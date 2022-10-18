A Guide to Buying Jewelry on a Budget

Jewelry can be expensive, but you can always find great pieces without breaking the bank if you know where to look.

Tips and Tricks for Buying Affordable Jewelry

Here are some tips for finding beautiful jewelry that’s also surprisingly affordable.

Shop outside the season

Some of the top jewelry stores will raise their prices when they know a lot of people will buy. If possible, avoid buying right before Valentine’s Day and Christmas because these are when prices rise exponentially. Shop during leaner months, like January, because that’s when stores slash their prices to clear out what’s left over and to make room for new merchandise.

Visit the clearance section

The clearance section is a treasure trove for savvy buyers. They are usually stocked with previous seasons’ jewelry that are still wearable and fashionable today.

Invest in simple pieces

Stick to simple, minimalist designs that you can use over the years, and avoid trendy jewelry that will feel outdated after a season or two. For example, a pair of diamond studs, a simple gold chain, and an entry-level luxury Swiss watch can instantly transform any outfit, and are a great way to start building your fine jewelry collection.

Compromise on the 4Cs

Want to buy bridal jewelry but worried you won’t be able to afford it? One way to shop for a diamond engagement ring for less is to understand how this stone is valued. The overall value of a diamond is determined by its 4Cs: cut, color, clarity, and carat.

There are ways to cut on costs simply by knowing how the 4Cs work. You can invest in a certain cut that will hide the inclusions and flaws of the stone very well. You can also save a lot by settling for a stone with a lower clarity as long as it looks clear to the naked eye. Most of the time, these inclusions only become visible when using magnifying tools.

Instead of buying a colorless diamond, you can opt for a slightly colored one that is cheaper in price. Choosing a slightly smaller carat weight will also save you hundreds of dollars. For example, there’s a huge difference between the price of a 0.75-carat diamond ring and a 1-carat diamond ring, but not much of a difference in terms of size.

Know your metals and stones

Platinum is the best metal to use in jewelry because of its beauty and durability, but it’s also the most expensive. There are a lot of metals that are less pricey but will work just as well. For example, white gold is an affordable alternative and has a similar appearance to platinum.

Gold jewelry is priced based on its purity measured in karats. For example, 24-karat is the purest form of gold, while 10-karat is the minimum standard in order for the jewelry to be classified as gold. You can opt for a gold-filled or gold-plated piece of jewelry for a lesser price.

Silver jewelry is a cheaper alternative to both gold and platinum if you’re working with a tight budget. Although silver is prone to tarnishing, this can be prevented with regular maintenance and cleaning.

When it comes to colored gemstones, invest in lesser-known semi-precious stones that are just as beautiful but less expensive than precious stones. There are only four precious stones in the world: diamond, sapphire, ruby, and emerald. Every other stone aside from these four are considered semi-precious.

Choose fashion jewelry

There’s no shame in choosing high-street pieces over high-end fine jewelry if you can’t afford it just yet. There are a lot of jewelry brands that put out beautiful things that are easier on the wallet.

But of course, nothing beats investing in precious metals and stones. These may come at a higher price point, but their value and longevity are worth the investment.

Fashion jewelry will need to be replaced in the long run, while fine jewelry will last you a very long time, and can be passed down to the next generation.

Shop second-hand jewelry

Check out second-hand jewelry items to get more value for your money. If you’re lucky, you can even get virtually brand new pieces that are barely worn. Before buying, take a closer look at the jewelry using a jewelry loupe so you can spot issues that your naked eye would miss.

Look for signs of wear and tear, loose prongs, chips and cracks. Factor these into the cost of your purchase, and don’t forget to ask for authentication certificates and original packaging as well.

Choose your jeweler with care

There are a lot of jewelry stores that are guilty of high prices without delivering on quality, so buy from a reputable store like Zadok Jewelers – a jewelry store in Houston. Read reviews online and ask for recommendations from friends about their trusted source for jewelry.

Shop around and always compare prices from the best jewelry stores. Jewelry shopping can be an emotional experience, and it’s easy to get caught up in the moment. You might be tempted to buy a piece right then and there. But the first item you see isn’t always necessarily the best piece for you. Don’t rush into your purchase; perform your due diligence and prevent buyer’s remorse.

Once you have decided on a jeweler, don’t be shy to ask questions and seek their professional assistance. They can help you find a perfect fit based on your preferences and budget.

Shop your own closet

Go through your closet and your mom’s closet. You probably already own a couple of pieces that you’ve completely forgotten. You can also go through your mom’s jewelry box (with her permission, of course) and see if there are necklaces, chains, bracelets, or rings that can be cleaned, polished, and resized. You can take a vintage piece of jewelry and have it serviced by a professional jeweler to bring out their original shine and sparkle, or have it altered to make the design more modern.