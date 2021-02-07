A case interview is an important process that can either make or break your business opportunity, depending on how well-prepared you are. In fact, in the last couple of years, this strategy has been applied in most companies and corporate jobs for proper ranking for different job opportunities. If you want to practice your strategic problem solving and understand how the process works, read more here and get all your needed info! Case interviews will use a unique blend of logical reasoning, as well as numerical questions and communication tests in order to do their elimination. Here are some of our tips that will help you prepare.

14 Case Interview Secrets You need to know in 2021

1. Start months before

Case interviews can be quite challenging, which is why you should prepare early on. Usually, two months will do the magic and will help you get everything sorted out + you will feel a lot more prepared. If you’re working on your own you might want to start even sooner than the 2-month recommendation.

2. Learn everything from scratch

Core skills and teaching everything from ground zero is key. Fundamentals are a must in your case, so make sure to use the ”slow and steady wins the race” approach. Do not skip through the process, and let every lecture come up on its own, without skipping any chapters!

3. Practice with your friends

Sometimes practicing with your friends is the best way to get started and to feel motivated. If you are on campus this will come off pretty normal and natural to you. Ask your friends if they are up for some speed rounds, and enjoy these interviews by switching roles. It is important to stay on track, as well as to practice human interactions as frequently as possible.

4. Step by step wins the race

If you can’t study and practice with your peers, use the step by step approach and practice on your own. Find your strengths and weakness throughout this process, and work on every aspect to better yourself in each category. A step-by-step book approach is essential, and you should give it time to understand how it works before you move onto some greater and more difficult tasks.

5. Listen carefully

An interviewer will usually lay out the situation and will ask you some hard questions, such as your move on helping a company whose profits have decreased by 10% in the last year. Make sure to listen to the problem before you start giving the solution. Details are key in this case.

6. Structure is key

Your interviewer will want you to solve their problem and will ask you about your next and preferred move. They will want you to look at their potential revenue issues or potential cost issues. Make sure to use a structured and methodical approach when solving any issue. Do not jump to conclusions, and stay calm.

7. Don’t use the same approach

Pre-existing frames and reusing them will not help you win the job. Your interviewer will notice that you’re constantly using the same framework and logical approach, which will get you eliminated in the beginning. Every case is unique and different in itself, so make sure to use a custom approach. This is something important that you should practice and work on beforehand.

8. Think before speaking

Consultation is key. Make sure to hear everything that the client has to say before you give them a solution. Think about your words, choose them wisely, and only then proceed with your intentions. Never jump to conclusions, and make sure to practice your communication skills with your peers.

9. Practice your maths

There will be a lot of math involved in your interviewing process. Refresh your memory and start with some smaller and simpler math tests as well as quizzes. Start with subtractions and divisions before you move onto something bigger. Do not get stressed about this, simply start on time and give yourself enough time to remember the basics.

10. Draw conclusions

Make sure to have a clear vision of the project, since your interviewer will ask you for a thorough analysis. Use big words such as “According to this data and this initial analysis”, and literally draw your conclusion, they will love your determined approach. Use this only at the end of the interview and once you’ve read through everything, as well as if you’ve prepared your answers.

11. Watch out for some hints

Most interviewers will give you subtle hints since they want you to succeed and not fail, nor feel stressed out during the interview. If you see them steering you in a direction, follow them! Do not get so stressed about the process, and work along with them. They want to see you succeed and land an amazing deal, as well as a logical conclusion.

12. Question tips

You can expect some behavioral questions. Aside from typical CV questions that you’re used to, you could also get something unusual and unexpected that is not your usual textbook question. This will depend and vary from one company to the other. Around 25% of your time should be invested in preparing for the interview as well conversational questions.

13. Do your research

Most interviewers will ask you why you ended up choosing their company, and why consulting in general? Do your research and come prepared for the interview. You should also meet consultants from the firm and from the office you are interviewing for. Because of this, you will feel like a part of the group already, and the process will feel a lot less stressful, as well as natural!

14. Confidence is key

Last, but not least, come off confident! Stress is pretty normal among most people, but you should look confident every time you speak and meet new people. Get dressed up, look your interviewer in the eyes and shake their hand with confidence. Such a little trick can make a drastic change, and could make you get an amazing deal!