could actually help with that.

The next health benefit of using a treadmill desk is lowered blood pressure. Again, the more active you are the better off your body will feel. Exercise has shown to help with lowering cholesterol. And even though using a treadmill desk is not like running, it is a low-intensity form of cardio.

Another health benefit of using the treadmill desk is reduced stress. Studies have also shown that exercise tends to release endorphins in the body. Endorphins help to improve your feelings about yourself and/or others. Plus, they also help to dull your perception of pain (i.e. headaches).

And finally, using a treadmill desk can actually help to build stronger bones. When we sit, we take the pressure off of our bones and joints. But, weight-bearing exercises actually help to build up your bone density, And, the exercises don’t have to be high intensity, high impact exercise is either. In fact, it can be simply walking.

So Should You Switch to a Treadmill Desk?

As you can see, there are plenty of health benefits associated with using a treadmill desk. Does that mean that everyone in the office is going to want to use one of these treadmill desks? Absolutely not!

But for those who are willing to take on the challenge of a treadmill desk, they’ll see an improvement in their body, and their health, in their productivity while working, and their outlook throughout the day. As this happens, the other employees in the office place may actually see some of these changes for themselves and decide that they want to try a treadmill desk too.

Again, not everyone is going to want to walk on a treadmill – especially all day. With that being said, there’s not really a big reason why you shouldn’t have a couple of treadmill desks available in the office for those who might want to actually use one. if you wanted to promote the treadmill desks, you could use an incentive-based system to help the employees embrace the newer technology and health direction of the company.

Treadmill desks are definitely better for your employees. While it may take a little while for them to latch on, once they do, they won’t want to get off.