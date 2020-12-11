6 Tips for Choosing the Best Faucet for Your Kitchen

What better way to spruce up the kitchen than with a brand new faucet? Not only will this new addition freshen things up but a new faucet might just be the thing you need to go about your kitchen activities.

But when it comes to choosing a brand new faucet, there are a few things to consider. With all that said, we are going to give you our 6 tips for choosing the best one.

So, let’s jump straight in.

1. Think of the Height and Reach

It’s pretty normal for your kitchen faucet to be significantly higher than others. And this is something that, according to many, is a personal preference. But it’s also an aesthetic one. A faucet that is much higher is better for kitchens that have plenty of cabinets and drawers. What’s more important is that a deeper sink also works best with a higher unit. That way you’ll have more to work with and cover more when washing dishes.

When it comes to reaching, many agree that a faucet with an optimal reach works best for everyone. Ideally, you’ll want a unit that can reach all corners of the sink.

2. Consider the Style

Now this one is purely down to aesthetics. Since kitchen faucets come in tons of styles and variations, you’ll likely want to pick a unit that works well within your kitchen style.

And to do that, you will need to take a look at the room itself. Take a long and hard look at your kitchen. If you have a traditional layout, then you’ll likely want to go for a unit that complements it. Never go for opposing styles as it can be a pain to watch.

And while styles are completely subjective, some things just don’t work with one another. If you’re remodeling and the faucet is your starting point, then consider the style you want to go with. Will it be a more modernistic style or will you stick with the traditional look?

3. What Kind Of Sprayer Do You Want?

Sprayers are also quite subjective. There are tons of variations and tons of options when choosing the sprayer. You can pick a high flowing sprayer that can eliminate all the nasty leftovers from the corners of the sink you barely touch or you can go with something else.

You can pick a sprayer that turns on with a press of a button, or one that you can pull. But a relatively new trend is to go for units that work on sensors. That way, you won’t have to pull or press anything, and instead, the unit will know exactly when to turn on.

This is the best kind of sprayer for a lot of households as it eliminates the hassle of having to turn the unit on when your hands are not as clean.

As we mentioned, plenty of styles exist to accommodate your needs. But when it comes to making a decision, you’ll likely want to shop with a reputable seller such as wowowfaucet.com.

4. Number of Handles

This one is pretty straightforward. Regardless of how you turn on the thing, you’ll likely want to have some control over the water. You don’t want to be washing your hands with boiling hot water nor do you want to wash with low flow. So that’s why handles exist.

Each faucet has handles. While they might not all look the same, they exist to serve a unique role; we use handles to control the flow and the temperature of the water.

There are a few variations when choosing handles. You can go with a unit that has a single handle where the left is cold and the right is hot. There are faucets that come with two handles, although these are generally outdated. You turn one of the handles for hot water and the other for cold. If you want to go somewhere in between, well you will need to move both at the same time.

And lastly, you should consider the length of the handles. While this might not generally be seen as something important, it is none ht less. You’ll likely want to go for a length that doesn’t interfere with other things. This allows full range movement.

5. Count the Holes in the Sink

When it comes to picking the right unit, you will have to take a look at the number of holes in the sink. Now, you can disregard this one if you happened to be buying a new sink. If that’s the case, then you can go for three, four, and even five holes to accommodate your faucet.

But if not, then you will need to do some counting.

Most sinks are the standard three-hole. This gives you a lot of options. And most importantly, you do not need to use all three holes. You can simply cover the holes that serve no purpose to you to prevent water from getting in them.

But it’s safe to say that you will need at least one hole for the faucet, another hole if you’re using a soap dispenser, and the third hole for a separate sprayer.

Now, you don’t have to use all three and can instead use one for the faucet. Since soap dispensers aren’t that popular and we rarely see two sprayers, a sink with one hole works perfectly.

6. Consider Durability

It’s safe to say that spending more means buying quality. If there is one thing you should keep in mind is that a quality faucet will last longer. This eliminates the issue of durability. Commercial and high-end units are designed to last for years.

What’s more important is that you’re not even compromising style, as there are plenty of good-looking commercial and high-end units. But if durability and longevity are important to you, then you should go for more expensive units that will provide you with that.

High-end faucets are designed to withstand most types of damages, scratches, and will last you for years on end.