Can you Emigrate to Australia as a Nurse?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There has never been a better time to Emigrate to Australia as a Nurse as the Australian Medical Profession has a critical key skills shortage right across the Country.

Australia has always been a dream destination for Nurses, with better pay, great respect and the opportunity to work in one of the very top healthcare systems in the World. Add to this the great weather, fabulous beaches, relaxed lifestyle and all-round Australian attitude it’s no surprise that Nurses are lining up to migrate to Australia in their thousands.

According to John Smith of AHPRA “Australia is facing a Nursing Nightmare, with an average of 2 vacant jobs for every available nursing candidate we are looking to fill these vacancies with an influx of nurses over the next 12-36 months.”

According to letsgo-global.com, When asked what Australian Visas were available to emigrate to Australia as a nurse, he replied “strategically the Australian Government still have Nurses on the Medium Long Term Strategic Skills List’. And being on this list opens some of the very best and most sought after emigration pathway solutions for Nurses.

The 189, 190 and new 491 Australian Visas are all available to Nurses moving to Australia that have the right skills, experience and qualifications. Crucially, these visas do not require a Job Offer and are visas that allow the holder (and their family) to

Live and work in Australia as a Nurse

Enter and leave without the need for further visas

Access Medicare

Access education for children without contribution

Access financial services

Own property

Sponsor other eligible family members after two years

Any partner or spouse has full working rights in any occupation

Apply for full citizenship and dual nationality after four years

Jenny Jones of ANMAC in Australia also explains that, “UK Nurses are highly desirable, alongside those from the United States, Canada and mainland Europe”. It’s a combination of their training and practical experience in Healthcare that make them a very sought-after commodity. Although with Employer Sponsored Visas being so difficult to secure these days, many healthcare employers would like their new immigrant Nurses to hold a Permanent Residency Visa.

We asked Head of Medical Migration at Let’s Go Global to explain the steps required for a Nurse emigrating to Australia to obtain a Permanent Residency Visa and they explained the process in detail.

Step One: A visa applicant must score a minimum of 65 points on the Australian Immigration Points index. This index awards points for such things as Age, Experience, Qualifications, Marital Status, English Language ability and desired location in Australia.

Step Two: Secure a positive skills assessment from ANMAC, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Accreditation Council

Step Three: Make an Expression of Interest to Australian Immigration

Step Four: Receive an Invitation to Apply

Step Five: Lodge the Formal Australian Visa application

Step Six: Police Checks and Medicals

Step Seven: Start Nursing Registration with AHPRA in Australia

Step Eight: Emigrate to Australia as a Nurse

Expect the process to take around a year from start to finish, with some applications being finalized in as little as six months.