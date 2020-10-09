How To Choose An LED Grow Light For An Indoor Garden

People passionate about hydroponic gardens quickly realize how important it is to use the right LED grow lights. They are needed to create the light levels that you need so that you can enjoy growing conditions that are proper for every single growth stage. It should be said that this is one of the best ways to introduce a whole new atmosphere into the room where you will place these.

However, the opposite can also happen when you choose improper lights, you can be sure of that. However, we are going to focus just on ones you can use in your garden. Due to this, before you buy your LED lights from stores like Progrow, you should consider the following:

Determine Coverage Area

As you choose LED to grow lights, you have to first completely determine the garden’s size. The system that you choose for the lights has to be very efficient. The system that is too small will stop the plants from growing as not enough light is available for them.

So, you should make sure that the devices you are going to choose need to be complement with the surrounding, in order to have it in the best possible state, by avoiding any damage. The systems that are too big will overwhelm lights. It is not difficult to choose LED to grow light panels that can be hung from the ceiling and LED straps but if you incorrectly determine coverage areas, you make mistakes.

Choose Light Type Needed

Various led grow light types exist right now. They emit various light kinds and can be used for the plant’s different growth stages. Maybe this sounds silly, but you can be sure that this is something that you can check and witness. For instance, a cool light like the blue light is very effective when you grow most plants since it encourages bushy growth.

The red light is very useful during the blooming stage since it helps release a hormonal response that aids in creating blooms. When you use orange or reddish lights, heat is produced and there are some lights that can create the full light spectrum, all without heat emissions. Take all of this into account to make an informed decision and avoid all the unnecessary things that can happen to you if you make the wrong decision.

Combine Light Spectrum

Incandescent lights need to be placed at a distance of over 24 inches from the plant. This is needed because such lights become really hot. You have to be very careful with incandescent lights. However, they are very easy to install since they usually include a simple clip handle so you can place them wherever you want. If not, you can always check some of the instructions you will receive with the product. Usually, the lights will last over 1000 hours.

Fluorescent grow lights are nowadays the most popular because of their really high energy efficiency and the very simple installation process. As opposed to the incandescent lights, they can last up to 20,000 hours and will produce light touch. These are lights you can easily place close to the plant and you cannot expect that they will have some bad effects on the way these plants are growing or something else. Even though it might seem that something can happen to plants. However, you can be sure that it doesn’t have any bad influences over the plants.

Nowadays, competition is high between hydroponics providers. This led many to offer cheap prices. It is very tempting to purchase LED grow lights that are very cheap but you might end up faced with a huge problem because they are not as effective as those that are of very high quality. Also, such systems tend to require more electricity, thus leading to much higher overall costs. So, you can try to find a system that can provide you with a cost-effective effect. However, we can say that this is not going to happen most likely.

At the end of the day, the more expensive LED light system can be very efficient as it consumes a lower amount of electricity. Given the fact that LED lights last for a long time, the energy-saving advantage is definitely something you have to take into account. If you keep the above things in mind, you can’t go far wrong. And, just in case you’re not totally sold on the idea of LED grow lights, here is a quick summary of their benefits.

Benefits of LED Grow Lights

Let’s start with cost-savings, because hey, who doesn’t like to save money? If you didn’t know already, LED lights are cheaper to run than traditional lighting systems. Even if you did know, perhaps you were not aware that the difference was a massive 60 percent! Yes, when measurements have been taken, an LED system uses up to 60 percent less energy. Added to this is the lifespan of the lights themselves. An LED lifespan can be over 50,000 hours, which is a lot longer than a traditional system. The longer lifespan means you can grow form years without having to replace lights, reducing the cost even more.

Next up, speed. We all like things done quicker – “I want it done yesterday” is my motto. Well, LED systems equal faster harvest cycles. LED lights can be continually used no matter what time of day or night and no matter the temperature. An LED system means you can change daylight hours. In fact, multiple harvests can take place in just one season.

One final thing to consider is the effects of your LED system on the health of your plants. By using LED lights, you can limit harmful wavelengths and excessive heat, meaning you can develop healthier plants. You can conduct research about this topic in order to have much more insight into the topic. Thankfully, you can find this information easily.

In Summary

Ultimately, the decision of whether to use LED grow lights or not is yours. Naturally, you can be absolutely aware of all the things that come with using some of these, both good and bad. This is why we’ve decided to provide you with some of this information in this article of ours. Additionally, the decision of what elements of an LED system to use, and how automated it will be is yours to make. Before you are able to make the decision, you need to check all of these and be sure that you want it. Hopefully, the topics discussed in this article will help you make an informed decision.