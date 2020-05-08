8 Best Cheap Hair Dryers – 2020 Buying Guide With Full Reviews

Although we always want to get the best quality for the smallest amount of money possible, sometimes it’s hard to find products like that which actually work well with our personal preferences. That’s why finding a cheap hair dryer can be a problem.

We can’t tell you what is the best cheap hair dryer in the world because we are not familiar with your hair type and your previous “dryer experiences”, but we can help you a bit by telling you the most important information.

Many people feel like a cheap hair dryer has to be really bad. They created this image of a bad Chinese product and therefore they rarely “risk their money” and get a cheap product. But, have you ever given this mainstream opinion a second thought?

We know that a lot of people doesn’t want to invest big money into something that usually ends up being switched up during the year. That’s why many people choose to get a cheaper hair dryer annually.

What makes a product good? If you’re not familiar with the regular characteristics of a product, this may be an issue for you, but we’ll help you with the numbers. A good hair dryer has characteristics that are above average. Therefore, a good hair dryer can as well be a good cheap hair dryer, right? It just has to have the right characteristics.

You can’t expect a professional hair dryer worth $100 to be found in a cheaper, $10 version with the same numbers and everything. If you’re looking for a really professional hair dryer made for salon use, you won’t find it here. These models are made for your everyday home use and for traveling.

To sum up, a cheap hair dryer doesn’t need to be bad in quality. All you have to do is look for the numbers in the specifications list and compare them to the average. However, we did this for you so you don’t have to struggle and we made a list of cheap, above-average models.

What can you expect of a cheap hair dryer?

Here we will talk a bit about the numbers themselves and some of the popular things a high-quality product should have. We’ll start with the obvious.

A hair dryer needs to be powerful enough, so you have to look for one that has enough „watts”. Usually, it would be good to aim above 1500 watts, but if you have thin hair, you can go under.

A cheap hair dryer with diffuser can also be found without any issues and you’ll see models like that in the list we will provide you. However, you can save some cash if you don’t need the diffuser: it is usually needed just by those who have curly, thick hair.

A model that fits both American and European voltage would be good for those who are regular travelers. If you feel like this isn’t for you, you don’t need to pay special attention to this in the list. You know your habits the best.

Something to aim for when buying a cheap hair dryer is multiple speed and temperature options. This is especially important for those people who have thin hair and tend to get damage really fast. Don’t forget to use products that protect your hair like heat protectant spray!

Because we know how a lot of information can be a bit scary and it seems like there are so many things you need to pay attention to, we decided to make you a list with the best cheap hair dryer options out there! We did some research, searched the internet for the cheapest options and here we are.

The Best Cheap Hair Dryers

Conair 1875 Watt Mid-Size Styler

If you’re looking for something simple and efficient, Conair has your back. They always make products with ergonomic designs, just like this one. The handle with nonslip grip is something that can be useful and can provide extra safety too.

This product is 1875 watts strong and this means that you can get your perfect hairstyle pretty quick: you just have to choose the right setting amongst the high, off and low setting.

It has a 5ft cord, which means that you can move pretty easily, and it also comes with a hang ring for those who display their dryers. This is a really simple, compact model you can get for a really great price.

Revlon 1875 Watt Frizz Control Lightweight Hair Dryer

You have probably heard of Revlon before. They have great hair products and became really popular during the time because they keep releasing new and better products each year.

This is one of their most famous lightweight dryers: don’t put any stress on your biceps anymore, you’ll work out in the gym, not in the bathroom. Styling has never been easier!

Even if you thought that you can’t get high technology with a cheap dryer, we will now prove you wrong! This model works on Ionic Technology which is one of the safest ways to dry hair: it helps the hair stay moisturized and hydrated. It’s especially useful for those who have frizzy hair.

There are 3 heat and 3 speed settings so you get to choose the time you spend on drying your hair, and there is the famous cool shot button which helps you lock in the beautiful style you’ve created. Women who use rollers love this feature!

You also get a concentrator with the product.

Revlon 1875 Watts Compact Travel Hair Dryer

We already discussed the quality of Revlon products in the previous review, so we’ll just stick to the facts here. This is a typical average hair dryer with 2 heat and speed settings and a cold shot button for those moments when you need to touch up.

In terms of transport, it’s better than the last one and it fits in any purse. You can remove the end cap if you wish and there’s also a hanging ring you can use to store it easily.

For your safety, Revlon paid attention to the ergonomic design and made protective anti-slip bumpers.

It’s really low in price so you don’t have an excuse not to get it (the only excuse is if you’ve found a better one on the list!).

Conair 1875 Watt Turbo Hair Dryer

This model features 1875 watts, which is a great power for a good cheap hair dryer like this one. It has three heat and three-speed settings which can be used differently depending on your hair type. If you have thicker hair, you might want to for the higher settings.

There is also a cool setting for those who like to work with rollers and find it important to lock in their hairstyle after they do their hair.

The hanging ring and the ergonomic design are pretty typical for Conair quality and you can expect a really good hair drying experience with this lightweight model. It weighs half a kilo, a bit more than one pound!

It’s a medium size, though, leaning to the bigger size, so you won’t be able to bring it around with you in your purse.

Xtava 1875 Watt Pro Hair Dryer

This is a pretty professional hair dryer for a pretty good price. It is meant for those who usually spend a bit more time doing their hair at home. There are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to the speed and the heat settings, as well as the cool shot setting.

This model is made for blowouts and is perfect for deep conditioning too. You can easily get a smooth look because the lightweight shield of this product contains keratin, broccoli seed oil and Brazilian peqiu oil with vitamins.

It also comes with a diffuser, which is pretty rare for cheaper models. This means that girls with curly hair have less trouble with frizzy hair and static electricity. The concentrator nozzle will give you a smooth, silky look that you can only get at a salon usually.

Revlon 1875 W Infrared Hair Dryer with Hair Clips

It’s really important to pay attention to the technology the hair dryer uses. If you have thin or damaged hair, you may want to pay a little more attention to this.

This product lets you protect your hair with three different specifications. It featured the infrared heat technology that dries the hair without damaging it. The tourmaline ionic technology makes sure that the moisture inside of your hair is not taken away during the drying process. The ceramic coating also takes a part.

You can use two different heat and speed settings to control the time you will spend drying your hair, but you can also use the cool shot button to lock in any special hairstyle you may be working on.

Along with a concentrator and a diffuser, you will get three hair sectioning clips. These will help you create a wonderful look with your new good cheap hair dryer.

Conair Vagabond Compact 1600 Watt Folding

If you travel a lot or you want to be able to bring your hair dryer along during your working days, you should check this travel sized hair dryer out. It has a folding handle which helps it fit into any space you wish.

It’s very portable and compact which means that it needs to be lightweight too. It weighs about half a kilo, a pound only! You can use two heat and speed settings, it depends on your hair type and your texture. If you know that your hair is damaged, you can use less heat.

This one features dual voltage, something we haven’t yet found in any other device on the list. This means that you can travel to Europe and America and use this one wherever you are because of the voltage changes according to the current in the country.

Remington Hair Dryer with Ionic + Ceramic + Tourmaline Technology

This one is visually attractive and this is something characteristic for Remington, the company. It makes a great gift because of the cute looks. However, the looks are something that you’ll forget about when you hear about the technology this device uses!

It uses the ionic technology to hydrate your hair with negative ions. It uses ceramic technology to make sure your hair doesn’t get damaged. It uses the tourmaline technology to be sure that your hair doesn’t become coarse.

You can use three heat and 2-speed settings, along with a cool shot button which is used to lock in styles with rollers, or maybe a blowout.

This product is made for 110/120 volt electrical system, so if you’re from Europe you can’t use it because the manufacturer thinks this product isn’t compatible with a voltage converter.

Its strength is 1875 Watts and you get both a concentrator and a diffuser when you order. Doesn’t that sound fantastic?