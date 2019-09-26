Compiling Your Car Insurance Policy

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Car insurance is one of the most important – also confusing – tasks that we have to sort out. Each year, drivers spend hours searching around for the best deal in terms of coverage and cost and being blown away by insurance prices that are often higher than the value of the car. However, it’s a legal requirement so it has to be done.

According to rcarparts.com, there are all kinds of car insurance policies available and tons of different insurers offering different packages, such as Budget Direct roadside assistance who will come and repair or collect your broken down vehicle as part of your policy. Breakdown cover, however, is usually added onto your policy so you would have to speak to the insurer before you assume you are covered.

It’s important that you look beyond the price of your car insurance to ensure that you get the best all-round package. After all, cheap isn’t always best. The first thing you should look out for is the level of the compulsory excess. This is similar to the voluntary excess, only you will have to pay this. The insurer sets this figure so make sure you are happy to pay that amount in the event of making a claim.

Driving along, you might regularly get peppered with debris and dirt off the road coming from the tires of the vehicle in front. As a result, you can get one stone – for instance – that causes a chip or crack in your windscreen. This can be particularly expensive, especially if the whole windscreen needs to be replaced, so try and find a policy that covers you for repairs to your screen.

Having a choice of the garage to do any repair work is also beneficial. Some insurers will take a vehicle to their own preferred garage in the area, while others provide the opportunity for the car owner to choose between a local garage that they normally use, or a franchised garage, such as the local Audi repair center (if they have an Audi). It’s also worth finding out if there is a courtesy car included in your policy, giving you the freedom to continue with everyday life while your car is being repaired.

Another key component of your insurance policy should be based around legal expenses. If you’re having to make a claim for your injuries and are working with personal injury solicitors, you don’t want to be carrying the bill, especially if it wasn’t your fault, so find out if you can claim back any of the legal fees you have to pay to proceed with your claim.