Cheap Mattresses Detrimental to Your Health, Experts Reveal

Sleep is something that every living creature requires to stay alive and well. The act of sleeping helps repair the brain and rejuvenates the body. Too little sleep or if your quality of sleep is being affected by sleep apnea or other sleeping disorders, it can take a toll on your health, both mentally and physically. Infertility, high blood pressure, depression, obesity, are just the tip of a very large iceberg. Sleep is important, and so is the bed you sleep in. If there is only one thing you’re able to splurge on in life, splurge on a top-rated mattress. It is imperative to both mental and physical health and experts find that you should, if anything, splurge on a high-quality mattress that offers you the support that you require. This is different for everyone, as some people need full back support, whereas others need to minimize pressure points when sleeping.

The award winning design that has been praised by the likes of Healthline, Mattress Advisor, and many other leading authoritative figures in the sleep industry, is Puffy. They have praised them for being innovative and offering full support to the entire body during sleep. Healthline reports how the mattress adjusts to your body and pressure points which allows you not just to sleep in comfort, but also to give your body the opportunity to rest and heal. Taking the pressure of any points in your body, lets the part relax and it’s why a mattress can help with back pain. With no pressure added to the spine, the body is able to rejuvenate as you sleep. Mattresses ensure that you feel no pressure when lying on it, and they are famously known for their mattresses being “a cloud you can sleep on”.

Arthur Andreasyan, the founder and CEO of Puffy goes on to illustrate, “We have one guiding principle when we think about the future of sleep: luxurious comfort that’s made for everyone. Our goal is that our customers reimage the power of quality sleep, and feel the life-changing benefits that come with it. The innovation behind our bedroom range blends comfort with modern style, as well as the finer details like cooling and body support which are essential for quality rest.”

Arya Nick Shamie, MD, associate professor of orthopedic surgery and neurosurgery at Santa Monica UCLA Medical Center explains that, “if the mattress is too firm, it will push on those main pressure points and take you out of alignment. If it’s too soft, those pressure points won’t be properly supported, so your whole body flops back.” When your back isn’t properly supported, it will lead to chronic back pains and other discomforts. However, chronic pain can be caused by external factors. If any aches or pains do not dissipate in 15 to 30 minutes after a good stretch, you should visit your doctor and get it checked. This is because sleep-related pains will go away when you go about your day, if it doesn’t, it could be something more serious.

Today mattresses all come with a layer of cooling gel that offers temperature regulation. Never again will you wake up in the middle of the night, groping for your blankets to fight off the chill. Neither would you have to toss and turn in order to find that sweet cool spot that hasn’t been marred by your body temperature. It will help you maintain a comfortable temperature all throughout the night, which allows you to sleep comfortably without waking up, which will interrupt your sleep cycles and stop you from entering REM sleep.

REM sleep is crucial for the brain’s development and it also helps with learning. Babies spend 50% of their sleep in REM, while adults have only 20% which is why it’s even more important to make sure that your sleep is not being disturbed. Within the first 15 minutes of sleep, the body goes into deep non-REM sleep. According to WebMD, this is also an integral part of sleeping because “NREM sleep, the body repairs and regrows tissues, builds bone and muscle, and strengthens the immune system.” The body needs to go through 2 stages of sleep in order to get to NREM sleep, and finally, REM sleep. This cycle repeats itself throughout the night. People who snore often are unable to enter REM sleep because their obstructive breathing prevents the body from fully relaxing. It is something that should be addressed by a doctor, in order to achieve better quality of sleep.

To increase the quality of one’s sleep, one could do a variety of things such as exercising in the day. Doctors suggest that heavy exercise should not be done after nightfall because it could actually make you more awake due to the increased blood circulation. It’s much better to do some light stretching or meditation as you unwind for the day. Another thing that is helpful is to eat healthily. Putting in unhealthy snacks into your body can create an imbalance of nutrients that makes you ill or uncomfortable. The Chinese believe that all foods have a heating or cooling property. Too much of the heaty meat and fried foods could lead to migraines, bad breath, and sleeplessness. Too much cooling vegetables and fruits could lead to a frail constitution, which is why it’s imperative to stay neutral. To get a good night’s rest, you should have a careful balance of diet, mindfulness, and environment. For instance, you don’t want to have an excessively bright bedroom. But rather, a bedroom with warm glowing lights. It’s also best not to bring any electrical devices into the bedroom and treat it as a sacred temple reserved solely for sleep.

With that in mind, you shouldn’t have a cheap mattress for your temple of sleep. Why? Because cheap mattresses are cheap mainly because they aren’t made from quality products. Neither are they created with the intention to improve the quality of sleep, but rather, to provide sleepers with a moderately soft surface to sleep on.

It has been proven by experts in the field that a good mattress not only betters your sleeping patterns but it also reduces stress. Old mattresses can also trigger allergies, especially if it’s not easy to clean.