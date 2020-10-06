Do You Want to Buy Sex Toys to Spice Up Your Sex Life?

If you think that you are not getting enough pleasure from your sex life, then the market of sex toys is full of many different items that can take your sex life to some new heights. Before you decide to choose a suitable device especially meant for you, you must check out this post completely. It will help you make the right choices.

You will be overwhelmed, with a wide range of sex products meant for men, women, and couples. You can check out The Hot Spot website for some of the best sex toys. It does not matter if you are straight, lesbian, or gay. These toys are created for all types of people to enjoy the best orgasms like never before.

Here in this write-up, we shall take up some of the popular products for both men and women, and briefly discuss its purpose and how you can derive pleasure out of them.

Dildo

Every single adult girl of the modern age must have heard enough about this device, and many are already using them. Dildos are among the most popular sex toys available in the market, Most of them are designed in the shape of a completely erect penis, but there are many variations too.

It is such a convenient insertion tool for getting the best pleasures, whenever women feel horny for an exciting orgasm. They can guide it to their G-spot and enjoy to the fullest. The best thing about this toy is that it can be inserted as per their personalized pleasure positions. These sex toys are designed in diverse shapes, and we will discuss briefly a few most used dildos by single women or lesbians.

Standard dildos

As mentioned, the standard dildo is almost similar to men’s penis in erected form when men get hard. You can insert it inside your vagina in any way you like to see what positions and movement directions give you maximum enjoyment.

Some of these toys come with additional features for attaching to shower wall tiles or glass walls. You will not find it too different for having a hot riding shot with your partner. The designs of these fabulous toys will make you horny every time you see them.

Textured dildos

Dildos give different types of sensations depending on the type and texture of the product. If you are not too fond of stainless steel toys, you can check out the ones made of silicon, as they may offer you better satisfaction.

Double-ended dildos

These toys are longer and have penis shapes on both sides. It is the most preferred choice for lesbians, and for those women who love the 3-some sex feeling.

Strap On

Lesbian couples love these toys, as one of the partners can pose as a man with a penis and penetrate the other partner. They can also go the other way round for complete pleasure. You can easily wear these dildos with the strap belt.

External vibrator

It is another popular sex device that can give an actual sensation of sex performance mostly meant for women. However, few vibrators are also designed for men to offer a feeling of pleasure to their penis.

Palm vibrator – Almost shaped similar to PC mouse and is perfectly designed for simulating your vulva, labia, and clit.

Jewelry vibrator – You can wear this multitasking jewelry like toys for masturbating your clit.

Panty vibrator – You can clip it inside your panties and let it do the work. You can enjoy clitoral stimulation without using your hands, and is suitable for homes and other exciting places.

Wand vibrator – Like the name suggests it looks like a long wand with a knob. It makes strong vibrations and can be used for inserting into the vagina or to simulate any other part of your body

Finger vibrator – You can use these vibrating toys around your fingers and enjoy while inserting.

Bullet vibrator – It is one of the most common types available. You can buy them with diverse vibrating speeds, sizes, and materials. They come with the strap-on models too.

Clitoral vibrator – You can try this type to play with your clit in many ways and get enjoyable orgasms.

Penis ring vibrator and Penis vibrator – It is meant for men to get pleasures similar to inserting their penis while having sex.

Non-vibrating wands

These wands are generally made with stainless steel or glass. You can use it in many different directions and positions to enjoy satisfying orgasms. Some of these wands also allow you to change their temperatures for enjoying different sensations while masturbating.

Miscellaneous pleasure products meant for women

These toys can make you moan like real sex.

Clitoris suction toys – Instead of using vibration, these suction toys for clit will use air with sucking technology for stimulating are caressing your clit.

Thrusters – Thrusters will allow you to properly position your toy in a certain place and then leave it, and it will do all the thrusting that you need.

Ben wa balls – The are insertion sex toys in the shape of multiple balls or beads, and are made in many types and sizes.

Miscellaneous sex products for men to have the pleasure

Men will like these toys.

Pulsator – This is a wrap around toy for your penis. You will love to jack off with this toy.

Automatic masturbator – If you are the lazy kind, then you will love this toy. You can simply lie down and let it give you an enjoyable session.

Masturbator sleeves – These are wrap-around sleeves for masturbation. You will have to use it manually.