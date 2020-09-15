Every Spring in Melbourne, Australia, all horse racing fans circle two very important dates on the calendar. The date that garners the most interest is run on the first Tuesday of November. That’s the day of the world-famous Melbourne Cup, a race that Australians refer to as “the race that stops a nation.” This race serves as the centrepiece of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, a full week of the finest horse racing Australia has to offer.

Not to be outdone, Spring is also the time when the Melbourne Racing Club Spring Carnival brings racing fans out to witness the running of the historic Caulfield Cup. The importance of the Caulfield Cup is confirmed by the race’s inclusion in Australia’s unofficial Triple Crown of Racing for three-year-old horses or older. To win the Triple Crown, a horse is required to win the Caulfield Cup, The W.S. Cox Plate, and the Melbourne Cup all in the same year. Note: Rising Fast (1954) was the only horse to sweep all three races.

About the Caulfield Cup

The inaugural Caulfield Cup Day was run back in 1873. Every edition of the race with exception of 1943 has been run at the historic Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia. With World War II concerns abound, the 1943 edition was run in split divisions at Flemington Racecourse. Caulfield Cup Day is run in the early part of October with the feature race serving as the centrepiece of the last day of racing during the aforementioned carnival.

Conditions of the Caulfield Cup: The race is a Group 1 event for three-year-olds and up at 2,400 meters (1 1/2 miles) on the turf with a left handed turn. As an official handicap race, jockey weights are assigned after entries are recorded. The race carries a total purse of $5,000,000AUS with 60% of the purse going to the winner’s ownership.

Past Winners

According to Ned’s recent article on Caulfield cup winners and after reviewing 147 years of Caulfield Cup results, it’s clear some of the best horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners in Australian horse racing history have made it to the Cup winner’s circle. No horse has ever won this race three times. The following Caulfield Cup horses can be counted at two-time winners: Paris (1892) and (1894), Hymettus (1898) and (1901), Poseidon (1906) and (1907), Uncle Sam (1912) and (1914), Whittier (1922) and (1925), Rising Fast (1954) and (1955), and Ming Dynasty (1977) and (1980). Other famous horses to claim one Caulfield Cup include Tranquil Star (1942), Tulloch (1957), Tobin Bronze (1967), Might and Power (1997), Northerly (2002, and last year’s winner Mer De Glace.

In the jockey and trainer categories, Jockey Scobie Breasley is one of the race’s leading riders, riding the winner of four consecutive Caulfield Cups from 1942 to 1945.

Legendary trainer Bart Cummings holds the record for training Caulfield Cup winners, recording a total of seven wins.

What’s Fun about the Caulfield Cup?

Every year, the Caulfield Cup offers horseplayers an opportunity to hit a winner that pays a big price. For bettors who don’t want to wait until race day to make their wagers on track, some land-based and online bookmakers in Australia and England will be offering future book odds for months before actual race day. By betting at future book odds, horseplayers are assured of getting big odds on their favourite horses. Of course, there is risk involved, accounting for the higher odds. Any bets made on horses that do not make it into the race are automatic losers.

For horseplayers who need a little help with their handicapping, there are plenty of Caulfield racing tips available from the nation’s top tipsters. While some tipsters charge a fee, other Caulfield racing tips are available for free in local horse racing publications. Here is a list of the top-rated horses (with odds) for the 2020 Cup to be run on October 17.

Contrail (8 tp 1) Master Of Wine (10 to 1) Addeybb (11 to 1) Colette (11 to 1) Russian Camelot (13 to 1) Verry Elleegant (13 to 1) Daring Tact (17 to 1) King Of Koji (17 to 1) Regal Power (17 to 1) Kinane (21 to 1)

Caulfield Cup 2020 Field

The cup field is released by the Melbourne Racing Club. It has not been confirmed until the week leading into the event.

When is it again?

The event is held on Saturday, October 17th, 2020.

Should you get Tickets in Advance?

Caulfield Racecourse has a seating capacity of 46,000, but don’t rely on that to save you a spot if you want to watch in person. So getting the tickets in advance is advised for everyone.

How to Get to the Race?

The race will be held at Caulfield Racecourse. You can get there via tram route 3 from Melbourne city centre, or using the rail line, which has a station just a hop over from the racecourse itself. The journey to this place takes approximately 35 mins from the town centre.

What to Wear?

The Caulfield cup event is fun and there are no restrictions as to what Caulfield outfits you should choose. Whatever it’s street styles, cowboy or cowgirl’s look, fascinators or one-shouldered look. Just make sure it’s comfortable for the whole day at the event.

Wrap Up

As this very important race on the Australian horse racing calendar draws near, there will be a lot more information coming out regarding the event and the horses aiming for participation. Stay tuned. The racecourse will be packed with those who love racing or just want a good day out. Make sure to also get the Caulfield Cup race guide in time to keep track of all the runners in the race. Whether you watch it on TV or head there yourself, it is sure to be full of excitement.