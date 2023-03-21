Does CoolSculpting Work on Belly Fat?

Most people are troubled by the accumulation of fat in the body, especially around the stomach area. This bulging mass of fat makes the individual the focus of mockery, thereby crushing their confidence and self-esteem.

Alongside raising doubts about one’s appearance, fat accumulation around the stomach is also the main proprietor of diabetes and heart-related diseases.

Thus, to dive away from the risks that belly fat causes, people have been on a search to offer them the desired results. Coolsculpting has proved to be one of the most effective methods of tackling stomach pouches or belly fat.

Is CoolSculpting an Effective Procedure for Belly Fat Removal?

Yes, Coolsculping is a trusted and effective treatment for belly fat removal. It is also known as cryolipolysis. As with other forms of cryolipolysis, this is also a method that breaks down fat cells with the use of freezing temperatures.

This is an effective procedure because fat cells burn down more easily under freezing temperatures than any other cell of the body. This also means that this method does not affect or harm any other cells.

The approval by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) makes it a safe and trusted fat removal treatment option.

This is a completely non-invasive and non-surgical fat reduction treatment. This means that the patient does not have to undergo any sedation, anesthesia, or incisions. This is also one of the reasons why CoolSculpting is preferred over liposuction.

The main target of this treatment is the adipose fat cells, which every human is born with. These cells as protective cushions for internal organs and bones. These cells shrink and enlarge depending on the amount of fat that the body is storing.

How is CoolSculpting Performed?

The professional performing the CoolSculpting treatment uses a handheld device that has applicators. This applicator looks similar to the nozzles of a vacuum cleaner.

The first step involves applying a gel pad and applicator to the targeted area. This applicator is used to cool the targeted area.

The applicator sucks up the bulging skin and freezes the fat below the surface. One should always avoid the intake of anti-inflammatories such as aspirin before the procedure to avoid any risks of bruising.

During the process, the patient might experience pulling and pinching. After the treatment, the physician immediately massages the treated area to break up any frozen deep tissue. This also helps the body absorb destroyed fat cells.

Common temporary side effects experienced after the treatment include redness, swelling, bruising, aching, and tenderness.

However, these are not long-term and subside eventually within a few hours post-treatment. While this treatment is safe for most, people with sensitivity to the cold or those detected with Raynaud’s disease should avoid cool sculpting at any cost.

Depending on the concentration of fat, the treatment can take 30 to even 3 hours for different individuals. The results are noticeable within a period of three weeks. For some people, additional treatments might be necessary.

Continuing a healthy diet and regular exercise after the treatment is necessary to keep the fat cells under control.

Why Undertake the CoolSculpting Treatment?

Listed below are reasons why CoolSculpting is an ideal treatment over other fat removal procedures:

1. Natural-Looking Results

People prefer CoolSculpting pertaining to the natural-looking belly appearance that it offers post-treatment. This is because CoolSculpting is non-surgical and non-invasive. Over time as the results start becoming prominent, natural-looking contours of the body are visible.

The treatment does not leave behind any lumpy or uneven skin texture like other belly fat-reduction treatments such as liposuction. CoolScupting targets and freezes only the fat cells. The final results give a smooth and natural-looking appearance.

2. Permanent Results

The results offered by CoolSculpting are permanent. The treatment freezes and kills the belly fat cells permanently. The body then removes these damaged cells through its natural elimination process.

The popularity of CoolSculpting is based on the fact it actually destroys the belly fat cells, so the body can no longer produce new fat cells.

However, does not remove all the fat cells from a treated area. Thus, the consumption of calories after treatment will trigger the existing fat cells to expand and grow.

4. Pain-Free Procedure

CoolSculpting is not a painful procedure because it is non-surgical in nature. Though the procedure can get uncomfortable, it is not exactly painful. The discomfort is caused by the cooling sensations from the freezing applicator used during the procedure.

There are also instances where the patient might feel pinching and pulling sensations. This is experienced as fat cells are frozen and pulled out.

However, during the whole course of treatment, these discomforts are experienced only for 10 to 15 minutes. But, no proven records state that CoolSculpting is a painful treatment method.

5. Multiple Body Parts Can Be Treated

CoolSculpting is primarily suggested for belly fat removal. However, CoolSculpting easily targets and treats multiple body parts with accumulated fat at a time. Patients can register for one CoolSculpting session to treat multiple areas.

The common fat-accumulated body parts that are treated include belly fat, thigh, underarms, and more. It is a safe procedure, so patients do not have to worry about any serious side effects due to CoolSculpting at multiple locations.

However, the doctor might suggest additional treatments for the complete removal of fat cells in numerous places.

6. Minimum Recovery Time

The recovery after the CoolSculpting belly fat treatment is almost immediate. Most people can also resume their day-to-day activities immediately after the treatment. In very few situations, people might experience redness or soreness.

But these side effects subside within a few weeks. Because no incisions or surgeries are performed during the treatment, the recovery is faster than other fat removal techniques.

Moreover, there is no need for the consumption of extra medications post-treatment for fast recovery.

Conclusion

CoolSculpting is definitely an effective solution for fat removal. The popularity of this treatment resides in the fact that it is non-surgical in nature. However, even though it offers countless benefits, it is always advised to get an expert consultation by experienced professionals to understand the nooks and corners of the process behind the treatment.