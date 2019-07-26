Career Choices: Plumber vs. Welder

People wonder what the difference in a plumber and welders are. Both fields work with pipes. Inspecting, repairing, and installing pipes are the focus of their education and work.
The size of the work that pipefitters, or welders, and plumbers deal with is what sets the two trades apart. Pipefitters work with huge pipes in the industrial field. Plumbers are professionals who fix residential pipe issues such as bathroom and kitchen work.
Plumber vs. Welder – Trade School Costs and More
The job outlook for welders and plumbers see only grow as both commercial and residential need for professionals rises. The average salary is $52,590, creating an enticing set of careers.
An entry-level welding certification runs between $5,000 and $15,000. In states that require an Associate’s Degree is an additional $7,000 to $31,000. Some people choose a Bachelor’s Degree, which is around $40,000 to $100,000. The time for each certification or degree varies. Trade school takes around seven to twelve months, an Associate’s Degree takes two years, and a Bachelor’s takes four years.
In comparison, According to careerswiki.com, plumbers receive training at technical schools, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and community colleges.
A trade school plumbing certification costs between $1,250 and $3,000 — an Associate’s Degree in plumbing technology costs around $6,100 and $23,000. Apprenticeships cost nothing, but not every state provides the ability to gain certification through the process.
Coursework Requirements
- Basic Electricity
- Pipefitting
- Basic Heating & Cooling
- Pump System Design
- Gas Technology
- Blueprint Drafting
- Various Levels of Mathematics
- Applied Chemistry and Physics
- Blueprint Reading
- Plumbing Codes and Regulations
- Plumping and Welding Safety Courses
- Direct Work with Tools and Related Field Supplies
Both fields involve license fees and additional costs. Some state licenses cost up to $300 a year. But, application fees are also part of the cost. To apply for a license, the out of pocket ranges from $75 to $200 depending on the state.
The next step is a certification through the American Society of Plumbing Engineers. The cost is between $300 and $625. However, specific certification is voluntary.
Additional Costs
- Tools – Average $400
- Books and Uniforms – Average $400
- Room and Board – $4,000 to $5,900
- 2-year License Renewal Fees – Average $100
- Plumbers and Welder Differences
According to Home Advisor, the biggest differences between pipefitters and plumbers are where they primarily do work, the types of pipes they work with, and the skillsets they utilize.
Pipefitters report to industrial sites like shipyards and factories and install or repair heavy-duty pipes. Plumbers work in homes and businesses. You can learn more about plumbers on the internet.
Plumber Specific Characteristics
- Works for Residential Plumbing Services
- Construction Companies
- Sometimes Self-Employed
- Pipefitter or Welder Characteristics
- Works with the Navy or Merchant Marines
- Works for Commercial Service Businesses
- Works in the Petroleum Industry
- Works in Manufacturing Plants
- What Welders and Plumbers Do
The basic tasks of pipefitters, or welders, and plumbers resemble. Both trades install, repair, and maintain pipes, but their skill sets are different.
Plumbers’ Tasks:
- Unclog drains and pipes
- Replace and repair water fixtures
- Maintain, repair, and install sewage lines
- Remodel and build bathrooms and kitchens
- Fix and install washing machines and dishwashers
- Track down plumbing problems and leaks
- Follow state by state compliance codes
Welders’ Tasks
- Service commercial cooling and heating systems
- Maintain, install, and repair commercial water systems
- Cut, weld, and reshape pipes and pipe components
- Service fuel delivery systems
- Maintain, install, and repair pipes that carry gases, acids, and chemicals