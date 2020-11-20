3 Reasons To Buy Fast Flowering Cannabis Seeds

The year 2020 brought us a lot of strange things and turnarounds. In today’s society, there’s a lot of things that are accepted and merged into it even though they were forbidden to even talk about 30 years ago. Even now, it’s still taboo to talk about marijuana. Yet, since it’s gaining momentum and its consummation is becoming legal in more and more countries. In 1931, it was assumed as ‘evil’ and it was prohibited in the United States, as well as alcohol, but since 1937, its usage is officially a crime.

However, in the last ten years, people started questioning their opinion about this plant. Recreational consumers of marijuana prefer to inhale it, but there are also some less used ways to consume it, such as eating gummy bears, cookies, and of course, using it through oils and lotions. And not only this – you can also find various types of seeds in case you’re interested in planting.

If you have come across the idea about fast-flowering seeds before, today we want to talk about several perks you can get from them. Ready to hear our reasons?

1. Time economy

How fast does cannabis grow? If it’s maintained indoors, it usually needs 20 hours of light daily for most species and it’s ready for harvesting in about 10-11 weeks later. Feminized ones usually take about 14 weeks to finish the process, but there are also these auto-flower breeds that are ready to harvest in only 8 weeks.

For all the people who want to grow weed at home, one of the best selling points would be the speed of plant development since they would probably expect to harvest it as fast as possible. For example, commercial manufacturers tend to care more about the harvesting speed since they often have tight deadlines to complete the crop cycle. On the other hand, there are slow flowering seeds for growers who pay more attention to high-quality yields that are much above average.

If you want to become your own grower and you’re impatient about the result, then these seeds are a perfect solution for you. They need a maximum of 8,5 weeks (or about 60 days) of flowering, after which the product is ready to be picked and dried. Some specific types need only 6-7 weeks of flowering before they’re ready.

Yet, there’s a difference between the feminized and the regular ones – not only biological, but also in price. Before you start growing, we recommend that you carefully do the research on this topic, as online shops are rather approachable and open to cooperate. Some of them, for example, stickyseeds.co.uk offer you to get cannabis seeds for medical emergencies, which is an option for caregivers or medical patients who are running out of their herbal medical supplies.

2. High THC level

Despite the prejudice about these fast flowering berries, some of them contain very high THC levels. Here you can find five specific breeds that will deliver a high, heavy yield and the same or even high level of THC as the rest of them.

Bubba Island Kush – this is a sort made by crossing Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. It reaches an indoor height of one meter and it takes seven weeks to bloom. This type is specially made for Indica lovers and it belongs to the very high THC cannabis seeds category.

Orange Bud – THC rich citrus-scented buds will be ready in as little as seven weeks of bloom. Recommended for Sativa lovers, it’s the number one selling skunk since the 1980s and a perfect choice for home growers with fruity preferences.

Passion #1 – made only for outdoor usage, so we don’t recommend it to indoor home growers because of its height (2-3 meters tall) and width. It’s normally ready for harvesting at the end of September or at the beginning of October. These breeds will grow perfectly in the southern UK, the Mediterranean, and Central Europe.

Auto Blackberry Kush – it’s a beautiful blue/purple Indica pot that takes nine weeks to blossom. Her taste is complex, with an outstanding earthy/fruity/Kush/piney aroma. It has a large flower and lots of side branches which are usual for Indica dominants.

Auto Blueberry – it takes as little as 8 weeks to be ready for harvest. It demands 20 hours of daily light and four hours of darkness if you keep it indoor. The taste of blueberries and forest fruit gives it a special charm.

3. Outdoor growing in colder climates

‘Hey, but what about us who don’t live in warmer parts of the world?’, our readers from Sweden or any other colder place might be thinking now. Not all climates are suitable for growing plants, but if you live in countries with colder weather, you shouldn’t worry, as there are still fast flowering seeds that can be successfully raised in colder areas. Here’s our top 5:

Grapefruit

Afghan Kush x Black Domina

Giant Bud

UK Cheese

Hindu Kush

While these five breeds can blossom indoors, they can do it outdoors perfectly, too, despite the cold weather. Some of them can surpass all of the obstacles when growing in places with a short summer season due to their shorter flowering phases.

As you can see, you always have a choice. We hope that you’re now aware of all possibilities that you have if you’re thinking of becoming a grower. We also hope that we’ve helped you decide what’s your best option. If you’re reading this, but you weren’t a marijuana lover, we hope that you have changed your point of view about weed legalization or that you have learned some new things.

In this world full of crimes, violence, illness, and terror, please take a moment and wonder if marijuana is our worst enemy or nightmare. If your answer is yes, perhaps you should check out some articles about its advantages and power. How long will it be a taboo? We don’t know, but we hope not for too long!