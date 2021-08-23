How To Choose A Tattoo For Yourself That Is In Fashion?

Tattoos have been around since Neolithic times and from time to time, trends emerge. So, you’re thinking of getting one (or more) but you are stumped about which design to get.

Generally, you want a tattoo that expresses your unique personality but something that is still in fashion. You may be asking yourself— How do I come up with a tattoo I want?

The Current Trend

Tattoo artists are disclosing trending tattoo designs this year. The pandemic has inspired common trends among tattoo enthusiasts, which are borne out of our collective grief— as well as a dramatic shift in our attitudes about life.

According to Insider, who spoke with tattoo artists, the prevailing fashionable tattoos this year are the following:

Religious symbols

Nature symbols

Traditional/classic

Tribal

Minimalist

Cartoon

Chest tattoos

Visible tattoos

According to the tattoo artists, cartoon characters are no longer a hit. Also, because individuals want their tattoos seen, the lower-back location is fizzling out.

How To Choose Your Tattoo

Despite the current trends, an individual like you would naturally want body art that represents your personal style and values. However, you don’t want one that looks outdated.

The factors to consider are:

Design

The artist

Tattoo placement/location

Color

Size

Here’s a quick guide on how to get inked— in fashion!

Plan ahead

Getting a tattoo at an impulse can be disastrous. If you are feeling emotional or distressed, stop yourself from getting inked. Why? You don’t want to regret your decision.

Your body art will be permanent. Imagine if you’d still be happy with your body art 10, 20 years from now. Your beliefs, objects of admiration, or your favorite public figures, for example, can change over time. You don’t want to be stuck with a design that represents something you might hate in the future.

Check with the boss

Some companies are concerned with how you represent their values, vision, and mission. Before you choose a tattoo, check with your boss.

Do not show up at work with a tattoo that can anger your boss, as they can fire you (this is legal in some states). Your employer will develop a newfound respect for you because you sought their permission first.

Respect

Do ample research on your chosen design. There are symbols or designs that can offend an institution, race, culture, or religion.

Choose a design that represents yourself but is also respectful to mankind.

Choose an artist

Do not pick a random tattoo artist. You are not only shopping for skills and talent, but for an artist whose work impresses you. Have a look at their portfolio and check with their clients.

A good tattoo artist is not just a mere body illustrator— he should be smart enough to understand your personality and your taste. An artist has the freedom to interpret what you want through his style, which both of you should agree would truly represent you.

Stay true to yourself

Sure, tattoo trends exist, and they change quickly— like how the seasons change. While there are current trends in the tattoo industry, you will be happiest if you stay true to what you truly want.

Your body will be the canvas of your artistic expression. Ink yourself with your identity, regardless of the trend.

Placement

Tattoo fashion nowadays calls for tattoos that are visible, not concealed. However, choose the placement wisely. Consider the skin area that is prone to wrinkling as you age, because the design will be affected.

Therefore, skincare and overall health are also crucial if you are in to tattoos. Keeping your body nice will keep those inks nice for a long time.

Color and size

According to tattoo artists, the red pigment fades over time. Generally, colorful tattoos through the years lose their vibrancy. The best color, according to artists, is black. It stays vivid for a long time

Because our body changes and shifts, large designs rarely get affected by these natural changes. If your weight or skin texture changes, small tattoos get noticeably warped.

Conclusion

Getting a tattoo requires serious and lengthy planning. Never rush into artwork on your body because you can’t change it as easily as changing wallpaper on your smartphone.

Laser removal is extremely expensive— and painful. Regret is going to be your biggest enemy.

