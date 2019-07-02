Buying Guide – Summer Bracelets

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer bracelets are jewelry pieces that will look perfect on you during the summer season. They are classy, fun, and they will most certainly match this season’s colors and vibes. You can wear these bracelets for almost any occasions, such as on the beach, a formal gala, or a cocktail party. However, are you wondering which bracelets are the right ones for you? Well, you are lucky. In this article, you will be able to read about the best bracelets that every woman should own during summer. Let’s take a look:

Summer bracelets for the beach

If you are planning on going to the beach or to the pool, you will have several options to choose from. You should keep in mind that it will be quite hot outside, so wearing chunky pieces might not be the best option. Here are some bracelets that you can wear on the beach or to the pool:

1. A thin gold bangle – this will look great during the summer season, and it is quite comfortable to wear. However, you should be careful not to scratch it and also, leave it at a safe place when you plan to enter the water. You could choose the accessory brand called Bar Jewelry. It is known for its unique gold bangles that will not be a wasted investment.

2. A gold chain bracelet – this is also a good choice, however, keep in mind that it should be thin and you will also have to take good care of it. Also, as mentioned before, do not enter the water with the bracelet on since you might damage it in the process. You could opt for the Benevolence LA Gold Bracelet that will make you stand out from the crowd anywhere you go.

Summer Bracelets for cocktail parties or a night out

When it comes to going out, there is no other season that is better for this than summer. Here are some bracelet ideas that will tie your whole look together:

1. A turquoise cuff – this is the perfect summer accessory, especially since it resembles the color of the sea, and it will look great with almost every outfit that you choose. Also, it will grant you a fun and elegant note and you can combine it with silver bangles. Choose the Blossoming Blue Cuff that will decorate your wrist wonderfully.

2. A beaded gemstone bracelet – if you are looking for options that are more elegant, you could go with a beaded gemstone bracelet. You can combine aquamarines with topaz or moonstone. A moonstone bracelet is mysterious and elegant, while the aquamarine represents the calm of the sea. Opt for the Marcasite Jewelry Bracelet that is made out of silver and a big bonus is that you can actually choose the colors of the stones in order to combine them perfectly with your outfits! If you want to see more amazing bracelets with gemstones, visit here.

Summer Bracelets for formal events

If you are invited to a formal event or a similar event, there are a few bracelets that you could wear:

1. A tennis bracelet – this bracelet with diamonds or clear crystals is a perfect choice for a formal event, and you will be able to combine it with every dress that you own. You could purchase the Van Cleef & Arpels bangle and add it to your ever-growing collection of bracelets.

2. A diamond cuff – as you already know, diamond cuffs are quite gorgeous, and while it is not exactly a summer accessory, it will match that black strapless dress that you have perfectly. Opt for the three-row diamond cuff that will make you more elegant than ever before.

Conclusion

These are the best options when it comes to summer bracelets and if you are missing some in your jewelry box, do not waste any more time and start searching for the perfect summer bracelets that will tie your outfits together.