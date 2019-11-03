Conference Registration Technology – Why use it?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Organizing any type of event is an extremely complex task, but planning one for your business can get even more complicated. Not only do you have to make sure that the content is both entertaining and informational, but also you have to ensure that your guests get the most of it.

Nowadays, there are many apps that should facilitate this entire process. Apps like launchinteractions.io come with many useful features such as low transaction fees, analytics and reporting, website builder, on-site badges, and so on. In the following article, we are going to tell you why you should implement this technology when planning your next event.

First of all, it is just more convenient. When advertising a conference you want to have as many attendees as possible, and they all have to sign up. In the past, people would have to print out a form from your website, fill it out, and mail it. This means that it would take a few days for the mail to arrive which might pose a problem for your data analysis. And we are not even going to mention all the paperwork and time that you would need to sort everything out. By using this app, the participant will be able to sign up online in just a matter of seconds.

What’s more, you will be able to customize this form. Clearly, you need some basic information such as the name, address, and phone number, but you can also choose to add some more questions. This is pretty useful if the conference consists of numerous workshop and you want to make sure that each guest attends those that he is going to enjoy the most. Just try not to overwhelm people with too many questions they have to answer.

In addition, you will also be able to customize the design of the tickets. This means that you can include the logo of your and your sponsors’ company. This is a great opportunity not only to increase the awareness of your brand but also to show your gratitude for the collaboration with sponsors and to verify that you are open to working together in the future.

Furthermore, you have probably noticed that people usually don’t come alone to this type of event. They often bring a business partner or some family members, depending on the main topic of the conference. Conference registration technology allows you to create specialized forms so that one person could sign up as many people as they would like.

Lastly, you can decide to split the transaction fee with the attendees or have them pay to full cost. This way, you can save a significant amount of money and invest it in developing some aspects of the conference such as preparing some additional activities or contacting more sponsors.

To sum up, these are only some of the many benefits of using conference registration technology. You should inquire more about this type of app because, as you can see, not only will it help you but it will also guarantee the more enjoyable experience of the participants.