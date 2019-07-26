Career Choices: Plumber vs. Welder

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People wonder what the difference in a plumber and welders are. Both fields work with pipes. Inspecting, repairing, and installing pipes are the focus of their education and work.

The size of the work that pipefitters, or welders, and plumbers deal with is what sets the two trades apart. Pipefitters work with huge pipes in the industrial field. Plumbers are professionals who fix residential pipe issues such as bathroom and kitchen work.

Plumber vs. Welder – Trade School Costs and More

The job outlook for welders and plumbers see only grow as both commercial and residential need for professionals rises. The average salary is $52,590, creating an enticing set of careers.

An entry-level welding certification runs between $5,000 and $15,000. In states that require an Associate’s Degree is an additional $7,000 to $31,000. Some people choose a Bachelor’s Degree, which is around $40,000 to $100,000. The time for each certification or degree varies. Trade school takes around seven to twelve months, an Associate’s Degree takes two years, and a Bachelor’s takes four years.

In comparison, According to careerswiki.com, plumbers receive training at technical schools, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and community colleges.

A trade school plumbing certification costs between $1,250 and $3,000 — an Associate’s Degree in plumbing technology costs around $6,100 and $23,000. Apprenticeships cost nothing, but not every state provides the ability to gain certification through the process.

Coursework Requirements

Basic Electricity

Pipefitting

Basic Heating & Cooling

Pump System Design

Gas Technology

Blueprint Drafting

Various Levels of Mathematics

Applied Chemistry and Physics

Blueprint Reading

Plumbing Codes and Regulations

Plumping and Welding Safety Courses

Direct Work with Tools and Related Field Supplies

Both fields involve license fees and additional costs. Some state licenses cost up to $300 a year. But, application fees are also part of the cost. To apply for a license, the out of pocket ranges from $75 to $200 depending on the state.

The next step is a certification through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers. The cost is between $300 and $625. However, specific certification is voluntary.

Additional Costs

Tools – Average $400

Books and Uniforms – Average $400

Room and Board – $4,000 to $5,900

2-year License Renewal Fees – Average $100

Plumbers and Welder Differences

According to Home Advisor, the biggest differences between pipefitters and plumbers are where they primarily do work, the types of pipes they work with, and the skillsets they utilize.

Pipefitters report to industrial sites like shipyards and factories and install or repair heavy-duty pipes. Plumbers work in homes and businesses. You can learn more about plumbers on the internet.

Plumber Specific Characteristics

Works for Residential Plumbing Services

Construction Companies

Sometimes Self-Employed

Pipefitter or Welder Characteristics

Works with the Navy or Merchant Marines

Works for Commercial Service Businesses

Works in the Petroleum Industry

Works in Manufacturing Plants

What Welders and Plumbers Do

The basic tasks of pipefitters, or welders, and plumbers resemble. Both trades install, repair, and maintain pipes, but their skill sets are different.

Plumbers’ Tasks:

Unclog drains and pipes

Replace and repair water fixtures

Maintain, repair, and install sewage lines

Remodel and build bathrooms and kitchens

Fix and install washing machines and dishwashers

Track down plumbing problems and leaks

Follow state by state compliance codes

Welders’ Tasks